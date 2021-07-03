Monday Tips

It seems unlikely Bastogne has reached the limit of his ability just yet and he can be followed in the EBF Stallions Novice Stakes at Ayr.

The David Evans-trained gelding made a nice start when third to subsequent winner Sanitiser at Windsor and confirmed the promise of that run next time out at Leicester.

Showing plenty of dash on the outside of runners, he saw it out well after hitting the front two out, repelling the persistent challenge of Bay Breeze and then holding the running-on Last Hoorah by a ready three-quarters of a length.

That he did that in spite of drifting to his left is to his credit and he looks certain to be suited by this first go at seven furlongs.

Look Out Louis rarely runs a bad race and that should again be the case in the Book For QTS Ladies Night Handicap.

A winner three times in his days with Tim Easterby, he is now in the care of Julie Camacho, for whom he has been out of the first three just once in six outings.

A determined all-the-way winner at Chester most recently, he is still feasibly handicapped off 82.

Serena Brotherton is always a positive booking in races restricted to female amateurs, so make a note of Shining Aitch in the racingtv.com Handicap at Nottingham.

The four-year-old ran quite nicely at Yarmouth in May, where he was trying 10 furlongs for the first time. He is couple of pounds lower now, too.

Hugo Palmer had a choice of engagements for Komore and has plumped for the Follow @Racingtv On Twitter Handicap.

She was last seen winning by a neck at Salisbury, giving the impression she was always just doing enough once hitting the front for the talented Laura Pearson and seeing off Dual Identity.

The Australia filly had looked worth chancing at 10 furlongs when third prior to that over an extended mile at Nottingham.

Hotline Bling should be good enough in the Watch Irish Racing On Racing TV Novice Stakes.

Richard Hannon's charge was tried in what turned out to be a hot renewal of the National Stakes at Sandown after winning at Thirsk in May and comes back to the minimum trip after disappointing over six furlongs at Salisbury.

Clarendon House looks like being one of the better bets on the evening card at Windsor.

By the speedy Mehmas, the Robert Cowell-trained colt currently falls into the 'could be anything' bracket following two bloodless victories.

He won as his odds of 2-7 suggested he should do at Bath and while the Fitzdares Sprint Series Handicap presents a different test of his abilities altogether, his trainer knows what to do with a good sprinter when he gets his hands on one.

Hollywood Lady would not be winning out of turn if she can get her head in front in the Fitzdares Thinks It Is Coming Home Fillies' Handicap.

Ralph Beckett's filly had the misfortune to bump into the smart Gloria Mundi at Newbury in April, before going off favourite here last time out.

Attempting to make all, she ultimately had to give best to Olympic Theatre but was in turn well clear of the third.

Keeper can carry the Juddmonte silks to victory at Ripon, by way of the Betzone App For Bet10 Get10 Bonus Handicap.

He is by Frankel and is a half-brother to a good one in Set Piece, who was a Listed scorer for the aforementioned Palmer and was last seen bagging a Grade Two in America for Brad Cox.

In the care of Roger Charlton, Keeper enjoyed a confidence-boosting victory at Brighton and can do better still now he has got his head in front.

SELECTIONS:

AYR: 1.00 Bastogne, 1.35 Oriental Lilly, 2.10 Rose Bandit, 2.45 Global Humor, 3.20 Look Out Louis, 3.55 Flying Moon, 4.25 John Kirkup.

NOTTINGHAM: 1.20 Shining Aitch, 1.55 Hotline Bling, 2.30 Mummy Bear, 3.05 Nataleena, 3.40 Myristica, 4.15 Komore.

RIPON: 6.30 Riversway, 7.00 Arranmore, 7.30 Keeper, 8.00 Ridgeway, 8.30 Impeller, 9.00 Art Dealer.

WINDSOR: 6.15 Molly Shaw, 6.45 Hamaki, 7.15 Clarendon House, 7.45 Stigwood, 8.15 Hollywood Lady, 8.45 Smash Hit.

WORCESTER: 1.45 Oscar Montel, 2.20 Storm Rising, 2.55 First Street, 3.30 Ultimate Getaway, 4.05 Flighty Bride, 4.40 Castel Gandolfo, 5.15 Durouyn, 5.50 Lelantos.

DOUBLE: Bastogne and Look Out Louis.