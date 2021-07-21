Thursday Tips

Nick Grant makes Wild Beauty his best Thursday bet and he has a selection for every race at every meeting.

Wild Beauty can stamp her class on the British Stallion Studs EBF Star Stakes at Sandown.

A look at the roll of honour for this Listed seven-furlong contest rather surprisingly reveals it is a race Charlie Appleby has never won.

But in this daughter of Frankel, the Newmarket trainer looks to have a solid contender - who has progressed very nicely from her debut sixth at Ascot in May.

She came forward from that to run out a smooth winner at Haydock, and then had no trouble in defying a penalty at Newbury.

The latter saw a first try at seven furlongs, which she got well - and although markedly quicker ground is in prospect this time, she is well worth trying in this class.

It is worth noting, too, that she does hold a Group One engagement later in the year.

Mowaleda has changed trainer and owner since her last run, and her new connections can get off to the perfect start in the Twickenham Fillies' Handicap.

There will be a lot worse novice events run at Kempton than the one this filly contested at the end of June, won as as it was by Frankel's full-sister Chiasma - with odds-on favourite Sea Sylph in second.

She could not make an impression on the first two, beaten six lengths in all. But there was money about for her, and she showed enough with that third-placed effort to suggest she will be winning soon.

Even her first two outings were in reasonably choppy waters too.

In-form Lady Reset will have conditions in her favour again, from the bottom of the weights in the Imber Court Handicap.

David Pipe's mare is reunited with rising star Laura Pearson, whose 5lb claim is of course invaluable.

The combination were successful over this 10-furlong trip at Doncaster two starts ago, as Lady Reset followed up her previous victory in a Leicester seller.

She is a little above that grade when the ground is on the quick side, and the forecast good to firm here will be ideal.

Off her new rating, the five-year-old found a spot of trouble in running but was also doubtless inconvenienced by slightly softer ground at Beverley last time when she had to settle for an honourable third.

She is up in class again here, but could just take advantage of receiving weight all round.

Spirited Guest can continue his recent good run of form by winning for the third time in his last four starts, at Yarmouth.

George Margarson's five-year-old has struck at Chelmsford and Kempton in the last couple of months and is a course winner over six furlongs.

Seven suits the Swiss Spirit gelding these days, and a rise of just 4lb for his two latest wins may not stop him taking the Quinnbet 2nd To the Favourite Special Handicap.

Atty's Edge showed a good attitude when scoring at Chepstow last month, and can follow up in the Laithwaite's Wine New Zealand Sauvignon Handicap at Newbury.

Chris Mason's five-year-old kept on gamely to hold Diamond Cottage by a neck. He has been raised 2lb and is up to the next grade, but had gone close at this level when slowly way on his previous start.

SELECTIONS

DONCASTER: 5.50 Hail Sezer, 6.20 Lelabad, 6.50 Good Humor, 7.20 Equate, 7.50 Cedar Rapids, 8.25 Olympus.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 4.25 Que Linda, 5.00 Seisai, 5.30 Point Lonsdale, 6.00 Alaroos, 6.30 I Siyou Baby, 7.00 Pierre Precieuse, 7.30 Okita Soushi, 8.00 Oh So Chic.

LIMERICK: 4.40 One Free Man, 5.10 Whosgotyanow, 5.40 Master Cornwall, 6.10 Benbulben Boy, 6.40 Bigly, 7.10 Cornerkova, 7.40 Listening Mode, 8.15 Hi Stranger.

NEWBURY: 6.05 Shining Aitch, 6.35 Burning Bush, 7.05 Easy Equation, 7.35 Stellar Queen, 8.10 Atty's Edge, 8.40 Nellie Moon.

SANDOWN: 1.00 Libertine Belle, 1.35 Thesis, 2.10 WILD BEAUTY (NAP), 2.45 Roseabad, 3.20 Verreaux Eagle, 3.55 Lady Reset, 4.30 Mowaleda.

WORCESTER: 1.15 Write It Down, 1.45 Delight Of Dubai, 2.20 Master Artist, 2.55 Art Man, 3.30 Cloud Formation, 4.05 Can You Believe It, 4.35 Go On Chez, 5.05 Stay Out Of Court.

YARMOUTH: 2.00 Molly Shaw, 2.35 Unexpected Arrival, 3.10 Smokey Malone, 3.45 Flower Of Thunder, 4.20 Media Blitz, 4.50 Spirited Guest, 5.25 Hostelry.

DOUBLE: Wild Beauty and Mowaleda.