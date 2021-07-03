Sunday Tips

Ashley Iveson has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Sunday.

Double Or Bubble can make the most of having her sights lowered in the Queen Charlotte Fillies' Stakes at Chelmsford.

A full-sister to trainer Chris Wall's former stable star Mix And Mingle, the daughter of Exceed And Excel has so far upheld family honour by winning three of her first five starts.

A particularly impressive display at Newmarket in April merited a step up in class, but the Group Two Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot proved a bridge too far, with Double Or Bubble finishing ninth of the 12 runners.

However, dropping back to seven furlongs for this Listed contest, she can get back on the winning trail.

Arousing looks difficult to oppose in the Example At CCR 14th August Fillies' Handicap.

From the family of the top-class One Master, the William Haggas-trained youngster won her only juvenile start at Yarmouth in September.

She was a narrowly beaten runner-up on her comeback at Windsor, but went one better - albeit narrowly - at Lingfield a fortnight ago.

Moving into handicap company for the first time, she should prove hard to beat.

Noble Crusade is an obvious contender for the Summer Mini Break @westernhousehotel Handicap at Ayr.

Keith Dalgleish's charge has shaped with promise on each of his three starts to date, with a Carlisle win sandwiched by placed efforts at Hamilton and Redcar.

He enters the handicap arena on a mark of 78, which may underestimate his potential.

Redarna can secure his sixth victory at the Scottish circuit in the Western House Hotel Handicap.

Each of the gelding's previous triumphs here have come over seven furlongs, but has proved he has the stamina for the mile.

He ran his best race of the season so far when a close-up fourth at Haydock in May, which suggested his turn might not be far away. Any rain would aid his cause.

Wynford is worth an interest in the Tom Halliday Memorial Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle at Market Rasen.

The eight-year-old has been around the houses at this stage, having had spells with Andrew Balding, David Loughnane, Dan Skelton and Lucinda Egerton before moving north to join Rebecca Menzies earlier this year.

He has not been beaten far in either of his two starts for his current connections, most recently finishing fourth here a fortnight ago.

Wynford won off a mark of 129 here a few years ago - and while he has regressed since, a current perch of 99 looks very workable.

She's All In Gold can make it two from two over obstacles with victory in the B Eyre & Sons Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

The daughter of Derby hero Golden Horn was not disgraced in a handful of Flat outings for Tom Dascombe, so it was no great surprise when she made a successful transition to the jumping game for Oliver Greenall at Stratford last month.

That form is nothing to write home about, but She's All In Gold could do no more than win comfortably and this looks a good opportunity for her to follow up before potentially being stepped up in grade.

AYR: 1.00 Gurkhali Girl, 1.30 Noble Crusade, 2.03 Castle View, 2.38 Caballero, 3.13 Redarna, 3.48 First Company, 4.23 Hard Solution.

CHELMSFORD: 1.42 Qipao, 2.17 Arousing, 2.52 Heavenly Rose, 3.27 DOUBLE OR BUBBLE (NAP), 4.02 Amal, 4.37 Enduring, 5.12 Night Hunter.

LIMERICK: 1.05 Dynakite, 1.35 Atlas, 2.10 Baseman, 2.45 Pink Pearl, 3.20 Belmont Avenue, 3.55 Mcpherson, 4.30 Loingseoir.

MARKET RASEN: 1.50 Wynford, 2.25 She's All In Gold, 3.00 Billy's Angel, 3.35 High Noon, 4.10 Solar Impulse, 4.45 Caius Marcius, 5.20 Lady Babs.

TRAMORE: 1.55 Eagle Moon, 2.30 Bapaume, 3.05 Heronord, 3.40 Golfe Clair, 4.15 Royal Recital, 4.50 Silvertown, 5.25 Molly Wedger.

DOUBLE: Double Or Bubble and Noble Crusade.