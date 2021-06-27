A drop back in trip can see Celestial Point return to winning ways in the Brighton Supports Racing Staff Week Handicap at the Sussex track.

Gary Moore's three-year-old opened his account over a mile on this track in May and followed up in good style over this distance of a mile and a quarter at Lingfield.

He was odds-on to complete the hat-trick at Yarmouth three weeks ago. But the extended mile and three furlongs just found him out, and he weakened into third place behind Hesperis.

Back to a mile and a quarter and at Brighton looks the recipe to success.

Covert Mission may build on his first outing on these shores by winning the Watch Free Race Replays On attheraces.com Handicap.

The three-year-old colt ran six times in Ireland without even getting placed for trainer Johnny Murtagh, but a change of scenery almost worked the oracle first time out for Newmarket-based James Ferguson.

A short-priced favourite, Covert Mission looked like justifying market support only to find Hear Me Roar too strong in the final half-furlong. The son of Lope de Vega can go one better.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

Call Me Ginger has an opportunity to make it fifth time lucky at Hamilton this season by landing the #cleanstay At Hampton By Hilton Handicap.

The five-year-old's last four starts have all been at the Scottish venue, and the closest he has so far come to scoring was off this mark in May.

The Jim Goldie-trained five-year-old put in good late work over this six furlongs to get within three-quarters of a length of the winner, Illusionist.

He was runner-up again on his latest run when beaten four lengths by George Bowen from a 2lb higher mark. This could be his turn to get his head in front.

Jump The Gun registered a first success on turf, and the second of his career, when scoring over this extended mile two weeks ago.

Iain Jardine's four-year-old overcame a slow start to win convincingly by three and a half lengths from Grantley.

The manner of the victory did not go unnoticed by the assessor, who raised Jump The Gun by 8lb, but it may not be enough to stop the Make Believe gelding from doubling up in the Stay At Hampton By Hilton Armada Mile Handicap.

A bright future over jumps was once predicted for Didtheyleaveuouttoo, but the J P McManus-owned eight-year-old is not doing too bad on the Flat these days.

He recorded his first win on the level at Nottingham when staying on stoutly at the end of the mile and three-quarters to beat Lady Isabel by a length and a half.

Didtheyleaveuoutto should not be troubled by the extra quarter-mile of the comparebettingsites.com Handicap at Chepstow and can therefore go in again.

Stratford provides the sole jumps action, with Coole Well nominated to return to form in the Watch On Racing TV Handicap Chase.

The eight-year-old got off the mark at the first attempt for the Fergal O'Brien stable over fences at Southwell in May, having previously been with Jamie Snowden.

Coole Well was expected to follow up at Newton Abbot but was never going like a winner. He is taken to bounce back in style for the Cheltenham trainer.

SELECTIONS

BRIGHTON: 1.00 Inner Circle, 1.30 Miquelon, 2.00 Dr Jekyll, 2.30 Sonnetina, 3.05 CELESTIAL POINT (NAP), 3.35 Covert Mission, 4.10 Wiley Post.

CHEPSTOW: 5.50 Chica Bella, 6.20 Doves Cry, 6.50 Our Man In Havana, 7.20 General Tom Thumb, 7.50 Didtheyleaveuoutto, 8.20 Beat The Storm, 8.50 Triple Nickle.

HAMILTON: 2.15 Hi Meh Darling, 2.45 Midnight Poppy, 3.20 His Pride, 3.50 Jump The Gun, 4.20 Venusta, 4.50 Call Me Ginger, 5.20 Sharrabang.

ROSCOMMON: 4.40 Minister Of War, 5.10 Affable, 5.40 Intervention, 6.10 King's View, 6.40 Karatayka, 7.10 Supershock, 7.40 Reve de Vol, 8.10 Amicable.

STRATFORD: 5.30 Ruthless Article, 6.00 Coole Well, 6.30 Fraser Island, 7.00 Shortcross Storm, 7.30 Jalwan, 8.00 Ultimate Fame.

DOUBLE: Celestial Point and Covert Mission.