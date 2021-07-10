Tuesday Tips

Keith Hamer has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Monday with the Nap running at Beverley.

Dreams Of Thunder can light up Beverley in the opening division of the Racing TV EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes.

Robert Cowell's juvenile ran with plenty of promise on her Windsor debut late last month, finishing with purpose and leaving the impression she is sure to have learned a lot from her initial experience.

The form of her half-length third of six reads well too, with winner Canonized already twice previously successful.

William Haggas' Cheveley Park Stud filly had to battle for her head victory that day, from a runner-up who is also a two-time winner and was subsequently plunged into Group Two company at Newmarket.

It was eyecatching in those circumstances both that Dreams Of Thunder, an expensive breeze-up purchase, was well-supported in the market and then ran with such credit.

She was held up, with an eye surely on the future as well as the present, and this looks an ideal opportunity for her to demonstrate the benefit.

From a stable especially adept with its sprinters, she again receives plenty of weight from a dual winner here and has had an appropriate short break to help her progress from debut.

The card begins over the same minimum trip, with top-weight Rose Bandit on the hat-trick trail in the Taff Sarginson Memorial Handicap.

Iain Jardine's filly runs under a penalty for her latest success, at Ayr eight days ago, and appears to have fine prospects of making it three wins in as many weeks as she ventures out of Scotland for the first time since joining her Dumfries yard this season.

She started from a lowly base when winning a Hamilton seller last month but was then emphatic last time too - over a furlong further than this - indicating she could well be capable of continuing her rise through modest ranks.

Princely can again lord it over his rivals in the opening Read Hollie Doyle's Column On attheraces.com Handicap at Bath.

Still an entire at six, Princely scored only his third career success on stable debut for Roger Teal at Chepstow last month.

He did so from some exposed opponents, and is not guaranteed to hold his form long - with a track record for excelling when fresh.

Nonetheless, he is up only 31b, was a course winner last summer and is sure to appreciate the forecast sound surface.

Regal Rhapsody is a likely contender in the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Restricted Maiden Fillies' Stakes.

The daughter of Acclamation represents very notable connections in this sphere, in a breakthrough season for trainer George Boughey and carrying the colours of Nick Bradley Racing.

Her debut effort at Windsor was a little underwhelming a fortnight ago, but there was still enough in it to anticipate improvement.

Regal Rhapsody wore a hood, which is taken off here, and kept on well after a slow start to be beaten under seven lengths into fourth.

That was on ground softer than preferable, on pedigree, and this looks a very feasible assignment for a successful second attempt.

Later on the card, both Camacho Man and Hidden Depths are of interest.

The former does not necessarily jump off the page as a non-winner in 17 career starts so far - but he was a close third on stable debut at Brighton three weeks ago and acquires the services of Tom Marquand for the first time in division one of the Visit attheraces.com/marketmovers Handicap.

Hidden Depths could well pop up again in the closing Download The Free At The Races App Handicap.

Neil Mulholland's six-year-old was a dual course-and-distance winner in the space of four days 12 months ago - and should have conditions in his favour as he bids to revisit those successes.

SELECTIONS:

BATH: 1.00 Princely, 1.30 Shimmering Sky, 2.05 Regal Rhapsody, 2.35 Teemlucky, 3.05 The Cruising Lord, 3.35 Camacho Man, 4.05 Kenstone, 4.40 Hidden Depths.

BEVERLEY: 1.45 Rose Bandit, 2.15 DREAMS OF THUNDER (NAP), 2.45 Proclivity, 3.15 Flymetothestars, 3.45 Rum Runner, 4.15 Clodovea, 4.45 Johnny Boom, 5.20 Dandy's Angel.

BRIGHTON: 5.00 Minhaaj, 5.35 Seesawing, 6.05 Flame Of Freedom, 6.35 Be Fair, 7.05 Spanish Hustle, 7.35 Arctic Emperor, 8.05 Finvarra, 8.35 Harlequin Rose.

DOWNPATRICK: 1.55 Marajman, 2.25 Reverse Polarity, 2.55 Rumoroso, 3.25 Getgo, 3.55 Favori Logique, 4.30 Ask Cory, 5.05 My Immortal.

KILLARNEY: 4.20 Rosa Woodsii, 4.55 Handel, 5.25 Jazz Dreamers, 5.55 Celtic Crown, 6.25 Jeff Kidder, 6.55 Optimistic Belief, 7.25 Sweet Molly Malone, 7.55 My Mate Mozzie.

SOUTHWELL: 5.12 Between The Waters, 5.45 Generation Gap, 6.15 Yeavering Belle, 6.45 Moveit Like Minnie, 7.15 Byzantine Empire, 7.45 Keep The River, 8.20 Pinnacle Peak, 8.50 Damut I'm Out.

DOUBLE: Dreams Of Thunder and Rose Bandit.