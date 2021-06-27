Weekend Review: Hurricane storms home

Charlie Appleby added the Curragh's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby to Epsom glory as Hurricane Lane doubled the Newmarket trainer's 2021 Classic tally.

Hurricane Lane, third behind stablemate Adayar in the Derby this month, produced an emphatic late surge under William Buick to peg back fellow British challenger Lone Eagle and prevail by a neck.

Saturday's focus was split between the Irish Derby and the 'Pitmen's' version, the William Hill Northumberland Plate at Newcastle - in which the nine-year-old Nicholas T outshone his younger rivals to spring a 33-1 shock for Scottish trainer Jim Goldie.

Hurricane Lane's victory was not so difficult to predict, as a 4-1 second-favourite. But both Buick and Appleby admitted afterwards they feared Frankie Dettori had established a winning advantage on Martyn Meade's Lone Eagle.

Hurricane Lane was still three lengths down two furlongs out, and did not overhaul the long-time leader until the final strides.

The pair pulled seven lengths clear as Wordsworth fared best of the Irish in third. A stewards' inquiry was called as it got tight as Hurricane Lane began his challenge, but the placings remained unaltered.

Buick received a two-day suspension for careless riding but could nonetheless reflect with great satisfaction, and said: "Fantastic - this means the world to me.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

"This horse has done nothing but improve - and he improved since Epsom. We all know that's not an easy thing to do.

"I must say that I thought halfway through the race we'd given up our position behind Frankie a little bit, and I thought he'd get first run.

"My horse quickened up really well and showed a lot of quality. Once I switched him out wide, he managed to get some clear running room and he took off. I was just praying I'd get the leader in time.

"This horse is a slow-learner, a bit like myself, but we'll get there in the end!"

Godolphin trainer Appleby travelled from his Newmarket base for the big day, and added: "I couldn't have been any happier coming into the race.

"I thought that Frankie had stolen a march, and he'd be a hard horse to peg back, but I knew our horse would keep galloping to the line."

The big disappointment of the race was the favourite, Aidan O'Brien's High Definition, who was one of the first horses beaten and eventually trailed in a distant 10th of 11.

There was a second high-profile British winner on the card when Irish-born Shropshire-based trainer David Loughnane's Go Bears Go followed up his runner-up effort at Royal Ascot the previous week by going one better in the Group Two GAIN Railway Stakes.

The Kodi Bear colt got the better of Castle Star by a length and a quarter, to win at 17-2, as jockey Rossa Ryan made up for time lost on his return this week after recent injury and illness.

"He ran a super race in the Norfolk - he was just the wrong side," said Ryan of the juvenile, who was supplemented for the Railway after his Royal Ascot performance.

"Dave took a massive risk coming here a week later. We're glad it's paid off.

"He's a top-class sprinter in the making, I think. He's got the best attitude, being by Kodi Bear."

Nicholas T is comparatively at the other end of the age scale - but, wearing a hood for the first time, he proved up to the task in Newcastle's showpiece handicap.

Jockey Ben Robinson was scoring the biggest victory of his career too, producing Nicholas T to lead inside the final furlong and deny long-time leader Hochfeld.

The 28-1 runner-up proved hard to pass. But Nicholas T, carrying a 5lb penalty for a victory at York two weeks ago, wore down Mark Johnston's charge to take the £81,000 first prize by half a length.

Goldie confirmed victory in the historic contest had long been an ambition of his.

He said: "It's one of those races that was kind of on my bucket list.

"It's a great race, and a traditional race … to win it is great."

On Sunday Joseph O'Brien's Thundering Nights just held off his father's Santa Barbara in the Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes, having just been touched off in America recently.

"In America she would have won in another stride, the tight track caught her out a little bit as it was her first time around the bends over there," said O'Brien.

"She had to spend a week after the race over there so she's only been back a couple of weeks. She trained there for a week, then shipped straight back and came straight here. She has a great constitution.

"She has options back in America, like the Beverly D., and she also has the likes of the Nassau and Matron."

Velocidad was an impressive winner of the Airlie Stud Stakes for the same trainer, while last year's Derby third Amhran Na Bhfiann won the Comer Group International Curragh Cup for O'Brien senior under an enterprising ride from Colin Keane.