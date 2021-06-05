Sunday Tips

East Asia is Keith Hamer's best Sunday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

East Asia can take his unbeaten record to three since joining trainer Ian Williams, with a second victory at Goodwood.

The six-year-old spent most of his career in the Middle East, first with Doug Watson and latterly Mahmood Hussain, but failed to win in 14 races.

Seemingly invigorated by the move to Williams' base in Worcestershire, East Asia has yet to taste defeat since his move to the UK.

Given an opening mark of 70, he was not particularly fancied on his debut for new connections, but the 16-1 shot took a 14-runner handicap at Newbury in tremendous style, by four and three-quarter lengths from Portenza.

A 5lb rise and a step up in trip from a mile and a half to two miles proved no problem for the Iffraaj gelding, who followed up with another smooth success, this time at Goodwood.

Leading a furlong out, East Asia drew away from his 12 rivals to score by two and three-quarter lengths from Tigerten. He was much more fancied this time, going off the 11-5 favourite.

East Asia has gone up a further 6lb for that triumph - but he could still be ahead of the assessor when he bids for the hat-trick in the Goodwood Patrons' Handicap over the same course and distance.

The Lamplighter can register a third course success over six furlongs in the Jackson-Stops Goodwood Handicap.

George Baker's six-year-old is only 3lb higher than when last successful at the Sussex venue in September.

The son of Elusive City had the winter off after a below-par effort here, and has run respectably in all four of his starts - two on turf and two on the all-weather.

However, The Lamplighter will be much more at home back at Goodwood - and a big performance is likely.

Perotto has shaped well in two handicaps at Newmarket in May, and can reap the benefit by taking in the Sussex Roof Garden Handicap.

After going down by a length to Creative Force, who went on to lift a Listed race at Newbury, the Marcus Tregoning-trained three-year-old was not disgraced when fourth to Jumby in a competitive heat two weeks later.

Tregoning steps Perotto up to seven furlongs, and on breeding it should be within his compass.

He showed no sign of stopping when getting off the mark over six furlongs at this course in June on his second start.

El Presente, fourth in a controversial finish to the be365 Gold Cup at Sandown, can return to winning ways at Perth.

The Kim Bailey-trained eight-year-old jumped the final fence in second position but lost two places close home.

El Presente was not directly involved in the drama that saw first past the post, Enrilo, demoted to third for interfering with Kitty's Light - who crossed the line in third. The second horse, Potterman, was awarded the spoils.

Ironically, El Presente had beaten the latter narrowly when lifting the Badger Beers Silver Trophy at Wincanton in November - and the old rivals, who share the same rating and top weight, take each other on again here.

It can be El Presente's turn again, though, in he bet365 Sam Morshead Perth Gold Cup Handicap Chase.

Grey Girly can make amends for a narrow defeat over two miles at this course last month by going one better in the bet365 Handicap Hurdle.

The five-year-old's trainer Stuart Crawford is a regular visitor from his base in County Antrim, and Grey Girly just failed to add to his tally in the UK when collared in the closing stages by Hooroo.

Crawford looks to have found a good opportunity for the grey mare to gain compensation.

Beyond The Clouds made a winning debut over fences at Sedgefield four weeks ago, and can double up in the bet365 Novices' Chase.

Putting in an efficient clear round, Charlie Longsdon's eight-year-old had his six rivals beaten before the final fence and kept on strongly to score by six lengths from Ming Dynasty.

He has to give 6lb to the opposition for that success - but he looks a promising recruit.

SELECTIONS

GOODWOOD: 1.45 Perotto, 2.20 Nick Vedder, 2.55 Wee Loch Lass, 3.30 EAST ASIA (NAP), 4.05 The Lamplighter, 4.40 Tiger Beetle, 5.10 Bahia Star.

KILBEGGAN: 1.20 Gali Flight, 1.50 Cottie, 2.25 Ya Ya Baby, 3.00 Nelson's Point, 3.35 Clonguile Way, 4.10 Flindt, 4.45 Fill The Tank, 5.15 Minella Cocooner.

LISTOWEL: 1.10 The Acropolis, 1.40 Provocateuse, 2.10 Windsor Pass, 2.45 Brazos, 3.20 Metaphorical, 3.55 Sideshow Bob, 4.30 Spring Morning, 5.00 Saldier.

PERTH: 2.00 Will Carver, 2.35 Boy's On Tour, 3.10 Grey Girly, 3.45 Beyond The Clouds, 4.20 El Presente, 4.55 Lord Condi, 5.25 Master Of The Malt.

DOUBLE: East Asia and The Lamplighter.