Thursday Tips

Anita Chambers expects Stradivarius to win a fourth Gold Cup at Royal Ascot on Thursday. She has tips for ever meeting.

Stradivarius can join Yeats as a four-time winner of the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

While there have been a handful of treble scorers in the two-and-a-half-mile feature, only Aidan O'Brien's Yeats has so far triumphed four times in the great race's long history - dominating between 2006 and 2009.

Stradivarius has been a similar force in the staying division in recent seasons, first marking himself as top-class performer when winning the Queen's Vase at the Royal meeting in 2017 before adding Goodwood Cup gold later that summer.

The following year saw Stradivarius really hit his stride, though, going unbeaten through 2018 and almost making it another 100 per cent record in 2019 - before Kew Gardens snapped his magnificent run on his final outing of the campaign.

Coronavirus resulted in an unorthodox prep before his attempt at a Gold Cup hat-trick last year, finishing third in a rejigged Coronation Cup at Newmarket - beaten a creditable five lengths by middle distance star Ghaiyyath.

Not even heavy rain could stop Stradivarius at Ascot, though, with the son of Sea The Stars ploughing through the soft ground for a comfortable 10-length verdict - before then adding a fourth successive Goodwood Cup.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

The wheels slightly came off after that, with a narrow defeat dropped back to 12 furlongs for an Arc prep, while deep ground at ParisLongchamp gave him little chance in the main event itself.

Stepping back up in distance - again on soft ground - for the Long Distance Cup on Champions Day was another misstep, but thankfully those experiences did not seem have dulled Stradivarius' enthusiasm when he came out on top in a tactical Sagaro Stakes on his seasonal bow as a seven-year-old at the end of April.

John Gosden, who now shares training duties with son Thady, has been positive in the build-up - so it is hard to go against the reigning champ, who has bossed the event in recent memory.

The supplemented Derby hero Serpentine is a fascinating contender for Aidan O'Brien, but it is tough to go against the proven form.

While the decision to add Serpentine may not pay off, stumping up to add Divinely to the Ribblesdale Stakes can reap rich rewards for Ballydoyle.

A full-sister to Found, Divinely was a Group Three winner at two but has fallen short twice this year, first in the Oaks Trial at Lingfield and then in the Classic itself.

She stood no chance against Snowfall at Epsom, because her stablemate was a class above, but Divinely ran on well after not enjoying an ideal passage and also having to contend with an unfavourable track position.

Beaten nearly two lengths by runner-up Mystery Angel, Divinely was not disgraced and looks the type to improve as time goes on.

Mohaafeth had his Derby hopes scuppered by rain at Epsom, but compensation awaits in the Hampton Court Stakes.

Unbeaten in three starts this term, Mohaafeth thoroughly impressed with a five-length Listed victory at Newmarket in May, with quick ground and 10 furlongs seemingly playing to his strengths.

Trainer William Haggas felt Mohaafeth had little chance of making his mark on easy ground at Epsom, so the decision to keep his powder dry for this event may prove wise - as long as Epsom does not see too much of the rain forecast from Wednesday evening.

Go Bears Go showed plenty of speed to make all over five furlongs at Ascot last month, and he is a live contender for the Norfolk Stakes.

Danyah hit the bar in two of the spring's most competitive handicaps, but he can enjoy his moment in the spotlight in the Buckingham Palace Stakes.

Fourth in the Lincoln and second in the Spring Cup, Danyah has just been outstayed, so dropping back to seven furlongs here could prove a shrewd move.

Nagano is a nice, unexposed runner for Roger Varian in the King George V Stakes - while Aerion Power can go well at a decent price in the Britannia Stakes.

SELECTIONS:

ASCOT: 2.30 Go Bears Go, 3.05 Mohaafeth, 3.40 DIVINELY (NAP), 4.10 Stradivarius, 5.00 Aerion Power, 5.35 Nagano, 6.10 Danyah.

CHELMSFORD: 1.40 Pure Charmer, 2.10 Shining Success, 2.45 Lady Pacifico, 3.20 River Dawn, 3.55 Solar Screen, 4.30 Punting, 5.10 Elevate.

FFOS LAS: 5.45 Pointed And Sharp, 6.20 Redbridge Gold, 6.50 Repetitio, 7.20 Beau Haze, 7.50 Asockastar, 8.20 Equus Dancer, 8.50 Ascot Day.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 4.10 Daisy Peers, 4.45 Jeroboam, 5.20 Musalsal, 5.55 Hype, 6.30 Never Seen Before, 7.00 Rock Chant, 7.30 Coolcullen, 8.00 Crowns Major.

LINGFIELD: 5.30 Greycious Girl, 6.05 Fozzie Bear, 6.40 Campachoochoo, 7.10 Hyba, 7.40 Quelle Vitesse, 8.10 Vanitas, 8.40 Kalma.

RIPON: 1.15 Boondoggle, 1.45 Atiyah, 2.15 Harlem Soul, 2.50 Highwaygrey, 3.25 Hard Solution, 4.00 Moorland Queen, 4.35 Whitwell.

DOUBLE: Divinely and Mohaafeth.