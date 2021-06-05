Monday Tips

Highest Ground, touted as a potential contender for the Covid-delayed 2020 Derby, can get back on track when lowered in class at Leicester.

The son of Frankel hit the ground running in winning his only start as a two-year-old on this course, and made another favourable impression when kicking off his three-year-old campaign when lowering the colours of another highly-regarded prospect in Waldkonig at Haydock last June.

Connections decided not to go for the Derby in early July, but expectations remained very high - so much so that he was sent off odds-on for the Dante Stakes at York the following week.

He looked set for Group Two honours when he hit the front, but he was collared close home by Thunderous.

His final run last season was disappointing, as was his reappearance at Sandown in April.

Highest Ground has plenty of lofty entries. So in a bid to restore the horse's confidence, Sir Michael Stoute gives him his easiest task since his debut in the Shamford Conditions Stakes.

It will be his first try at a mile and a half, suggesting Stoute perhaps has the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot in mind for him.

Stoute can also strike with Thunder Sun in the Join Racing TV Now Handicap.

The Siyouni colt makes his handicap bow off a mark of 83 after a mixed bag of results from his three starts so far.

Last of 13 on his debut, Thunder Sun landed a narrow success on his only other run as a juvenile. However, he shaped really well on his seasonal reappearance at Windsor last month when third to Sevenal under a 7lb penalty.

The 450,000 guineas yearling steps up to a mile and a quarter, which on breeding should suit. He rates the nap.

Spoof looked slightly unlucky when a strong-finishing runner-up at Windsor last Monday, and can go one better in the Visit marathonbet.co.uk Handicap back at the Berkshire venue.

Charlie Hills' sprinter was denied a clear run at a crucial stage - and the winner, Rose Hip, had flown by the time he got out.

Spoof runs off the same rating, and a third course-and-distance success looks on the cards.

Night Candle can burn brightly in the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes.

The Richard Hannon-trained youngster has shown promise on both her starts at Salisbury and Nottingham, and can get off the mark at the third attempt.

The daughter of Mehmas was second at the latter track when she may have come up against a decent juvenile in Honey Sweet.

A Star Above looked to be on the upgrade when scoring at Newmarket four weeks ago - and can confirm that impression at Pontefract.

William Haggas' four-year-old stayed on strongly to defeat To Be Wild by a length and three-quarters over a mile and three-quarters at headquarters.

He should not be inconvenienced by the drop down in trip a couple of furlongs for the Northern Commercials Iveco 'S' Way Handicap on what is a stiff finish at the West Yorkshire track.

Saluti did not get the best of runs at Thirsk last time, but can make amends in the Racing On 6th July Handicap.

Paul Midgley's seven-year-old was denied daylight when about to make his challenge, yet was only beaten two lengths in fourth place in the a five-furlong contest won by Ready Freddie Go.

The handicapper has dropped Saluti just 1lb. But he was 11lb higher in September, and the Thirsk run was promising, to say the least.

SELECTIONS

GOWRAN: 1.50 Frill, 2.20 Galtee Mist, 2.50 Hidden Spark, 3.20 Zahee, 3.50 Disco Boots, 4.25 Ferran Star, 4.55 Celtic Crown, 5.25 Evergreen And Red.

LEICESTER: 1.00 Rickenbacher, 1.30 Eastern Star, 2.00 THUNDER SUN (NAP), 2.30 Highest Ground, 3.00 Mr Sensible, 3.30 Wild Hope, 4.00 Danny Bleu.

LINGFIELD: 1.45 Blue Beret, 2.15 Golden Claim, 2.45 Compass Point, 3.15 Spurofthemoment, 3.45 Exuding, 4.15 Sagittarius, 4.45 Aleef.

LISTOWEL: 1.35 Annie G, 2.05 Creative Dancer, 2.35 Pythion, 3.05 The Tartan Spartan, 3.35 Wowsham, 4.05 Peregrine Run, 4.35 Makeshift, 5.05 Beret Rouge.

PONTEFRACT: 5.45 Guest List, 6.15 Final Frontier, 6.45 A Star Above, 7.15 Saluti, 7.45 Billy Roberts, 8.15 Flint Hill, 8.45 Excel Power.

WINDSOR: 5.30 Mister Bluebird, 6.00 Night Candle, 6.30 Spoof, 7.00 Goldie Hawk, 7.30 Watch My Six, 8.00 Lethal Blast, 8.30 Marienplatz.

DOUBLE: Thunder Sun and Spoof.