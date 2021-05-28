Sunday Tips

Born Survivor is Anita Chambers' best Sunday bet and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Born Survivor can get back on the winning trail in the Clarke Chase at Uttoxeter.

The 10-year-old was firmly up against it on his most recent outing, taking on an in-form Frodon in the Grade Two Oaksey Chase at Sandown on the final day of the season.

Born Survivor proved no match for the winner and narrow runner-up Mister Fisher there, coming home a further 10 and a half lengths back in third - which was no surprise, given he was clearly disadvantaged by the conditions of the race.

He had previously run out an impressive winner at Stratford for Dan and Harry Skelton, triumphing by 14 lengths off a mark of 135 on his favoured good ground.

Hiked 9lb for that, he is on a perch of 144, but that is still 8lb below his career high of 152 back in 2019 - and while he is getting no younger, Born Survivor is still a fair operator at this kind of level.

Flinteur Sacre carries a huge burden of expectation as a full-brother to two-mile legend Sprinter Sacre - and while he has failed to live up to those hopes so far, his moment can come in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Hurdle.

The six-year-old was a bumper winner for Nicky Henderson last term and was a short-priced favourite to get off the mark over hurdles at the first attempt at Newbury back in November, but he ran into a very smart horse in My Drogo and was firmly put in his place in fourth.

He was far too keen, though, that day - and his hurdling was not brilliant - and while his jumping improved slightly when next seen at Doncaster, he again took a strong hold and gave his rider little chance of settling him.

Flinteur Sacre was a little more tractable on his most recent outing at Kempton, sitting last and giving his rivals a fair headstart, while his jumping improved as he went along.

He had every chance at the top of the straight. But his effort petered out, and Nico de Boinville was certainly not hard on him when his chance had gone.

Sprinter Sacre was rated as high as 188 in his pomp, so Flinteur Sacre's starting mark of 109 perfectly illustrates the gulf between the siblings. But that is a very workable rating, and Henderson's charge is not without ability.

The Bull McCabe is one to follow as he kicks off over fences in the Watch Free Race Replays On attheraces.com Novices' Chase.

A winning point-to-pointer, The Bull McCabe was twice a hurdles winner for Kim Bailey last season, returning clear-cut verdicts at Stratford in both October and April.

That second win came in a match race - and although he looked like being tapped for speed by the marginal favourite, his stamina really kicked in towards the end, and he sticks at the same trip for his first attempt over fences.

First Lord De Cuet let down his supporters last time, but can redeem himself in the Subscribe To Racing TV Novices' Handicap Chase at Kelso.

Winner on two of his 11 hurdles starts, David Pipe pitched him in over fences for the first time at Hexham at the start of the month. But some novicey jumps did not help his cause, and he was beaten just over four lengths at the line.

The experience should stand him in good stead, and his hurdles mark of 136 would make him a useful type.

Do Not Disturb can add to his recent Kelso victory, in the Warm Welcome Handicap Chase.

Victorious over just short of three miles, the switch up in trip here should not present a problem.

Point The Way can strike for Freya Brewer in the Annual Members Corinthian Spirit "Grassroots" Hunters' Chase Series Final after a recent cosy Perth success.

Another on a roll is Iconic Muddle, who goes for gold again in the Visit attheraces.com Handicap Chase at Fontwell.

He appeared to have a bit in hand when triumphing at Huntingdon, and a 6lb rise may not be enough to anchor him.

SELECTIONS

FONTWELL: 1.50 Drakes Well, 2.25 Churchtown Glen, 3.00 Mawlood, 3.35 Unai, 4.10 Milrow, 4.45 Iconic Muddle, 5.20 Jessica Rabbit, 5.50 Espinator.

KELSO: 1.57 My Macho Man, 2.32 Do Not Disturb, 3.07 Valentino Dancer, 3.42 Skyhill, 4.17 First Lord De Cuet, 4.52 Point The Way, 5.25 Starlyte.

NAVAN: 1.15 Lopes Gold, 1.45 Up Above, 2.20 Art Of Unity, 2.55 Malawi, 3.30 Belmont Avenue, 4.05 Bear Story, 4.40 Venice Biennale, 5.15 Legal Thriller.

PUNCHESTOWN: 1.30 Politesse, 2.05 Somptueux, 2.40 Highstreet Roller, 3.15 Good World, 3.50 Samba Dancer, 4.25 Corey Lord, 5.00 Face The Odds, 5.30 Never Feel Blue.

UTTOXETER: 2.12 Mozzaro, 2.47 The Bull McCabe, 3.22 Royal Practitioner, 3.57 BORN SURVIVOR (NAP), 4.32 Frisco Bay, 5.07 Enfin Phil, 5.42 Flinteur Sacre.

DOUBLE: Born Survivor and Flinteur Sacre.