Friday Tips

Zeyaadah can put her career back on an upward trajectory with victory in the William Hill Hoppings Fillies' Stakes at Newcastle.

Roger Varian's filly appeared to get stuck in the mud - as did many - behind brilliant Oaks winner Snowfall at Epsom last time.

Zeyaadah was nonetheless still in contention until weakening in the final two furlongs, right back to a well-beaten 13th of 14 behind the runaway winner.

This Group Three assignment, back on an all-weather surface and down in trip and class, therefore takes out of the equation all three elements which proved too much for her four weeks ago.

That is not to say Zeyaadah does not face some worthy and unexposed opponents over this 10 furlongs - with William Haggas' pair Lilac Road and Sea Empress among those closest to her on ratings.

She began her career last year by recording the first of her three victories, in an unbeaten campaign, on a different artificial surface in a Chelmsford maiden.

Newcastle's Tapeta is therefore a minor unknown, but not a major concern - and following her trainer's comments about her travails in the soft ground at Epsom, a Listed victory in heavy at Newmarket last October reads even better.

Zeyaadah also fared with great credit when beaten for the first time when runner-up, after a troubled passage, on her return this season in the Cheshire Oaks.

Those performances all indicate she is well up to this level at least, and Varian has found her a suitable opportunity to prove it.

Elsewhere on Newcastle's classy and competitive evening card, Aljady may be a value investment in the William Hill Gosforth Park Cup Handicap.

Robert Cowell's consistent sprinter provides Jim Crowley with a chance to get his eye in before also riding Zeyaadah, and there is every reason to anticipate he will be in the thick of the action.

Aljady is making his first trip to Newcastle - but again like Zeyaadah, he demonstrated he can run well on the all-weather when a close second to the reopposing May Sonic on his sole Chelmsford start in April.

He improved more than a stone in a fine campaign last summer - and although he has regressed on the ratings in his three starts this time round, he has still run with credit and finds himself on a handy weight in this company.

The inconsistent yet very useful May Sonic has the marginal beating of him again, on the book. But the impression is that Aljady is capable of better than he showed on that first run in 190 days - and the return of Crowley, successful on him at Haydock last year, is of course no detriment.

Haggas may get his evening off to a winning start with Tarroob in the Three Mile Handicap - which, contrary to its name, will be run over just the eight furlongs.

Tarroob, ridden by Tom Marquand in the famous colours of stablemate Addeybb, was disappointing when only a six-length fourth on handicap debut on the last of three quick runs before Christmas.

But on the basis that may well not be a true reflection of her ability, having run well on debut at Doncaster and then won a Chelmsford novice, she could be under-estimated by a rating of 74 for this return.

Lucid Dreamer is on a retrieval mission in the Sky Bet In Running Handicap at Doncaster.

She must give weight all round as well to five fellow three-year-olds with winning CVs.

There was such promise in her two victories in as many starts last year, though, that this does not seem the moment to desert her.

Many will, because it was obvious she had masses to learn when running far too freely and weakening into 16th of 17 in the Fred Darling Stakes on her return at Newbury two months ago.

Evident talent is a persuasive quality, however. Roger Charlton has prescribed a first-time hood, as well as the break for some important homework - and with William Buick booked to ride, it will be no surprise to see a vast improvement.

SELECTIONS:

CARTMEL: 1.15 Uno Mas, 1.50 Hillview, 2.25 Yeavering Belle, 3.00 Tabou Beach Boy, 3.35 Dee Star, 4.10 Bright Eyed Eagle, 4.45 Hooroo, 5.20 San Fermin.

CHESTER: 5.55 Super Over, 6.30 Canal Rocks, 7.05 Bollin Margaret, 7.40 Abbie Power, 8.10 King Of Tonga, 8.45 Qaasid.

CURRAGH: 4.30 Ultramarine, 5.00 Discoveries, 5.30 Diderot, 6.00 Shamad, 6.35 Interpretation, 7.10 Cape Islay, 7.45 Bears Hug.

DONCASTER: 1.40 Marsabit, 2.15 Abate, 2.50 Head Chef, 3.25 Lucid Dreamer, 4.00 Free Wind, 4.35 Prison Break, 5.10 Cometh The Man.

NEWCASTLE: 5.40 Tarroob, 6.10 Tanasoq, 6.45 Aljady, 7.20 ZEYAADAH (NAP), 7.55 Beyond Infinity, 8.25 Silent Escape, 8.55 Martin's Brig.

NEWMARKET: 5.15 Motawaafeq, 5.45 Ebtsama, 6.20 Riknnah, 6.55 Amy Beach, 7.30 Bimble, 8.05 Gal Wonder, 8.35 Good Birthday.

YARMOUTH: 1.00 Sugar Dumpling, 1.30 Warrior Square, 2.00 Saulire Star, 2.35 Seneca Chief, 3.10 Hundon, 3.45 Eastern Star, 4.20 Imperial Yellow, 4.53 Raajihah.

DOUBLE: Zeyaadah and Aljady.