Monday Tips

A step up a mile and a quarter for the first time can see Six Strings return to winning ways in the QTS Handicap at Ayr.

The Requinto gelding has been most consistent since joining Grant Tuer from Derek Shaw's stable in the spring.

He has won two of his six starts since May and been placed in three others. Tuer is the seventh trainer to have Six Strings in his care and the first to run him beyond a mile.

It is certainly a chance worth taking, because he has become more relaxed as he has got older and has got a mile really well.

The verdict could have gone either way at Doncaster last time when he was beaten a neck by Menai Bridge over the straight mile. He can go one better over this longer trip.

Tuer can also strike with Royal Jazz in the Book For QTS Ladies Night Handicap, after the filly got off the mark at the eighth attempt on her latest start.

The daughter of Awtaad had shown enough ability to suggest she could win races, and it all came good at Musselburgh two weeks ago when she asserted in the closing stages after being hampered at a crucial stage of the five furlongs to score by three-quarters of a length from Dandy's Max.

Rebel Redemption should continue his good run of form since returning from an 89-day break, with victory in the Weddings At Western House Hotel.

John Quinn's four-year-old had little luck on the all-weather during the winter, but has come back refreshed.

After finishing second behind Fircombe Hall at Carlisle last month, Rebel Redemption registered a third career success when holding Dylan Hogan by a neck at Thirsk.

He has gone up 4lb for that, but it may not be enough to stop him winning again.

Halycon Spirit has a chance to confirm the promise of his latest start and score at the third try in the Download The Free At The Races App Novice Median Auction Stakes at Wolverhampton.

After being well-beaten on his debut at Goodwood, the Marcus Tregoning-trained three-year-old stepped up considerably to go down by only a length just three weeks later.

That was at Windsor, where the Charm Spirit gelding finished third to Mobashr - losing second place only in the closing stages.

He is up over a furlong in trip, but that should be in his compass now he is learning his trade.

Baby Steps can strike on the all-weather at Lingfield after shaping well on turf at Haydock following an eight-week absence.

David Loughnane's five-year-old could not quite get to the first two when third to Stone Soldier and Cassy O, but it was a decent effort and augurs well for the Fitzdares Celebrates The English Football Team Handicap.

Baby Steps has run respectably at this track in the past, notably when running the classy Lady Bowthorpe to a length and a quarter in June 2020.

Dollar Bid's only career win from seven races to date came on this course, and he can add to that tally in the Happy 40th Birthday Kevin Hanly Handicap.

The four-year-old, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, pulled clear of his rivals in the latter stages over a mile that day- and this mile and a quarter will suit the son of Frankel.

Breaking Waves gave Harry Whittington a welcome winner at Southwell two weeks ago - and the seven-year-old can double up in the William Hill Betting TV Handicap Hurdle at Newton Abbot.

Whittington has recently suffered a blow, with his main owner Andrew Brooks taking his horses away from the yard. But the trainer produced Breaking Waves to strike, and the horse is obviously in fine form. A 3lb rise might not stop him.

SELECTIONS

AYR: 2.30 Stromboli, 3.05 Rebel Redemption, 3.40 Royal Jazz, 4.15 Bawaader, 4.50 SIX STRINGS (NAP), 5.25 Coviglia.

DUNDALK: 1.00 The Highway Rat, 1.35 War Hero, 2.10 Puerto De Vega, 2.45 Irish Chief, 3.20 Zahee, 3.55 Miss Cunning, 4.30 Malawi, 5.05 Fallen Forest.

KILLARNEY: 4.45 Pimlico, 5.15 Horoscope, 5.45 Dagoda, 6.15 Free Solo, 6.45 Drummer Girl, 7.15 La Petite Coco, 7.45 Classical Memories.

LINGFIELD: 6.05 Red Showgirl, 6.35 Golden Rainbow, 7.05 Treacherous, 7.35 Baby Steps, 8.05 Classy Dame, 8.35 Dollar Bid.

NEWTON ABBOT: 1.15 Small Bad Bob, 1.45 Coole Well, 2.20 Breaking Waves, 2.55 Pokari, 3.30 Elios D'Or, 4.05 Joly Maker, 4.38 Fairy Rose.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 6.25 Nibras Gold, 6.55 Al Asef, 7.25 Arabian King, 7.55 Macmerry Jim, 8.25 Halcyon Spirit, 8.55 Major J.

DOUBLE: Six Strings and Halcyon Spirit.