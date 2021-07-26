Weekend Review: Derby winner Adayar doubles up in King George

Adayar became the first horse since the great Galileo 20 years ago to complete the Derby-King George double in a thrilling renewal of the midsummer highlight at Ascot on Saturday.

The least fancied of three runners in last month's premier Classic for trainer Charlie Appleby, the Frankel colt rocketed clear to spring a surprise under Adam Kirby.

With his Hurricane Lane having landed both the Irish Derby and the Grand Prix de Paris since finishing third at Epsom, Adayar was a 9-4 chance to prove his Derby triumph was no fluke and ultimately did so in impressive style.

In what looked a deep renewal of the King George, with the brilliant mare Love and multiple Group One-winning colt Mishriff among his rivals, Adayar was keen to get on with the job during the early stages.

It is testament to his raw ability that William Buick's mount found plenty when challenged by Mishriff inside the final couple of furlongs to prevail by a length and three-quarters, with Love back in third.

Appleby was not at Ascot as he was completing a period of self-isolation after being pinged by the Covid-19 app - but the occasion was certainly not lost on him, even if he had to watch at home in Newmarket.

He said: "First and foremost, I'm delighted for His Highness (Sheikh Mohammed) in what was a historical event - it's been 20 years since the great Galileo won the Derby and the King George, and the horse deserves all the plaudits he is getting.

"It was a good Derby, as we already knew - and coming into today, we were confident he was in great form. The ground wasn't a concern, because he'd won on good to firm. I wouldn't have used the ground as an excuse if he'd lost.

"It's bit of a pain not to be there. I saw the horse on Wednesday morning - that was the last time I was able to get to the yard, and that was when he did his last piece of work. Of course you'd love to be there for those historical moments. But my job was done - I have a fantastic team around me."

Appleby must now decide how to split his aces, with both Adayar and Hurricane Lane prominent in the betting for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and the St Leger.

While no firm decisions will be made at this stage, the Moulton Paddocks maestro is currently leaning towards preparing his King George winner for a trip to Paris in the autumn.

He added: "The conversations will be had regarding the future. We'll have a definitive answer within the next week, but right now I'd be thinking this horse will be aimed at the Arc - with maybe the Prix Niel before it.

"Hurricane Lane will head towards the St Leger, and if he wins that in a fashion that makes the Arc achievable as well, then we'll regroup after that."

Adayar was completing an Ascot double for the formidable Appleby-Buick combination, with New Science having earlier justified 2-1 favouritism in the Listed Pat Eddery Stakes. The Solario Stakes at Sandown is a potential next port of call.

Buick also landed the Moet & Chandon International Stakes aboard the Owen Burrows-trained Danyah (9-2 favourite), while Zain Claudette (15-2) came out on top in a pulsating climax to the Group Three Princess Margaret - pipping 9-4 favourite Desert Dreamer by a nose.

Mohammed said: "She's a lovely filly and is doing very well. She worked very well last week.

"We're planning to go for some big races with her now - she's already won a Group Three, so we'll be looking higher than that."

A pair of Royal Ascot winners and the highly-rated Armory contested Saturday's Sky Bet York Stakes, but all were beaten by Andrew Balding's 14-1 shot Bangkok.

Mohaafeth was the 4-5 favourite to make it five for the season off the back of winning the Hampton Court Stakes, with Armory rated his biggest threat having finished a close-up third behind stablemate Love in the Prince of Wales's Stakes.

Wolferton Stakes victor Juan Elcano added further strength in depth, so it can certainly go down as a surprise that Bangkok and David Probert managed to win the day by a head from Juan Elcano, with Mohaafeth a neck further away in third.

"I'm really pleased. David gave him a lovely ride and the horse deserved that. He's so tough and consistent, talented at the same time so it's lovely to win a nice race with him," said Balding.

"Unfortunately, he's not in the Juddmonte International so we would have to supplement him, but we've got some overseas targets in the autumn anyway to take on board. We'll put everything into the mix and come up with a plan."