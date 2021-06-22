Wednesday Tips

Anita Chambers has a tip for every race on Wednesday with the best bet running at Carlisle.

It is the biggest day of the year at Carlisle and Chichester could be the one to grab the headlines in the Stablemate By AGMA Carlisle Bell Handicap.

First contested in 1559, the mile event always draws a competitive field and this year is no exception, with Keith Dalgleish's charge taken to hold sway.

Formerly trained by Sir Michael Stoute, Chichester changed hands for 30,000 guineas at the end of last year having previously been bought for 300,00 guineas as a foal.

While he was no star for Stoute, the four-year-old did place twice in five starts for the Newmarket team, but following a winter gelding operation and wind surgery, he wasted no time getting off the mark for new connections at Newcastle in April.

Placed in two of his four subsequent outings - including the Zetland Gold Cup at Redcar - Chichester appears to be thriving in his new surroundings and after moving up to 10 furlongs, it is intriguing that Dalgleish returns to a mile here.

However, Chichester's only victory to date was over that distance so the decision makes sense and off an unchanged mark of 85, he should be competitive.

Ravens Ark can make the long trip north pay dividends in the Cumberland Plate Handicap.

Hughie Morrison's charge has been seen to good effect so far this term, finishing fifth on his return before stepping up on that to win at Brighton next time out.

After showing plenty of progression in 2020, Ravens Ark looked to be back to almost his best in winning by three-quarters of a length after staying on nicely in the final of 12 furlongs.

Raised 4lb for that effort, Ravens Ark rolled on to Goodwood where he left his challenge a bit too late, finishing with real purpose to grab third in the dying strides, despite edging right a bit.

His current mark of 74 is still a bit below his career-high of 80 last term and seems a workable perch.

Thunder Beauty takes another drop in class to contest the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Eternal Stakes.

She looked a filly of real potential for Ken Condon last term, winning a Curragh maiden first time out before finishing a creditable fifth, beaten just over three lengths, when upped to Group One level in the Moyglare.

Heavy ground had her all at sea on her final start in France and she was not a complete outsider on her return in the 1000 Guineas, when she was sent off a 16-1 shot but finished last of the 11 runners after weakening in the final couple of furlongs.

The run inspired Condon to switch back to a sprint trip in Group Three company last time, but she looked tapped for toe at a crucial point before staying on well to finish sixth beaten nearly four lengths by Sonaiyla, who ran a fair race at Ascot last week.

It therefore seems sensible to give the intermediate distance of seven furlongs a whirl here, with quicker ground in her favour.

Lord Protector can extend his unbeaten record in the Whitsbury Manor Stud Bibury Cup Handicap at Salisbury.

Ralph Beckett's charge won on his only outing last year and has added two more triumphs to his tally already this term, prevailing at Windsor in April before following up over 10 furlongs at Salisbury last month.

He made all the running on the latter occasion, which also represented his handicap debut, and while old adversary Wahraan was three-quarters of a length closer than on their previous meeting, Lord Protector still impressed in victory.

A mile and a half may not be a problem as he is related to a staying Group Three winner in Germany and Lord Protector may still be a touch ahead of the handicapper.

Abrag is the choice in Kempton's Unibet New Instant Roulette Handicap after a recent confidence-boosting win at Southwell, while Isabella Swan is on a roll ahead of the Visit attheraces.com/marketmovers Handicap at Bath.

Adjali opened his account over fences at Kempton last month and can keep up the good work in the In Memory Of Liam Treadwell Novices' Chase at Worcester.

BATH: 5.50 Mystify Me, 6.20 Crocodile Tears, 6.50 Taqseemaat, 7.20 Isabella Swan, 7.50 Ivadream, 8.20 Summer's Knight, 8.50 Night Eagle.

CARLISLE: 1.45 Forced Entry, 2.20 Madame Bonbon, 2.55 Havana Party, 3.30 CHICHESTER (NAP), 4.05 Ravens Ark, 4.40 Thunder Beauty, 5.15 Lead Story.

KEMPTON: 5.40 Adaalady, 6.10 Port Noir, 6.40 Moon Island, 7.10 King's Guard, 7.40 Abrag, 8.10 Beauty Stone, 8.40 Highway One.

NAAS: 4.25 Vivaia, 5.00 White Lavender, 5.30 Theriverrunsdeep, 6.00 Sweet Justice, 6.30 High Heels, 7.00 Jazlah, 7.30 Fugacious, 8.00 Mutasarref.

SALISBURY: 1.00 Codify, 1.35 Stake Acclaim, 2.10 Groom, 2.45 Milltown Star, 3.20 Marching Army, 3.55 Lord Protector, 4.30 Nuits St Georges.

WORCESTER: 1.25 Adjali, 2.00 Larch Hill, 2.35 Montanna, 3.10 Don't Stop Now, 3.45 Sharp Suited, 4.20 Vancouver, 4.50 Forthegreatergood.

DOUBLE: Chichester and Thunder Beauty.