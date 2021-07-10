Sunday Tips

Keith Hamer has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Sunday with the Nap running at Salisbury.

Deep Snow can continue to make up for lost time by taking her tally to three wins from four starts in the Penang Turf Club Malaysia Fillies' Handicap at Salisbury.

The four-year-old filly, trained by Saeed bin Suroor, had just the one run in each of her first two seasons - but showed plenty of promise.

The daughter of Bated Breath was runner-up to Boomer, who went on to win a Group Three contest, at Newbury on her only start as a two-year-old.

She did not run again for a year, but got off the mark at Ripon and was then off for a similar amount of time before getting back on track.

It was over this course and distance just four weeks ago that she showed is still potentially smart as she outpointed Loving Dash to justify her short price.

Deep Snow has to carry top-weight in her first handicap, but she seems certain to improve and go higher than her current mark of 83.

Sisterandbrother can give weight all round to open his account in the D & N Consruction Handicap.

The Mick Channon-trained colt put up his best performance from his four starts when runner-up to George Bancroft at Chepstow last month.

The step up from seven furlongs to a mile and a half clearly suited and he only went down by three-quarters of a length to the winner, who had the run of the race from the front.

The son of Sixties Icon only made his debut in May and has got to the point now where he looks primed to score for the West Ilsley trainer and former England footballer.

Wolfcatcher put in an encouraging run at Perth on his latest start and can reap the benefit with victory in the Horizon Parking - UK's Leading Parking Company Handicap Chase over the same two and a half miles.

Jackie Stephen's nine-year-old gave Pookie Pekan a good run for his money before eventually going down by five lengths.

That effort should have put him spot on for a return to the same course and distance.

Peter Bowen is never afraid to travel a long way from his base in Pembrokeshire and Staple Head can prove the point by beating all-comers in the Event Parking With Horizon Parking Novices' Handicap Chase.

The nine-year-old, who ran in point-to-points for Bowen's son Michael in the spring, got off the mark over fences at Market Rasen in June.

The 5lb he has been put up for his smooth win over Shady Oaks may not stop him from following up.

Knight Destroyer can punish the leniency of the handicapper with a second win over fences in the Watch On Racing TV Handicap Chase at Stratford.

Jonjo O'Neill's seven-year-old was only raised 5lb after coming home 11 lengths clear of runner-up Infinite Sun at Southwell two weeks ago. He looked to be worth much more than that.

Get Back Get Back ran a good race when beaten a length and a quarter by Cotton End at Aintree on his latest effort.

On that evidence, the Harry Fry-trained six-year-old can go one better in the Jonathan Walker Memorial Handicap Hurdle.

It was a step up on his two previous starts this year.

FAIRYHOUSE: 1.00 Mist Of The Deep, 1.35 Schiele, 2.10 Affable, 2.45 Misterio, 3.20 Pearls Galore, 3.55 Female Approach, 4.30 Wojood, 5.05 Franno.

PERTH: 2.15 Homme D'Un Soir, 2.50 Staple Head, 3.25 Lord Condi, 4.00 Ming Dynasty, 4.35 Some Detail, 5.10 Wolfcatcher, 5.45 Darkest Day.

SALISBURY: 1.15 Roman Mist, 1.50 Oh Herberts Reign, 2.25 Tartan Chief, 3.00 Yojaari, 3.35 DEEP SNOW (NAP), 4.10 Sisterandbrother, 4.45 Knight Crusader, 4.45 End Result.

SLIGO: 1.55 Knight Of Malta, 2.30 Miss Arccol, 3.05 Call Me Dolly, 3.40 Bridge Native, 4.15 Lady Rocco, 4.50 New Society, 5.25 Quiet Escape.

STRATFORD: 2.03 Burristo, 2.38 Billy's Angel, 3.13 Get Back Get Back, 3.48 Raven's Tower, 4.23 Independence, 4.58 Knight Destroyer, 5.33 Espressino.

DOUBLE: Deep Snow and Sisterandbrother.