Wednesday Tips

Granite City Doc is Keith Hamer's best Wednesday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Hamilton regular Granite City Doc can register a fourth success at the Scottish track in the Book Our On-Site Hotel Handicap on Wednesday.

The eight-year-old, trained by Mike Smith, was an encouraging third behind Where's Jeff on his latest start over nine furlongs on this course.

He put in eye-catching late progress to take the minor honours and the extra two furlongs this time seems sure to suit.

It has taken Granite City Doc a little longer to reach his peak this year after looking to need his first two races this spring, but there was clear evidence on that third outing that he is approaching his best.

Dropping down in company from a class four to class five will do no harm to his prospects either.

Tim Easterby is banging in the winners through the current wet spell, and his True Blue Moon has already added to his tally this season.

The six-year-old was having his first run over six furlongs since racing's resumption on June 1 last time out.

He faces the same course and distance once more in the hamilton-park.co.uk Cadzow Castle Handicap - and while he is 5lb higher, he appeared to win with a bit up his sleeve.

Gunnerside landed a five-furlong contest on this course two weeks ago and can repeat the trick in the Follow Us On Twitter @hamiltonparkrc Apprentice Handicap.

A 5lb rise for putting 14 rivals to the sword that day when scoring by three-quarters of a length from Quanah is unlikely to stop Grant Tuer's charge from carrying on that good work.

Bit Of A Quirke can defy a 4lb penalty for ending a near two-year losing streak at Leicester last week when turning out at Beverley.

Mark Walford's eight-year-old gamely held Croeso Cymraeg when making all the running at the East Midlands venue over a mile and a quarter.

His previous win before that came over this course and distance in June 2019, so a return to the Westwood for the Hurn Handicap is a good move.

Lucky Beggar showed he was no back number at the age of 11 when ending a winless run of 28 races at Thirsk earlier this month.

That victory was testament to David Griffiths' ability as a specialist at handling seasoned sprinters.

Lucky Beggar can give further proof of that to win the Racing TV Apprentice Handicap.

Farasi Lane went agonisingly close on his first run since November recently and can get his head in front in the EBC Group - Your Workplace Technology Partner Handicap at Wolverhampton.

The Tom Ward-trained three-year-old failed by only a short head to repel Nebulosa at Goodwood in what was a four-horse affair.

That was a creditable effort and should have him put spot-on for this challenge.

Opine is worth a second look in the Followus On Twitter @wolvesraces Handicap.

Jonjo O'Neill's dual-purpose performer ran better than his final position suggests when ninth to Liva at Kempton after two runs over hurdles earlier in the spring.

Twycross Warrior can make a winning debut over fences in the Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Handicap Chase at Warwick.

Robin Dickin's nine-year-old has finished second over hurdles on his last three visits to this track.

Having shown he does at least act at Warwick, it would be no surprise if switching to the bigger obstacles has a positive effect.

Wilderness opened her account over jumps at the fifth attempt and can double up in the Feldon Dunsmore Moving To Warwick Mares' Handicap Hurdle.

Now with Seamus Mullins after being trained in Ireland by Johnny Murtagh, the six-year-old mare got up close home to score by a neck at Exeter six weeks ago.

SELECTIONS

BEVERLEY: 1.45 Littletimyhoulihan, 2.20 Zumurud, 2.50 John Clare, 3.20 Tromso, 3.50 Markazi, 4.20 Bit Of A Quirke, 4.50 King Viktor, 5.20 Lucky Beggar.

GOWRAN: 4.30 Nailed Down, 5.00 Faron, 5.35 La Petite Coco, 6.10 Baseman, 6.40 Dilawara, 7.10 Odd Venture, 7.40 Robert Guiscard, 8.10 Fox Fearless.

HAMILTON: 2.10 Atomic Force, 2.40 True Blue Moon, 3.10 GRANITE CITY DOC (NAP), 3.40 In Paradise, 4.10 Perfect Soldier, 4.40 Clansman, 5.10 Gunnerside.

WARWICK: 5.25 Broomfield Burg, 6.00 Mon Frere, 6.30 The Composeur, 7.00 Wilderness, 7.30 Twycross Warrior, 8.00 Lex Talionis, 8.30 Grumpy Freya.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.50 Sir Rodneyredblood, 6.20 Mejthaam, 6.50 Gift Horse, 7.20 White Lady, 7.50 Farasi Lane, 8.20 Opine, 8.50 Nezar.

DOUBLE: True Blue Moon and Granite City Doc.