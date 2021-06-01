Thursday Tips

Illusionist can conjure another course-and-distance success at Hamilton on Thursday, according to David Clough.

The four-year-old struck last week over this six-furlong trip at Hamilton, for the in-form combination of trainer Grant Tuer and jockey Sam James.

Illusionist must contend with an extra 5lb for his three-quarter-length success, but remains weighted to confirm the form with re-opposing runner-up Call Me Ginger.

The Tuer-James axis has been very much a punters' friend this season, regularly successful and often at odds which reward the support.

It will be no surprise if Illusionist continues the trend, having appeared to improve for the re-application of blinkers on his last two starts.

Mr Wagyu is another Hamilton runner representing an in-form yard, in the #CleanStay At Hampton By Hilton Handicap.

Tim Easterby's gelding outran odds of 18-1 to finish an encouraging length second at his most recent attempt, over the minimum distance at Beverley.

He is able to race off the same rating three weeks later, up a furlong, and his established career record suggests this trip and decent ground should play to his strengths.

Mr Wagyu has a dead-heat course-and-distance victory on his CV, and this is an opportunity for him to double his tally with an outright success on his fifth visit to Hamilton.

Jackhammer has very much been knocking on the door of late, and can return to winning ways in the Book Our On-Site Hotel Handicap.

Dianne Sayer's highly consistent seven-year-old has had to settle for second place on each of his last three starts.

It is not for the want of trying, though, and if his winning chance comes round again, Jackhammer has already demonstrated he is more than willing and capable.

This may well be it too, because he ran a fine race when beaten a length and a half over just a half-furlong short of this trip here at the start of last month.

He finished well that day, and has already won twice over this nine-furlong trip at stamina-sapping Carlisle, so there is little doubt the extra yardage should be in his favour.

He is up just 1lb for his last two admirable efforts, and goes well on the forecast good ground.

Chelmsford stages a competitive evening card, featuring several horses with evident potential to progress further.

Among them is Ivatheengine in the Ministry Of Sound Classical 21st August Handicap.

Paul and Oliver Cole's lightly-raced four-year-old acquires a tongue strap for the first, having run well enough in defeat on his return from a 300-day absence in classy company at Newbury in mid-April.

He is also back up to six furlongs, a trip at which he is unbeaten in three starts.

Ivatheengine has been dropped a lenient 2lb, despite finishing just four lengths behind subsequent Listed winner King's Lynn, and is already a Polytrack winner in Kempton novice on stable debut back in December 2019.

He is highly likely to prove competitive off this rating, and higher ones in future.

Moonshiner will almost certainly never scale such heights, but she could break her duck in the Example At Chelmsford City 14th August Handicap.

A five-race maiden, Tom Ward's filly ran with credit to finish a two-and-a-quarter-length third in a modest Wolverhampton handicap two weeks ago.

She was dropped 1lb for her trouble, goes back up to six furlongs and may well be capable of progressing over this trip.

Sea Empress is a significantly classier three-year-old, who can double her career tally in the closing EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes.

This contest, limited to fillies who have run no more than twice, contains a clutch of others representing high-profile connections.

But Sea Empress has both the experience edge and proven ability to suggest she should be able to successfully concede 6lb all round.

William Haggas' daughter of Sea The Stars accounted for Oaks hopeful Teona on her debut at Newcastle in October.

Although she could not justify favouritism when finishing only seventh on her return at Listed level as she switched to turf for the first time last month, she was beaten only three and a quarter lengths at Newbury.

She could still prove a class act in time.

SELECTIONS

CHELMSFORD: 5.00 Way To Win, 5.30 Moonshiner, 6.00 Ivatheengine, 6.30 Great King, 7.00 Scudamore, 7.30 Valentinka, 8.00 Sea Empress.

FFOS LAS: 1.25 Getthepot, 2.00 Montanna, 2.35 Emma Lamb, 3.10 Arcade Attraction, 3.45 Billy The Squid, 4.20 Blackjacktennessee, 4.55 Top Beak.

HAMILTON: 1.00 Tudor, 1.35 Bannow, 2.10 Miquelon, 2.45 ILLUSIONIST (NAP), 3.20 Jackhammer, 3.55 Pammi, 4.30 Mr Wagyu, 5.05 Buniann.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 1.20 Juncture, 1.55 Everyhouronthehour, 2.30 Indian Lilac, 3.05 Up Helly Aa, 3.40 Juyush, 4.15 No Say Ever, 4.50 The Mediterranean, 5.20 Moddy Poddle.

THIRSK: 5.15 Flippin' Eck, 5.45 Highjacked, 6.15 Dragons Will Rise, 6.45 Belief, 7.15 Despoina, 7.45 Whitwell, 8.15 Unashamed.

UTTOXETER: 1.45 Dock Of The Bay, 2.20 Gameface, 2.55 Dynamite Kentucky, 3.30 Diodorus, 4.05 As High Say, 4.40 Can You Believe It, 5.10 Cawthorne.

DOUBLE: Ivatheengine and Illusionist.