Weekend Review

St Mark's Basilica ensured a Coral-Eclipse that was light on numbers did not lack for star power as put up a hugely impressive display to beat top-class older horses Addeybb and Mishriff at Sandown.

Just four horses went to post in the 10-furlong feature, but the race provided an electric performance with St Mark's Basilica turning on the afterburners in the final furlong to give trainer Aidan O'Brien a joint-record sixth Eclipse triumph.

Sent off the well-backed even-money favourite, the three-year-old son of Siyouni powered away from his talented opponents under Ryan Moore to beat Addeybb by three and a half lengths, with Mishriff third and El Drama fourth.

Adding to his Dewhurst victory of last year, plus his wins in the French 2000 Guineas and Derby this term, St Mark's Basilica delighted O'Brien in coming out on top in the first clash of the generations.

He said: "We couldn't believe when Ryan asked him to quicken how well he did quicken. He quickens and has a great mind - he does everything.

"We felt he had stepped up since the last day and Ryan gave him a beautiful ride. I'm delighted for everybody.

"He's a relaxed traveller and doesn't use any energy. He comes on slowly and when you go for him he really turns it on. He has the mark of a special horse."

Asked about targets, the Ballydoyle trainer said: "The lads (Coolmore owners) will decide what they want to do, obviously he'd have options of maybe going to York (Juddmonte International) or Leopardstown (Irish Champion Stakes).

"I'd say something like that, depending on what the lads want to do.

"He's a horse with a lot of pace and a lot of quality."

The day had not got off to a great start as the Jessica Macey-trained Phoenix Star was announced as the narrow-margin winner from Hurricane Ivor in the Coral 'Beaten-By-A-Length' Free Bet Handicap.

However, the stewards called an inquiry before the jockeys had weighed in and, after deliberation, the officials decided it was a dead-heat - even though the mirror image on the print appeared to show Hurricane Ivor had narrowly edged it.

A further inquiry was held into a problem with the mirror image of the photo and a report has been forwarded to the British Horseracing Authority.

It was much more straightforward for Auria, who looked a filly to follow as she continued trainer Andrew Balding's fine form with victory in the Coral Distaff.

Balding said: "She's a good strong galloper and kept going which is great. She was back in trip, but I think she will stay a mile and a quarter.

"There's a Group Three back here in August which is the obvious one, but we haven't ruled out going a bit further in time as well. The ground certainly does not inconvenience her."

Came From The Dark registered the biggest success of his career as Ed Walker's grey just got up to deny Arecibo in the Coral Charge at Sandown.

At Haydock, Alpinista stamped her class on the bet365 Lancashire Oaks.

Connections had adopted a patient approach in waiting for the right conditions, and jockey Luke Morris felt that attitude had been rewarded.

He said: "We'd chosen not to run her a couple of times because of the ground. Today they've rolled the dice and she seems to handle firm ground as well as soft ground.

"She was second to Love in the Yorkshire Oaks last year and she's a Group Two winner now.

"These are the horses you want to ride when you're getting up early in a morning and getting home late in the evening."

Alounak bounced back to form to claim an impressive victory in the bet365 Old Newton Cup, while Brian Ellison was delighted see Tashkhan claim a second win at Haydock this season with a decisive display in the £100,000 bet365 Handicap.

Broome rounded out a fine weekend for the O'Brien team when registering his first Group One success in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud at the French venue on Sunday, making all in the hands of Colin Keane.

The son of Australia is part-owned by Japanese connections and is set to appear at ParisLongchamp in October.

Yasufumi Sawada, who manages Masaaki Matsushima's racing interests, confirmed a date in Paris in October will be on the agenda.

He said: "This is Mr Matsushima's first Group One win. I just spoke to him on the phone and he is very happy!

"Broome will now be aimed at the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe."