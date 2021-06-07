David Clough makes Envega his best Tuesday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Envega can break her duck as she returns to Wolverhampton for the Free Football Tips At whatacca.com Fillies' Handicap.

Ralph Beckett's daughter of Lope De Vega was a promising second on her only previous visit to Dunstall Park, in an August maiden last year.

That form has not worked out particularly well, but the same cannot be said of Envega's return to action at Nottingham last month.

She was well-backed there, on her first start following two plausible handicap efforts at Sandown and Pontefract last summer and early autumn.

Envega finished third behind two horses who have both been placed again since - while the fourth home at Nottingham, beaten favourite Horsefly almost nine lengths further back, has since opened her account at Lingfield.

The distinct impression from Envega's latest showing, on ground which might well have been on the soft side for her, was that this move up to a mile and a half for the first time is highly likely to bring about further improvement.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

She has already proved this track is no detriment, having overcome a slow start to finish well over nine and a half furlongs here - so much appears to be in place for a breakthrough success at the sixth attempt.

The same comment applies precisely to The Waterman in the EBC Group Handicap.

Tom Ward's charge will also be making his sixth career appearance, in his case after a much-improved effort on his first start of the new campaign at Salisbury.

The Waterman has had only a short break since then, having justified support in the market at the end of last month when he finished with purpose over the minimum trip to grab second.

He showed precious little in maiden, novice and handicap company last summer and autumn, but was then gelded and was a different proposition on his return.

This move back up to six furlongs, from just a 1lb higher rating, presents an obvious opportunity.

At Salisbury, Moonlighting is of interest on her first start of the season in the Download The MansionBet App Fillies' Handicap.

The four-year-old is also making her stable debut for Tony Carroll, having won at Thirsk after a long break when with Kevin Ryan around 12 months ago and then outrun big odds to be second at Leicester following another shorter stint away from the track and at her first attempt for Roger Teal.

An enticing pattern has therefore emerged, and may point to another good run as she returns in modest company after a 211-day absence.

Talbeyah can successfully concede 8lb and upwards all round in the MansionBet Bet £10 Get £20 Margadale Fillies' Handicap.

Owen Burrows' Shadwell Estates filly began the campaign with an emphatic novice win at Chepstow, on her second career start, and then acquitted herself well enough when a three-and-a-quarter-length fourth up to Listed class at Goodwood last month.

She has therefore reached a level of form, at this 10-furlong trip, which entitles her to win a race of this type from her rating of 88.

Southwell stages an afternoon jumps fixture, and Ballinsker is another top-weight - joint in his case - who may well be capable of further progress.

Evan Williams has set Ballinsker some high-profile handicap assignments in recent months, and the suspicion is that the ground has often gone against him at the 11th hour.

That should not be the case in the Newark Days Out Handicap Hurdle - and with conditions in his favour at last, on the basis of his good-ground point-to-point and novice hurdle wins in his first two attempts back in 2019, the six-year-old could yet make hay through the summer.

Ballinsker has dropped 10lb since running with credit when beaten only 10 lengths in the Grade Three Greatwood at Cheltenham in November.

On anything like that form, he should have no problem here.

SELECTIONS:

AYR: 5.15 Life On The Rocks, 5.45 Jaariyah, 6.15 Ayr Poet, 6.45 Pavers Pride, 7.15 Midnite Bride, 7.45 Trevie Fountain, 8.15 Three Castles.

ROSCOMMON: 1.15 Highlander Casseul, 1.50 Zamond, 2.25 Jack Holiday, 3.00 Ferdia, 3.35 Chasing Abbey, 4.10 Antey, 4.45 Dromore Lad, 5.20 Our Man Flint.

SALISBURY: 1.00 Cashew, 1.35 Fille D'Or, 2.10 Walls Of Kano, 2.45 Moonlighting, 3.20 Talbeyah, 3.55 Modestus, 4.30 King's Castle.

SOUTHWELL: 1.25 Renwick, 2.00 Atlantic Storm, 2.35 Elyaqim, 3.10 Robsam, 3.45 Present Storm, 4.20 Ballinsker, 4.50 Orchard Grove.

WETHERBY: 4.55 Haymaker, 5.30 El Picaro, 6.00 Iron Sheriff, 6.30 Six Strings, 7.00 Bollin Margaret, 7.35 Nikolayeva, 8.05 Sezina.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.45 Hachert, 2.20 Viola Park, 2.55 Doves Cry, 3.30 Rita The Cheetah, 4.05 The Waterman, 4.40 ENVEGA (NAP), 5.10 Live Your Dream, 5.40 Diamond Jill.

DOUBLE: Envega and The Waterman.