Tuesday Tips

Bascule is David Clough's best bet for Tuesday and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Bascule can benefit from a significant rise in trip to break his duck in the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Novice Median Auction Stakes at Wolverhampton.

Richard Hughes' three-year-old has improved in his three career starts over a mile, finishing strongly at Windsor last time to be beaten just a neck as the well-backed favourite.

That was Bascule's first race of the year, as well as his turf debut, after two all-weather appearances back in November and December.

He showed a fair amount of speed in that second outing at Lingfield, recovering from a slow start to lead before halfway only to be pegged back and have to settle for a half-length second.

His pedigree suggests extra yardage will suit him, however, out of a Montjeu mare who won at almost two and a half miles over jumps.

Latest racecourse evidence backs up that theory too, so the move up to a mile and a half here is in order - and on the basis that he is likely to improve for last month's return too, he has strong claims.

William Buick rides, as he did at Windsor, and he may well get on the board too with Prioritise in the Visit attheraces.com/marketmovers Handicap.

James Tate's filly has quickly reached a decent level of form, in her four starts, and has proved herself particularly at home here - with a victory and honourable second in two visits to date.

She improved from her debut last November to finish a half-length runner-up over this course and distance a month later.

After a near four-month break, she went one better in a fillies' novice - comfortably mastering Nell Quickly, who has won twice and finished second in her three subsequent attempts.

Prioritise returned after another break to run well when fourth on handicap debut at Kempton early last month, and a 1lb rise for her trouble does not preclude further progress back on her old hunting ground.

At Ffos Las, Hesperis is of note in the Vickers.Bet Build Your Own Bet Handicap.

Hughie Morrison's filly was promoted from second after being impeded when she won for the first time, at the fourth attempt and on handicap debut, at Yarmouth last month.

She stayed on well there, on good to firm ground over just short of 12 furlongs, but then did not appear to quite get home when collared and weakening into third up to the full mile and a half at Epsom.

A softer surface may well have played its part too - but either way, this two-furlong drop back in trip and return to faster conditions seems sure to play to her strengths again. From an unchanged mark, she has plenty in her favour.

If so, she could well be augmenting another decent day for in-form champion jockey Oisin Murphy, who has fine prospects too on Siyata in the preceding Vickers.Bet Free Bets With Our Betclub Fillies' Handicap.

Juddmonte's daughter of Siyouni has made a largely underwhelming start to her career in three runs spread over as many months, particularly when well beaten in Haydock's May mud.

But that means the three-year-old can start her handicap days on a potentially advantageous rating, and it will be no surprise to see significant improvement for a yard which has hit form only gradually this summer but is going nicely of late.

On Chelmsford's evening card, Aljady may pop up at a decent price in the feature Betsi Handicap.

Robert Cowell's busy sprinter has yet to strike the rich form he found this time last year.

He is consequently 11lb lower than his last winning rating at Beverley in September and has run well enough in exacting company in five starts this year - including over this course and distance - to be of continued interest.

SELECTIONS

BALLINROBE: 3.15 April's Moon, 3.48 Apple Crumble, 4.23 Comporta, 4.55 Persia, 5.25 Dedanann, 5.55 Rubiana, 6.25 Bigly, 6.55 Rightful Mind.

CHELMSFORD: 6.05 Twice As Likely, 6.35 Manhattanville, 7.05 Aljady, 7.35 Luna Wish, 8.10 Pride Of Priory, 8.40 Chief Of Staff.

FFOS LAS: 1.55 Winter Siege, 2.30 Neenee's Choice, 3.05 Valley Forge, 3.40 Siyata, 4.15 Hesperis, 4.45 Asadjumeirah, 5.15 Morty.

NOTTINGHAM: 5.45 Outrage, 6.15 Crystal Guard, 6.45 De Mazzaro, 7.15 Wise Judgement, 7.50 Admirable Lad, 8.20 Contrast.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.00 Case Of The Ex, 1.35 Rita The Cheetah, 2.10 Doc Sportello, 2.45 Prioritise, 3.20 Kyllukey, 3.55 Raabeh, 4.30 BASCULE (NAP), 5.05 Ghostly.

DOUBLE: Hesperis and Bascule.