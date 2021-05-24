Tuesday Tips

London Eye is David Clough's best Tuesday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

London Eye can put his rivals in the shade again in the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Handicap at Lingfield.

Chris Dwyer's five-year-old returns from a 50-day break in search of a hat-trick, and has fine prospects of doing so as he switches back to the Polytrack after proving himself on quick ground at Redcar over this marathon trip last time.

London Eye had previously broken his duck at the 14th attempt, getting the better of prolific winner Mack The Knife at Chelmsford.

He then moved up from that mile and six furlongs to two miles at Redcar, where for the second time in succession he battled back after leading and was strong enough at the finish against another in-form opponent to suggest the extra yardage suits him admirably.

A further 3lb rise does not appear unduly onerous - and with Silvestre de Sousa back to assist him from the front, he will have the ideal partner to help make sure stamina is once more key.

There will be significantly less distance to travel in the Get Hugh Taylor's Tips On attheraces.com Handicap, which follows and closes the evening card.

Vandad is a 15-race maiden but appeared to show improvement on stable debut last time when a good second as he failed narrowly to concede more than a stone to a prolific winner over this course and distance.

Michael Attwater sensibly sets him an identical test, and may well be rewarded.

Up at Musselburgh, Cruyff Turn could have the right moves to outdo the opposition in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap.

Tim Easterby's four-year-old had the measure of his field at Nottingham, over marginally short of this trip, and has fine prospects of doubling up from just a 5lb higher rating.

Cruyff Turn showed plenty of determination two weeks ago, improving from a decent effort on his first start of the campaign at Leicester and suggesting there should be plenty more to come from him at this level.

Glengarry operates in a lower grade these days, and has struck just three times from 33 career attempts.

But the eight-year-old has been running well of late, and is of interest in division two of the Visit racingtv.com Handicap.

He was competitive with a significantly higher rating not so long ago, and his wins have come from more than a stone higher.

A dual course-and-distance winner too, it would be no surprise to see Glengarry seriously involved again here from his lowest career mark.

Bangor and Southwell both stage afternoon jumps meetings, and there is profit to be had in Wales and the midlands.

Fivetotwelve may have failed to win any of her seven starts so far but there have been several flickers of promise, however, and her turn may just come in the closing Rolleston Revival Village Event Mares' Handicap Hurdle at Southwell.

It will be to the advantage of Olly Murphy's seven-year-old if the current forecast of good ground proves correct, because she has tended to run best in similar conditions.

At Bangor, Stop Talking can give punters a leg up in the opening Worthebury Novices' Handicap Chase.

Jennie Candlish's mare ran below her usual standard when last seen over this trip at Cheltenham in December.

But she therefore returns from a 2lb lower rating, and demonstrated when outrunning her odds to be second on her chasing debut at the start of last season both that she has potential over fences and can go well fresh.

Loch Garman Aris is another to note at Bangor, in the Tallarn Green Handicap Chase.

Gary Hanmer's 11-year-old is still relatively lightly-raced for his age, and he likes it here - as he proved again with a convincing course-and-distance success last time.

SELECTIONS:

BALLINROBE: 4.45 Patience Patience, 5.15 Gateau De Miel, 5.45 Burlesque Queen, 6.15 Get Phar, 6.45 Get Home, 7.15 Sani Pass, 7.45 Popong, 8.15 Howyabud.

BANGOR: 1.53 Stop Talking, 2.28 Danger Money, 3.03 Annies Prayer, 3.38 Loch Garman Aris, 4.13 Phoebus Lescribaa, 4.50 Butler's Brief.

LINGFIELD: 5.35 The Tide Turns, 6.05 Sir Rumi, 6.35 Easy To Dream, 7.05 Poderoso, 7.35 Desert Gulf, 8.05 LONDON EYE (NAP), 8.35 Vandad.

MUSSELBURGH: 1.10 Mr Zanetti, 1.45 Boudica Bay, 2.20 Cruyff Turn, 2.55 Tukhoom, 3.30 Glengarry, 4.05 Desert Emperor, 4.38 Swaffham Bulbeck, 5.08 Albegone.

NEWCASTLE: 5.55 Daramethos, 6.25 Rum Runner, 6.55 Onesmoothoperator, 7.25 Big Boy Harley, 7.55 Thibaan, 8.25 Nordic Fire, 8.55 Hail Sezer.

SOUTHWELL: 1.00 Azzuri, 1.35 Trumps Benefit, 2.10 Cat Tiger, 2.45 Stony Man, 3.20 Sounds Russian, 3.55 Byzantine Empire, 4.30 Fivetotwelve.

TIPPERARY: 1.25 Simon, 2.00 Believe Jack, 2.35 Monty's Mission, 3.10 Jovial Jack, 3.45 Brides Hill, 4.20 Rocky's Howya, 4.55 Recite A Prayer, 5.30 Classic Getaway.

DOUBLE: London Eye and Stop Talking.