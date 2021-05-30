Monday Tips

Anita Chambers previews all of the racing in the UK and Ireland on Bank Holiday Monday with the best bet running at Redcar.

Good Birthday can snap a losing sequence that stretches back to August 2019 in the Racing TV Zetland Gold Cup Handicap at Redcar.

The five-year-old actually came home in front at Newmarket last time out, but subsequently lost the race in the stewards' room after rolling around in front when under pressure.

A first-time visor seemed to have done the trick that day too, as Good Birthday was in front with a furlong to run, but after significantly impeding the short-head runner-up, there was no way the result could really be allowed to stand.

The run represented an encouraging step up on recent form, though - and even with a 4lb rise for his Newmarket effort, he is still 7lb below his last winning mark of 95.

Front-running tactics did not suit Global Response last time, but he can make amends in the Watch On Racing TV Handicap.

He won his penultimate outing in fine style, but folded after trying to make all at Wolverhampton in February. A break could well have freshened him up.

Twilight Calls made a victorious start to his campaign at Doncaster and can follow up in the Welcomm Communications Handicap at Leicester.

Second in two of his three outings last year, Twilight Calls took the next step when lifting a novice event on May 1 in a facile manner.

Long odds-on that day, he travelled well throughout - and while the form of that race has not worked out brilliantly, Twilight Calls was a cut above, and an opening mark of 87 does not appear too harsh.

Campari did not get chance to show his best on debut for Julie Camacho, but compensation could await in the Become A Member At CCR Handicap at Chelmsford.

A 50,000 guineas purchase out of Roger Charlton's yard at the end of last year, Campari has managed to win one of his 10 starts to date, and he never looked like adding to that tally on his first outing for new connections.

Pitched into what turned out to be a messy four-runner heat at Yarmouth, Campari was a bit slow to break - and a steady gallop did not play to his strengths, eventually coming home last four, beaten just over three lengths.

A bigger, more competitive field here should hopefully result in a truer-run race, which could be to Campari's advantage.

Newyorkstateofmind can make full use of bottom weight in the Fitzdares Sprint Series Handicap at Windsor.

The four-year-old is primed for action after three outings so far this term, having actually come home in front last time out, only to lose the race in the stewards' room.

Only a head separated Newyorkstateofmind and Second Collection at Bath - but given the narrow margin of victory, the stewards decided interference involving the selection probably did cost the runner-up the race.

It at least proves Newyorkstateofmind is up to winning a race like this, having also finished second and sixth on his two other runs - and although a 2lb rise is a bit harsh given his disqualification, it should not prove a bar to success.

Luigi Vampa can be given another chance in the Fitzdares Celebrates Sunderlands Handicap, after beating just one horse home at York.

Sent off at 25-1, things did not go entirely smoothly, and he was eventually eased down when his chance had gone.

Faisal, of course, sets the standard - but he has to prove he is as effective on turf, and quicker ground will help the David Menuisier-trained selection.

Templepark can strike in the Molson Coors Handicap Chase at Cartmel.

A proper summer jumper for Fergal O'Brien, Templepark won three times in 2020, triumphing over hurdles at Newton Abbot twice before adding a chase success at Warwick in September.

O'Brien drew stumps in November as the winter ground set in, with Templepark posting a fair second on his return at Kempton last month, being beaten just a length and a quarter by a race-fit rival who has scored again subsequently.

The eight-year-old should find good ground and two miles and five furlongs right up his street.

Episode is taken to go well as she drops back to two miles in Huntingdon's Thank You Roundwood Gin Handicap Chase.

CARTMEL: 1.20 Somewhat Cloudy, 1.50 Gripper, 2.25 Bird On The Wire, 3.00 William Of Orange, 3.35 Valence D'Aumont, 4.10 Templepark, 4.45 Benefaktor, 5.20 The Wicket Chicken.

CHELMSFORD: 1.25 Showmedemoney, 2.00 Lady Monica, 2.35 Twice As Likely, 3.10 Woke Media, 3.45 Peat Moss, 4.15 Campari, 4.50 Irish Times, 5.25 Aramis Grey, 5.55 Mehmo.

HUNTINGDON: 12.30 Realms Of Fire, 1.00 Robin's Dream, 1.30 Whitlock, 2.05 Episode, 2.40 Hot Ryan, 3.15 Bagan, 3.50 Train Hill, 4.20 Westwood Ryder.

LEICESTER: 1.10 Folly Beach, 1.40 Cafe Espresso, 2.15 Celestial Queen, 2.50 Ahdab, 3.25 Twilight Calls, 4.00 Fire Eyes, 4.31 Glencoe Boy.

PUNCHESTOWN: 4.25 Flindt, 4.55 Alpha Male, 5.30 Lunar Display, 6.00 Calagogo, 6.30 Captain Kangaroo, 7.00 Junior Rattler, 7.30 Glen Robin, 8.00 Allora Yeats.

REDCAR: 1.45 Greek Kodiac, 2.20 Blowing Wind, 2.55 King Of Speed, 3.30 Silks Pass, 4.05 Global Response, 4.40 GOOD BIRTHDAY (NAP), 5.15 Systemic, 5.50 Mac Ailey.

ROSCOMMON: 4.35 Knocknakilla, 5.10 Elzaam Tales, 5.45 Liberty Star, 6.15 Prince Of Peace, 6.45 International Lady, 7.15 Harvard, 7.45 Dancing Approach, 8.15 Illusory.

WINDSOR: 1.35 Able Kane, 2.10 Never In Fourth, 2.45 Gaius, 3.20 Newyorkstateofmind, 3.55 Luigi Vampa, 4.27 Sir Taweel, 5.02 Arousing, 5.37 Dansing Bear.

DOUBLE: Good Birthday and Twilight Calls.