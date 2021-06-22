Thursday Tips

Eagleway ran a cracker on his British bow at Ascot and can take another step towards bigger targets in the William Hill Seaton Delaval Handicap at Newcastle.

The mile handicap is the feature event on the opening day of the Northumberland Plate meeting, and Ivan Furtado's challenger makes plenty of appeal despite having had the best part of two months on the sidelines since his Ascot run.

Sent off an 80-1 chance on that occasion, Eagleway spectacularly defied those odds to be beaten just half a length in the uber-competitive Victoria Cup, as River Nymph swooped late.

That was a commendable effort on the domestic scene, although he was actually claimed by Furtado last summer and had won one of three starts in France for new connections.

Eagleway has shown his best form with give in the ground, but a Deauville all-weather win in 2019 shows he is equally as capable on an artificial surface and a revised mark of 92 should not be beyond this promising five-year-old.

Sharp Riposte can make it third time lucky in the Smooth Radio North East Novice Stakes.

Marco Botti's charge has finished third on each of his two starts to date, beaten four lengths at Nottingham on the first attempt and just over three lengths on his most recent Haydock outing.

He was staying on all the time at Haydock upped to six furlongs, so that could be the right kind of trip for him.

The Tide Turns has looked a different horse since switching up in distance this term, winning his first two stars over 12 furlongs after failing to sparkle over up to a mile as a juvenile last year.

He looked as though he was going to bring up the hat-trick at Chelmsford last week when trying a mile and six furlongs for the first time, but he just began to tire towards the finish and as his rider went for the whip, he dropped it before making a swift recovery.

It was to no avail, however, as Eagle One had crucial momentum to prevail by a neck.

The Tide Turns has been raised 2lb for that win, but a quick turnaround means he races off his previous mark here and it would be little surprise if he can regain the winning thread.

Ametist can land his fourth success on the bounce in the Join The Great Racing Welfare Cycle Handicap at Newmarket.

He won one of his three runs last year, with that victory reading particularly well now as the runner up, Lola Showgirl, struck gold at Royal Ascot last week.

Ametist has certainly not been slacking himself though, winning at Wetherby in April before adding a Rowley Mile victory to his tally in May.

On the July course this time, he still looks fairly well treated on a perch of 90.

Subtle Beauty should be up to the task in the Nooresh Juglall Memorial Fillies' Novice Stakes after losing out by just a neck at Newbury.

Prince Of Abington was similarly edged out on his return at Lingfield last month and compensation awaits in the Omega Ingredients Signature Natural Flavours Handicap.

Asadjumeirah is the pick in the Watch Irish Racing On RacingTV Handicap at Nottingham, while Celtic Empress can register a second win at Hamilton in the Captain JC Stewart Fillies' Handicap.

Epidemic should appreciate better ground in the Join Racing TV Now Handicap at Leicester after a recent eclipse on testing going at Newmarket.

SELECTIONS

HAMILTON: 6.00 Socially Shady, 6.30 Burning Emotion, 7.00 Hard Solution, 7.30 Alfayaath, 8.00 Celtic Empress, 8.30 Ventura Flame, 9.00 Alsvinder.

LEICESTER: 5.45 Private Signal, 6.15 Ice Canyon, 6.45 Epidemic, 7.15 Cabrini, 7.45 Wolflet, 8.15 Night Of Romance, 8.45 Canoodled.

NEWCASTLE: 1.25 The Tide Turns, 2.00 Manhattanville, 2.35 Sharp Riposte, 3.10 EAGLEWAY (NAP), 3.45 Thaayer, 4.20 Lexington Warfare, 4.55 Military Man, 5.30 Big Thanks.

NEWMARKET: 1.50 Detail, 2.25 Spirit Mixer, 3.00 Prince Of Abington, 3.35 Subtle Beauty, 4.10 Ametist, 4.45 Crackling, 5.20 Michaels Choice.

NOTTINGHAM: 1.00 Last Hoorah, 1.35 Asadjumeirah, 2.10 Harston, 2.45 Tribal Art, 3.20 Dickens, 3.55 Lucky Beggar, 4.30 Steel An Icon.

DOUBLE: Eagleway and Ametist.