Monday's Tips

Keith Hamer expects Dream Of Dreams to make a winning return at Windsor and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Dream Of Dreams is the star on show at Windsor as he makes his seasonal reappearance in the Weatherbys E-Passport Stakes.

Sir Michael Stoute's top-class sprinter landed this Listed contest in 2019 and was successful in the Group One Haydock Sprint Cup in September - a victory at the highest level that was richly deserved after a string of fine efforts.

While it is unlikely anyone will get rich backing the Ryan Moore-ridden seven-year-old against just two rivals, this offers the perfect stepping stone to the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Ralph Beckett has his string in good form and Hollywood Lady can provide him with another winner in the Windsor Fitzdares Welcomes Back Spectators To Racing Handicap.

The Sea The Stars filly had two satisfactory runs on the all-weather before being beaten a nose last time out at Newbury. That was a big leap forward and she is either going to be much better on turf, or, more likely, is just improving with racing.

George Boughey is enjoying an extremely good spell with his juveniles, so Cashew must have been showing up well at home to be sent off 6-5 favourite on his debut.

She made no impression that day at Newcastle but showed much more at Salisbury next time, when third, and her experience can stand her in good stead in the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes.

Aplomb had some decent form for William Haggas but possibly did not win the volume of races his talent suggested he might.

On his debut for Jane Chapple-Hyam last time out he was beaten just a short head at Newbury and compensation awaits off the same mark in the Fitzdares Royal Windsor Sprint Series Qualifier Handicap.

Willing To Please made an encouraging return at Wolverhampton last month, after 196 days off, and can reap the benefit in the Racing TV Straight Mile Fillies' Handicap at Redcar.

David Barron's four-year-old was only beaten a length by Heptathlete after finishing to good effect over seven furlongs.

She tackles a mile for a third time after running respectably twice previously. It could well suit her now as Willing To Please bids to get off the mark in her ninth race.

Fire In The Rain looks a winner in waiting for Newmarket-based trainer Marco Botti in the racingtv.com Fillies' Novice Stakes.

The daughter of Starspangledbanner has had two runs over a mile but now steps down to seven furlongs.

That is not surprising as she has weakened in the final half-furlong both times. There should be no excuse trip-wise this time.

Dancinginthewoods appreciated dropping down in trip when scoring over six furlongs at Leicester three weeks ago.

Trainer Dean Ivory sends the Garswood gelding back there over the same trip and can be rewarded with another victory in the Book Online At leicester-racecourse.co.uk Handicap.

Mark Johnston's Zookeeper got off the mark at the sixth time of asking at Musselburgh last month and went up 6lb.

That may seem harsh given the winning distance was only half a length, but he should improve further for another furlong in the Rainbows Hospice For Children And Young People Handicap.

Bryan Smart appears to have a good crop of juveniles this season which makes Bond Power of interest in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes at Carlisle.

There is plenty of speed in his pedigree and he looks an early type with which his trainer excels.

SELECTIONS:

CARLISLE: 1.00 Bond Power, 1.35 Phoenix Star, 2.10 Latin Five, 2.45 Challet, 3.20 Cleveleys, 3.55 Kraken Filly, 4.30 Impeller, 5.00 Tippler.

FFOS LAS: 1.10 Dancing Dani, 1.45 The Macon Lugnatic, 2.20 Mill Green, 2.55 Harry Haze, 3.30 Financial Outcome, 4.05 Leroy Brown, 4.40 Lissitzky.

LEICESTER: 5.05 Strozzi, 5.35 Competition, 6.05 Eponina, 6.35 World Of Windhover, 7.05 Dancinginthewoods, 7.35 Zookeeper, 8.05 Grey Fox.

REDCAR: 1.20 Mutawaarid, 1.55 Willing To Please, 2.30 Fire In The Rain, 3.05 Stardust Gambler, 3.40 Manhattanville, 4.15 Eeh Bah Gum, 4.50 Harswell Prince, 5.15 King Viktor.

WINDSOR: 5.20 Hollywood Lady, 5.50 Cashew, 6.20 Kath's Lustre, 6.50 DREAM OF DREAMS (NAP), 7.20 Aplomb, 7.50 Matamua, 8.20 Gin Palace.

DOUBLE: Dream Of Dreams and Aplomb.