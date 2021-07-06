Thursday Tips

Keith Hamer has a tip for every race on Thursday with the best bet running at Newmarket.

Project Dante can show how unlucky he was at Royal Ascot by underlining his class in the Tattersalls July Stakes at Newmarket.

Bryan Smart's youngster was denied a clear run in the final two furlongs and had to be switched to the stands rail to make his challenge.

He finished strongly, but the winning post came a couple of strides too soon and he was third, beaten a neck and a nose by Perfect Power and Go Bears Go in the Norfolk Stakes.

The winner has not run since, but the runner-up has franked the form by landing the Group Two Railway Stakes in some style at the Curragh.

Project Dante was inexperienced going to the Royal meeting, having just had the one start. That had gone to plan as he lived up to his name by making a winning debut York's Dante meeting.

The best is surely yet to come from the Showcasing colt.

Stowell can confirm he is a smart young staying prospect with victory in the Bahrain Trophy.

The Zoffany colt took the eye when third in Queen's Vase at the Royal meeting on only his third career start.

He was some way behind turning home when stepping up from a mile and a half to a mile and three-quarters - but he stayed on really well to snatch minor honours behind Kemari and Wordsworth. The latter did not let the form down when third in the Irish Derby.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, Stowell can carry on his progression to lift this Group Three prize.

Al Aasy can win the Princess of Wales's Stakes and gain compensation for his narrow defeat by Pyledriver at Epsom.

William Haggas' progressive four-year-old only succumbed by a neck in the Coronation Cup after a ding-dong battle with William Muir and Chris Grassick's talented performer.

He had won both his previous races this season and has surely not stopped improving - next stop after this should be the King George.

Maximal should prove hard to beat in the Listed Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes after justifying his place in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot when fourth to Poetic Flare.

The drop to a mile suited the Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt, but it must not be forgotten he ran subsequent Irish Derby winner Hurricane Lane to a length at Newbury on his seasonal debut in April.

Boomshalaa can go one better in the Each-Way Extra At bet365 Heritage Handicap after his excellent run at the Royal fixture.

Dropping down to five furlongs for the first time, the Roger Varian-trained three-year-old failed by just a head to catch Significantly in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Handicap.

He had won his two previous starts, both over six furlongs, and can regain winning ways returning to that distance.

Roger Fell's Muntadab ran better than his final position of fifth suggests at Doncaster last tine and can prove the point by taking the Visit attheraces.com Handicap back at Town Moor.

Things did not go his way in a race won by Silver Samurai, but he has been in good form - as she showed when winning at Musselburgh three weeks earlier.

SELECTIONS:

CARLISLE: 1.00 Venusta, 1.30 Hail Sezer, 2.05 Gometra Ginty, 2.40 Captain Vallo, 3.15 Hi Meh Darling, 3.50 Sin E Shekells, 4.25 Tommaso, 5.00 Photograph.

DONCASTER: 1.10 Last Crusader, 1.40 Mutabaahy, 2.15 Celtic Empress, 2.50 Adaay To Remember, 3.25 Muntadab, 4.00 Hidden Pearl,

EPSOM: 5.25 Amy Beach, 6.00 Night Eagle, 6.30 Bellport, 7.00 Doc Sportello, 7.30 Bonus, 8.00 Marselan.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 4.40 Karkiyna, 5.10 Giustino, 5.40 Alex D, 6.10 Joven, 6.40 Tauran Shaman, 7.10 Believe In Love, 7.40 Iowa, 8.10 Ever Present.

NEWBURY: 5.50 Diffident Spirit, 6.20 Ocean Potion, 6.50 Baby Bay, 7.20 Encourage, 7.50 Poet Of Life, 8.20 Nawar, 8.50 Lordsbridge Boy.

NEWMARKET: 1.20 Invigilate, 1.50 Stowell, 2.25 PROJECT DANTE (NAP), 3.00 Boomshalaa, 3.35 Al Aasy, 4.10 Maximal, 4.45 Path Of Thunder.

DOUBLE: Project Dante and Stowell.