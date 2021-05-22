Sunday Tips

David Clough previews Sunday's action in the UK and Ireland with the best bet running at Nottingham.

Mustarrid can make a fruitful return to his happy hunting ground in the racingtv.com Handicap at Nottingham.

Ian Williams' seven-year-old is making his third visit to the Midlands track, defending a 100 per cent record so far.

Mustarrid's two previous course-and-distance successes have come on soft ground, most likely to be in plentiful supply again this weekend as the wet spell continues.

He won comfortably in back-to-back editions of a corresponding race in October 2019 and last year, by an aggregate 11 lengths, each time with the assistance of Paul Hanagan.

He will team up with William Buick this time, having done so on only one other of his 25 career starts.

Mustarrid is up 10lb since his victory eight months ago, and is 8lb above his highest winning rating.

He made a solid return after a winter break, though, outrunning big odds to be beaten six lengths in a decent Haydock handicap over an inadequate seven furlongs on quick ground in April.

He is sure to be sharper this time, and clearly has his optimum conditions.

Boundless Power appears sure to relish his task too, in the Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Handicap.

Mick Appleby's sprinter had Hanagan on board, coincidentally, when failing by just a head to overcome a slow start over this minimum trip at Thirsk last weekend.

Another dual champion, Oisin Murphy, takes over this time - having himself finished second on Boundless Power's stable debut and first start of the campaign in a Chelmsford maiden last month.

Winless but consistently competitive in seven outings in Ireland, the Slade Power gelding struck at the second attempt under Hanagan for his new connections - over this course and distance, on soft ground too.

It was untypical that he was slow out of the stalls when he so nearly followed up a week later - and although he must contend with an 11lb aggregate rise so far this season, he may well be capable of sustained improvement.

Sulochana can give Murphy a double in the concluding Follow @racingtv On Twitter Handicap.

Hughie Morrison's charge finally hit the target on her seasonal reappearance last month, shedding her maiden tag at the ninth time of asking over the same 14-furlong trip she faces here.

She defied a six-month absence to strike at Salisbury - and while the good to firm ground is unlikely to be replicated at Nottingham, Sulochana has gone on good to soft before, so conditions may not be an issue.

Kolisi is open to improvement in the second division of the Bet At racingtv.com Novice Stakes.

William Haggas sent the colt to Ripon for his debut in a novice heat last month - and although he was ultimately well beaten in third, he did show some promise and was certainly not given a hard time when his chance of victory had gone.

A son of Harzand out of a German-bred mare, he is likely to appreciate a sterner trip than the mile he faces here in due course.

Fakenham stages Sunday's jumps action, and Diligent may not have to work too hard to continue his winning spree since joining current connections in the Jarrold Handicap Chase.

The eight-year-old has been a revelation for Nigel Hawke, winning his last four starts by an aggregate of more than 100 lengths - relishing good ground which is again forecast and so often on offer at the Norfolk venue.

In Ireland, the Curragh hosts Classic action - and it will of course be no surprise to see Aidan O'Brien among the big-race winners.

His Broome has been in excellent heart this term, winning each of his three outings in the manner of a decent horse, and he can take the switch back up to Group One level in style in the Tattersalls Gold Cup, while Hector De Maris should relish testing conditions in the Heider Family Stables Gallinule Stakes.

The Ballydoyle banker then comes in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas, in the shape of the beautifully-bred and improving Joan Of Arc.

CURRAGH: 1.30 Heart To Heart, 2.05 Hector De Maris, 2.40 Broome, 3.15 Joan Of Arc, 3.50 Aesop, 4.20 Pepperoni Pete, 4.55 Parish Delight, 5.30 Coltor.

FAKENHAM: 1.55 Say Nothing, 2.30 Top Beak, 3.05 Barden Bella, 3.40 Storm Rising, 4.10 Diligent, 4.45 Planned Paradise, 5.20 Theocrat.

NOTTINGHAM: 1.15 Honey Sweet, 1.45 Nankeen, 2.20 Kolisi, 2.55 Smokey Malone, 3.30 MUSTARRID (NAP), 4.00 Imperial Sun, 4.35 Boundless Power, 5.10 Sulochana.

DOUBLE: Mustarrid and Boundless Power.