Sunday Tips

Hear Me Roar is David Clough's best bet for Sunday and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Hear Me Roar can give his supporters something to shout about again at Redcar in the Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap.

Michael Dods' three-year-old put up a much-improved effort as a course-and-distance winner last month, on his first start since November.

Hear Me Roar took the measure of a consistent and well-backed opponent that day, and returns exactly a month later in search of a repeat performance.

He has already proved himself in the anticipated conditions, winning with authority in the style of a progressive horse on good to firm ground last time.

In the circumstances, a 5lb rise in the ratings appears far from punitive, and it will be no surprise to see him follow up his breakthrough victory.

Orchid Rose is still seeking her first win after seven starts - but she was beaten only a length at long odds last time, and may be able to break her duck in the Racing TV Handicap.

Andrew Crook's daughter of Mehmas has run her best races to date on a sound surface, so this weekend's forecast sunshine can only help.

She is up 2lb for her improved effort back at this minimum trip at Ripon a month ago - and although that form has yet to be augmented by the two who finished in front of her, it was a step in the right direction which puts her in the mix at this modest level.

The jumpers are in action at Sunday's two other British fixtures - and there could well be an Irish angle at both Stratford and Newton Abbot.

In Devon, the eye is drawn to Blaze A Trail on his first start since joining John Flint's Bridgend yard from Liz Doyle in County Wexford.

The seven-year-old is all set for his British debut in the Happy Birthday Cath King Handicap Chase, with Nick Sholfield booked to ride.

Blaze A Trail was no world-beater in Ireland, with just two victories from his 15 appearances under rules.

But he starts his new job in very feasible company and, on the best of his form at up to just short of this trip, he should be very competitive.

Miss Antipova has yet to win a race after 13 attempts but still has persuasive credentials in the Happy 60th Birthday Gill White Mares' Handicap Chase.

She represents the bang in-form yard of Martin Keighley, which is recommendation in itself.

There was also clear improvement when she was beaten under five lengths in third at Worcester last month.

She has, however, surprisingly been dropped 1lb for that performance - to a chase rating 11lb below her hurdles mark - and kept on well enough to suggest this move up another three furlongs in trip should be to her liking.

At Stratford, Us And Them is an unlikely but compelling candidate in the Mark & Jackie Nixon Ruby Wedding Handicap Chase.

The eight-year-old's only previous trips to Britain from Joseph O'Brien's County Kilkenny base have been five times to Cheltenham and once to Aintree - where he was a close second at Grade One level in 2019.

He has not quite been at his best over slightly further than this of late but has still ran well enough to suggest he should have this decent field covered from the top of the weights, with the forecast good ground no detriment to his chances.

Wbee has fine prospects of completing his hat-trick in the Peter Allsopp From Bell Green Coventry Memorial Handicap Hurdle.

Gary Hanmer's gelding was a convincing winner over this course and distance in April, before following up in a decent race at Cartmel a month later.

The handicapper has been alerted, of course, but does not appear to have reacted excessively.

SELECTIONS:

CURRAGH: 1.35 Kerkiyra, 2.10 Power Under Me, 2.45 Give Her A Squeeze, 3.20 Emphatic, 3.55 Create Belief, 4.30 Shinpachi, 5.00 Moddy Poddle, 5.30 Affable.

NEWTON ABBOT: 1.00 Holerday Ridge, 1.30 Isolate, 2.05 Moneykenny, 2.40 Blaze A Trail, 3.15 Easkey Lad, 3.50 Miss Antipova, 4.25 Forchena.

REDCAR: 1.10 Aristobulus, 1.45 Flippin' Eck, 2.15 HEAR ME ROAR (NAP), 2.50 Wentworth Falls, 3.25 Orchid Rose, 4.00 Embolden, 4.35 Rocket Rod, 5.10 Justified.

STRATFORD: 1.57 Dylan's Sea Song, 2.30 Wbee, 3.05 Don't Ask, 3.40 Us And Them, 4.15 Chez Hans, 4.50 Getabuck, 5.25 Old Duke.

TIPPERARY: 1.20 Bellaney Gem, 1.50 Fusain, 2.20 Drummullagh Rocky, 2.55 Champions Hill, 3.30 Enduring Love, 4.05 Roi De Dubai, 4.40 Bentham, 5.15 Emir De Rots.

DOUBLE: Hear Me Roar and Blaze A Trail.