Wednesday Tips

David Clough makes Lord North his best Wednesday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Lord North can retain his Prince of Wales's Stakes crown at the chief expense of Love at Royal Ascot.

John and Thady Gosden's title-holder was a cut above in this Group One last year - and despite failing to enhance his reputation in three more attempts at the highest level in the remainder of that campaign, he returns after another imperious performance in the Dubai Turf at Meydan.

Lord North ran well in defeat, despite losing a shoe, behind 2020 Horse of the Year Ghaiyyath in the Juddmonte International at York, was then in good company among several who appeared unable to handle the very testing conditions on British Champions Day at Ascot - and finished last season with an admirable effort in the Breeders' Cup Turf at Keeneland.

On that basis, he was sent off favourite for his first start in 140 days at the end of March - but the manner of his three-length dismissal of a high-profile Group One field was still a revelation.

The five-year-old returned with blood in his nostril, and his career record demonstrates that he often runs to his very best after a break.

It is therefore to his advantage that he is having his first run of the summer, and he can be expected to be at his peak for one of his biggest dates.

The same cannot necessarily be said of Love, who takes on open company for the first time after dominating her fellow three-year-old fillies for two breathtaking Classic wins last year.

She was impressive too when accounting for five more opponents in the Yorkshire Oaks. But soft ground scuppered her intended challenge in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, and a prevalence of testing early-season conditions appears to have played a part in delaying her return too.

There is no doubt that Ascot's sun-baked and forecast lively ground will be ideal for her - but the combination of a 300-day absence and the prospect of even bigger targets ahead tempers enthusiasm that Aidan O'Brien's brilliant filly will be quite ready to get the better of Lord North.

Armory may be an enticing Ballydoyle second string for some, following his authoritative defeat of the re-opposing Sangarius in the Huxley Stakes at Chester.

That was a significantly improved performance on his first start of the year, but it still puts him just shy of the level established by the two market leaders in a field of seven which also contains James Fanshawe's Breeders' Cup heroine Audarya.

Elsewhere on a hugely competitive card for day two of the Royal meeting, Maydanny catches the eye as a feasible solution to what is traditionally one of the toughest puzzles of the week.

The 30-runner Royal Hunt Cup routinely falls to a winner at double-figure odds, and if Maydanny prevails this time he is likely to continue that trend.

Much - most specifically the quick ground - appears to be in favour of Mark Johnston's five-year-old, though.

It has been evident throughout Maydanny's career that a sound surface is very important to him, and no surprise either since his superstar dam Attraction - a dual Royal Ascot winner for the same yard - had a similar preference.

Conditions were right when Maydanny outclassed a decent handicap field over 10 furlongs at Goodwood last summer.

He has run well twice since - including on his return at Newmarket last month- before appearing to be outstayed in the finish at nine and 10 furlongs, having been suited perhaps by Goodwood's less testing contours.

So the drop back to a mile on the straight course here should definitely see him in his best light.

The Queen Mary Stakes presents the age-old quandary of whether to follow the hype or take a chance at more lucrative odds - and a quick glance back at the race's recent winners merely demonstrates either policy can pay off.

The percentage call is perhaps to try to seek out a little value, though, so the suggestion is that Clive Cox's unbeaten course-and-distance winner Get Ahead can live up to her name for punters in the first race on the card.

There appeared to be some long faces at Ballydoyle when Wordsworth fluffed his lines and was just pegged back by his less-fancied stablemate Sir Lucan in a Listed race at Navan last month.

O'Brien clearly did not conclude he was outstayed, however, pushing him up another furlong here - and albeit up in class against some in-form and unexposed rivals in the Queen's Vase, Wordsworth can put the record straight.

Valeria Messalina is another Irish challenger of note, in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes.

Once again, ground conditions are key to her enhanced prospects - and although Jessica Harrington's filly must turn last year's Group One Leopardstown form around with the re-opposing Champers Elysees, she has a chance of doing so in receipt of 5lb.

In a deep renewal, she could outrun her odds.

SELECTIONS

ASCOT: 2.30 Get Ahead, 3.05 Wordsworth, 3.40 Valeria Messalina, 4.20 LORD NORTH (NAP), 5.00 Maydanny, 5.35 Ruthin, 6.10 Dreamloper.

CHELMSFORD: 5.50 Picota, 6.23 Yanifer, 6.53 Joe Proud, 7.23 Pistoletto, 7.53 Dollar Bid, 8.23 Alhaajeb, 8.53 Carbon Positive.

HAMILTON: 1.30 Frisky, 2.05 Qipao, 2.40 Stronsay, 3.15 Soller Bay, 3.50 Celtic Empress, 4.25 Loch Long, 4.55 One Last Hug.

NAVAN: 4.35 Na Caith Tobac, 5.10 Must Be Obeyed, 5.40 Miss Adventurous, 6.15 Listening Mode, 6.45 Story Rory, 7.15 Fire Love, 7.45 Laughing Trix, 8.15 An Droichead Eile.

RIPON: 6.00 Whistledown, 6.30 Sim Card, 7.00 Bollin Margaret, 7.30 Mitrosonfire, 8.00 Chinese Whisperer, 8.30 Maywake, 9.00 Morty.

UTTOXETER: 1.10 I'm So Busy, 1.45 I'm On Snap, 2.15 Pretty Stranger, 2.50 Keepscalling, 3.25 Cremant, 4.00 Brief Ambition, 4.30 Alminar, 5.05 Getaway Bay.

WEXFORD: 1.20 Sempre Presto, 1.55 Robin Scherbatsky, 2.25 Queensteel, 3.00 Persia, 3.35 Great Khan, 4.10 Ya Boy Ya, 4.45 Emir De Rots, 5.20 Time Gents.

DOUBLE: Maydanny and Lord North.