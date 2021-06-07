Wednesday Tips

Dubawi Sands let down his supporters last time, but those who keep the faith can be rewarded in the racingtv.com Handicap at Haydock.

As a Dubawi half-brother to Classic winner Galileo Gold, there is obviously a reasonable level of expectation - and after a couple of defeats, Dubawi Sands finally got off the mark in a very average four-runner novice event at Ripon in April.

That run offered enough encouragement for Roger Varian to pitch Dubawi Sands into the London Gold Cup at Newbury, but he was soundly beaten in what appeared to be a pretty strong race.

Easy ground possibly did not help his cause, but Dubawi Sands was outclassed that day - and this race could be a bit more his speed.

Satono Japan is another on a retrieval mission after failing to step up at York last month.

The four-year-old has failed to really build on his debut win at the end of 2019 so far, although he was sidelined for a year after that success and perhaps has just struggled to find his momentum since returning at the back-end of last year.

Satono Japan ran a race full of promise on his 2021 bow as a close-up fifth at Chelmsford, but the Deep Impact colt made little impression when pitched into a typically competitive handicap at York's Dante meeting.

He was up with the pace that day, which possibly did not favour him, and he flattened out in the final furlong to eventually finish sixth, beaten seven and a half lengths off a mark of 95.

That is a steep mark, and the handicapper has relented by 2lb in the interim, so that move - combined with a slight drop in class - could help his chances here.

Prison Break has taken a step forward for a jump up in trip, and can defy a 6lb penalty in the Join Racing TV Now Handicap.

Tackling 14 furlongs for the first time at Redcar last week, Prison Break hacked up by five lengths, and the handicapper will surely dish out a rise which exceeds the penalty he shoulders here.

The Gloaming seemingly appreciated the switch to turf when putting three unsuccessful all-weather outings behind her to win at Musselburgh last month.

Produced to challenge in the last of five furlongs, The Gloaming grabbed a narrow neck verdict and should improve again for the switch to six furlongs in Hamilton's #Cleanstay At Hampton By Hilton Handicap.

George Bowen can end a losing run which stretches back to March 2019 by lifting the Follow Us On Twitter @hamiltonparkrc Handicap.

The nine-year-old triumphed off a mark of 102 that day, and the fact he is now rated just 77 reflects how his fortunes have waned in recent seasons.

Near the frame a couple of times already this year, George Bowen is perhaps not quite a spent force yet.

Similar comments apply to Thrilla In Manila, who contests the Every Race Live On RacingTV Handicap for Paul Midgley.

His only win in 16 career starts came on his juvenile debut back in 2018, before he endured a near year-long lay off and a series of quite ordinary runs for Richard Spencer.

Subsequently sold to Midgley for just 1,000 guineas last autumn, Thrilla In Manila has shaped with a fair bit of promise on his last two starts - and his current mark of 60 could prove very lenient if returning to anywhere near his previous best.

Midgley is a master at reinvigorating such types, and it is surely a matter of time before Thrilla In Manila is found the right opportunity.

Saeed bin Suroor can send out a Kempton double, courtesy of Great News and Arabic Charm.

The latter is seeking a hat-trick in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Fillies' Handicap - and given the manner of her two previous wins, this certainly looks an achievable feat.

Great News has to bounce back from a lacklustre effort last time in the Unibet Extra Place Offers Every Day Handicap.

Well beaten over a mile by Derab at Newmarket, having previously won over seven furlongs, Great News raced far too keenly - and it will be interesting to see if a subsequent gelding operation has any impact on that front.

Fox Power looks to be returning to form in time for the Download The MansionBet App Handicap at Yarmouth, while Kimmins should have learnt plenty from her recent Aintree defeat and can put the lessons to use in Fontwell's whichbookie.co.uk Bookmaker Reviews Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

SELECTIONS

CORK: 1.10 Ladies Church, 1.45 Stalingrad, 2.20 Logo Hunter, 2.55 Grammata, 3.30 Moll, 4.00 Federica Sophia, 4.35 Jm Barrie, 5.05 Carryonregardless.

FONTWELL: 1.00 Kimmins, 1.35 Light In The Sky, 2.10 Hold Me Tight, 2.45 Corrie Lake, 3.20 Drumlee Watar, 3.55 Joey Steel, 4.30 Authorised Speed.

HAMILTON: 5.45 Hard Solution, 6.15 Perfect Power, 6.45 Valley Of Flowers, 7.15 Hot Team, 7.45 The Gloaming, 8.15 George Bowen, 8.45 Thrilla In Manila.

HAYDOCK: 1.25 Princess Nadia, 2.00 Moon Island, 2.35 San Francisco Bay, 3.10 Satono Japan, 3.45 DUBAWI SANDS (NAP), 4.20 Prison Break, 4.55 Toora Loora.

KEMPTON: 5.30 Coverham, 6.00 Diamond Cutter, 6.30 Great News, 7.00 Arabic Charm, 7.30 Love Dreams, 8.00 Signal Twenty Nine, 8.30 Highway One.

YARMOUTH: 1.50 Tilsworth Taibo, 2.25 Top Exhibit, 3.00 Critique, 3.35 Tinchoo, 4.05 Loving Nights, 4.40 Fox Power, 5.10 Don't Joke.

DOUBLE: Dubawi Sands and Prison Break.