Wednesday's Tips

Black Lotus hit the bar in Listed company on her seasonal bow, but she can gain that all-important victory in the British Stallion Studs EBF Rothesay Stakes at Ayr.

The daughter of Declaration Of War was reported to be in foal to Nathaniel before her first run of the year at Nottingham, so the clock is ticking for Chris Wall's charge to get a win that will significantly enhance her value.

Her third at Nottingham was a decent effort, staying on all the way to the line to be beaten three and a quarter lengths by the much less exposed La Lune.

Taking into account the fact Black Lotus also hit the frame in Listed heat at Yarmouth last term, she looks a solid performer at this kind of level and the six-year-old is just on top of the ratings and should appreciate 10 furlongs on quick ground again.

Miss Nay Never rounded off last term with a win at Wolverhampton and can pick up where she left off in the Bet At Racingtv.com Handicap.

She made steady progress for John Quinn in 2020, being highly tried early on before eventually finding her niche in nursery and novice company, placing on multiple occasions before eventually hitting the target at the ninth attempt.

Miss Nay Never won off a 6lb lower mark on that occasion, but given how keen she was, the performance could be upgraded a little and she is still on a decent perch.

Utile endured mixed fortunes as a three-year-old, but she can perhaps make her mark this term, starting in the Try Our New Price Boosts At Unibet Handicap at Kempton.

A winner on her debut at Kempton in September, Hugo Palmer felt suitably emboldened to try her in Listed company at Bath subsequently, but that decision did not pay dividends as she trailed home last.

Downgraded to novice level on her final start, she had to settle for second behind Amtiyaz, but he has fairly franked the form with two subsequent victories and a couple of placed efforts.

Given Utile was conceding weight to the winner and was perhaps given a bit too much to do, that rates as a decent effort and one on which she can build.

Tomouh and Smart Start can give Saeed bin Suroor a double at the Sunbury venue.

The first-named filly was only just touched off at Chelmsford on her return earlier this month, going down by a neck when having to conceded weight to younger rivals in a novice event.

She now qualifies for a handicap mark, and 80 looks very workable in the racingtv.com Handicap.

Smart Start goes for gold in the Unibet New Instant Roulette Novice Median Auction Stakes on the back of a narrow second on his only run last term.

His inexperience caught him out, but he kept on to his credit.

Coqueta takes the eye as she makes her debut for Gay Kelleway in the first division of the QuinnBet 25% Back As A Free Bet Handicap.

Placed on four of her five starts for William Haggas, Coqueta was claimed after being beaten a head at Wolverhampton in January and her mark of 64 makes plenty of appeal.

Fidelio Vallis is on a roll this spring and can notch up a fourth consecutive success in the Wigley Group Carnival Handicap Chase at Warwick.

He has been hiked 6lb for his victory at Kempton at the start of the month, and while he has been thriving on quick ground, he has shown ability with cut in the past too.

Fidelio Vallis actually beat Onthefrontfoot by 11 lengths on his penultimate start, but Donald McCain's charge looks a likely type in the Join Southwell Golf Club at the Nottinghamshire track.

He was disadvantaged at the weights that day and finished well clear of the rest.

SELECTIONS:

AYR: 2.10 Showtime Mahomes, 2.45 Tamaska, 3.20 BLACK LOTUS (NAP), 3.50 Global Humor, 4.20 Miss Nay Never, 4.55 Puckle, 5.30 Tukhoom.

CORK: 1.35 County Wicklow, 2.05 Distinct, 2.35 Harmony Rose, 3.10 The Highway Rat, 3.45 Great Realisation, 4.15 El C Wells, 4.45 Praying Mantis, 5.15 Matilda With Me.

KEMPTON: 5.25 Muhalhel, 6.00 Tahitian Prince, 6.35 Smart Start, 7.05 Deadly Weapon, 7.35 Utile, 8.05 Tomouh, 8.35 Danking.

SOUTHWELL: 5.10 Accordingtogino, 5.45 Onthefrontfoot, 6.20 Pop Mistress, 6.50 Getthepot, 7.20 Miss Bamby, 7.50 Boher Lad, 8.20 San Agustin.

WARWICK: 1.15 Lubeat Foras, 1.45 Blazing Saddles, 2.20 Danilo D'Airy, 2.55 Champagne City, 3.30 Fidelio Vallis, 4.00 Southfield Royale, 4.30 I'm A Starman.

YARMOUTH: 1.00 Thomas Lanfiere, 1.30 King Of Gold, 2.00 Estate House, 2.30 Le Magnifique, 3.05 Coqueta, 3.40 Sir Canford, 4.10 Million Reasons, 4.40 Astrogem.

DOUBLE: Black Lotus and Utile.