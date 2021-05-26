Thursday Tips

Nick Robson has tips for every meeting in the UK and Ireland on Thursday with the best bet running at Sandown.

Ocean Wind is a stayer on the up and can establish himself as a big threat to Stradivarius in the Gold Cup at Ascot next month by winning the Coral Henry II Stakes at Sandown.

Roger Teal's five-year-old began his life in bumpers and finished a very creditable sixth to Ferny Hollow in the championship event last year.

Given Ocean Wind lacks a bit of size - but perhaps more because Teal knew what his charge was capable of - the trainer decided to see just how far up the ladder he could go on the Flat.

He has had just seven runs on the level and was beaten on his debut, but we already know Ocean Wind is very, very capable.

Having broken his duck at Lingfield at the second time of asking, he went on to win the Cesarewitch Trial easily off a mark of 89, but was not qualified to run in the main event.

Teal sent him to Doncaster instead where he subsequently won off 96, but he has been beaten in all his three runs this season - with valid excuses.

Beaten half a length by Rainbow Dreamer, who had race-fitness on his side, in February, he then dropped in trip at Nottingham where subsequent events proved he was taking on a smart one in Sir Ron Priestley.

Last time out he got within a length of Stradivarius in the Sagaro, where he possibly could have finished a bit closer with a clearer run - a performance that suggested he is still improving.

The Coral Brigadier Gerard Stakes, which this year is run in memory of the great horse's jockey Joe Mercer, can go to Sangarius.

Sir Michael Stoute has won the Group Three 11 times and Sangarius would really fit the bill.

While he is already a Royal Ascot winner, the five-year-old's career has been interrupted badly by setbacks.

Connections will be hoping to finally get a clear run with him this season and he made a promising comeback behind Armory, who looks booked for the very top this season, at Chester

Should he win this, it would be no surprise for Sangarius to contest a Group One before the campaign is out.

The Coral "Beaten By A Length" National Stakes should offer some clues for the juvenile races at Royal Ascot.

George Boughey has been going great guns with his two-year-olds so far this season and he could have another likely type in Navello, who is bidding for a four-timer as he steps up in class.

Not beaten far on his first attempt, albeit finishing eighth at Bath, Navello has made strides with every subsequent start, progressing to win a Wolverhampton novice in April before following up on the turf at Brighton just seven days later.

His most recent victory at Chester was visually striking, coming home six lengths clear in the Lily Agnes, when he also demonstrated his ability to handle ease underfoot - something that will be crucial this time.

Obviously this another notch up in grade, but Navello looks a really smart juvenile.

Tim Easterby's Fishable disappointed at York's Dante meeting, but down in grade and on softer ground, he can get back to winning ways in the Ripon Cathedral Handicap at the Yorkshire venue.

He made swift improvement last summer when winning at Ripon twice and finishing second at York.

His mark went from 77 to 92, but having won well on his return at Ripon, where it seems he saves his best for, the York race was too much. This is more his level.

The Easterby-trained Mattice has shown enough in two outings to suggest he sets the standard in the Racing TV In HD Restricted Novice Stakes at Carlisle.

By the stable's former smart sprinter Mattmu, Mattice was third on debut at Beverley, beaten less than a length, and then took a big step forward when second at York in what is traditionally a hot maiden.

The trainer intimated after that race Mattice would be even better when he ran with cut in the ground and gets that here.

Kingmax is the pick in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes at Haydock.

He ran a promising race on his debut, missing the break after getting upset in the stalls before staying on with purpose towards the finish over six furlongs.

Beaten six and a half lengths by a winner who looks pretty decent, Kingmax would not have to find too much improvement to be winning.

CARLISLE: 5.30 Frisky, 6.05 Mattice, 6.40 Listen Again, 7.15 Injazati, 7.50 Ayr Empress, 8.20 Crossing The Bar, 8.50 Lucky Draw.

HAYDOCK: 2.15 Red Glory, 2.50 Kingmax, 3.25 Raging, 3.55 Dan De Light, 4.30 John Kirkup, 5.00 Lexington Knight, 5.35 Widaad.

LIMERICK: 4.20 Annes A Rebel, 4.50 Hanoi Jane, 5.20 Tommydan, 5.55 Benbulben Boy, 6.30 Strong Roots, 7.05 Fredastare, 7.40 Western Cowboy, 8.10 My Immortal.

RIPON: 1.55 Atomic Lady, 2.30 Swing Low, 3.05 Furzig, 3.35 Fishable, 4.05 Camerily Joe, 4.40 Moorbik, 5.15 Refuge.

SANDOWN: 5.45 Sweet Reward, 6.15 Navello, 6.50 OCEAN WIND (NAP), 7.25 Sangarius, 8.00 History Writer, 8.30 General Lee.

WORCESTER: 1.00 Birchdale, 1.30 Wagner, 2.05 Blazing Saddles, 2.40 Ten Past Midnight, 3.15 Kentford Mallard, 3.45 Licklighter, 4.15 Sinister Minister, 4.45 Repititio.

DOUBLE: Ocean Wind and Sangarius.