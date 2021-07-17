Monday Tips

Shelir is Ashley Iveson's best bet for Monday and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Shelir is expected to open his account for the campaign in the Weddings At Western House Hotel Handicap at Ayr.

A dual winner in Ireland for Dermot Weld and the Aga Khan, the Dark Angel gelding has managed to get his head in front only once since joining David O'Meara before the start of last season, scoring comfortably at Thirsk when rated 89 in September.

While Shelir has failed to add his tally since moving to marks in the mid-90s, he has run some excellent races in defeat, including three runner-up finishes so far this term.

Both at Haydock in April and over this course and distance a fortnight ago, the five-year-old was beaten just a short head, while his other second-placed finish was in a race won by the fast-improving Rhoscolyn at Epsom on Oaks day.

Shelir will certainly not be winning out of turn if he can do the job on his return to Scotland.

Global Humor looks certain to give his supporters a good run for their money in the New Ayr Gold Cup Sponsor Revealed Handicap.

The Jim Goldie-trained six-year-old already has an Ayr victory on his CV and has not finished out of the first two in four course visits.

On his latest outing, he was beaten only a neck in a thrilling finish, and the assessor allows him to compete from the same perch of 68 for his latest assignment.

With the return to a faster surface expected to suit, it will be disappointing if Global Humor does not make his presence felt.

Smullen can make it third time lucky in the opening Racing TV EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes at Beverley.

Kevin Ryan's youngster was a hot favourite to make a successful start to his career at Pontefract in the spring. But odds-on backers had their fingers burnt, with Smullen managing only a moderate third.

Ryan took immediate action by gelding the son of Camacho, and he subsequently fared a deal better when touched off by a neck at Hamilton in early June.

That form looks pretty strong, given the winner Highland Premier has since followed up and is now rated 81, making this look an excellent opportunity for Smullen to get off the mark.

Show Yourself can land a course-and-distance hat-trick in the Jaimie Kerr Memorial Handicap.

The Acclamation filly arrives on the back of two quickfire wins on the Westwood - and while life is tougher now off a 7lb higher mark, she could hardly be in better nick.

A Sure Welcome absolutely loves Windsor and should enjoy himself again in the Fitzdares Sprint Series Handicap.

John Spearing's popular seven-year-old has been out of the first three just once in nine visits to the Thameside track - most recently defeating the decidedly useful Caroline Dale by a head, really sticking to his task well as he ran all the way to the line.

Much faster conditions will not be a problem, and he is in rip-roaring form at the moment.

Course favourite Tonto's Spirit is sure to be popular with punters at Cartmel in the Andy Yool Handicap Chase.

Dianne Sayer's inmate has already won at the Cumbrian circuit on six occasions - and was beaten just half a length by Solar Impulse when bidding to make it seven course wins three weeks ago.

When considering the winner would have since scored again at Market Rasen but for falling at the final fence, that was a perfectly respectably effort from Tonto's Spirit, who seems to be in the form of his life.

A drop back in distance can help him get back on the winning trail.

SELECTIONS

AYR: 1.00 Chelsea Annie, 1.35 Global Humor, 2.10 Langholm, 2.45 Call Me Ginger, 3.20 SHELIR (NAP), 3.55 Tommy G, 4.30 Out Of Breath.

BALLINROBE: 4.20 Big Challenge, 4.55 Flyin Hawaiian, 5.25 Ben Siegel, 5.55 Ideal Pal, 6.25 Extensio, 6.55 Phoenix Cowboy, 7.25 Kihavah.

BEVERLEY: 5.45 Smullen, 6.15 Show Yourself, 6.45 Harry Love, 7.15 Muatadel, 7.50 Zylan, 8.20 Casilli, 8.50 Violette Szabo.

CARTMEL: 1.20 King's Proctor, 1.50 Ever So Much, 2.25 Red Ochre, 3.00 For Jim, 3.35 No Comment, 4.10 Tonto's Spirit, 4.45 Licklighter, 5.15 Two Blondes.

WINDSOR: 5.35 Sisterandbrother, 6.05 Accrington Stanley, 6.35 Fast Response, 7.05 Hersilia, 7.35 A Sure Welcome, 8.10 General Lee, 8.40 Betty Crean L A.

DOUBLE: Shelir and Smullen.