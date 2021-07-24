Monday Tips

Ashley Iveson has a tip for every race on Monday with the best bet running at Ayr.

Ravenscraig Castle can make it two from two for the season in the Weddings At Western House Hotel Handicap at Ayr.

Iain Jardine's grey improved with each of his three runs as a juvenile last season, progressing from a seventh-placed finish on his racecourse debut at this venue to finish third at Pontefract and fourth at Haydock.

Having been gelded during the off-season, the son of Nathaniel stepped up in trip on his reappearance and handicap debut at Carlisle earlier in the month and he charged home from the rear to win with something to spare.

A 4lb rise makes life a little tougher, but there is every chance an extra couple of furlongs can help him find the necessary improvement to follow up.

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy has a strong book of rides at Lingfield and is expected to leave with at least a couple of winners.

James Fanshawe's Handsome has filled the runner-up spot on his last couple of starts and would not be winning out of turn if coming good in the Witheford Barrier Trials At Lingfield Park Handicap.

Having finished second on his handicap bow at Leicester, the son of Kodiac was a hot favourite to go one better at Newmarket last month, but found Spirit Mixer a couple of lengths too strong.

The winner was a little disappointing at the July meeting, but the third home Glencora has been placed a couple of times since to give the form some credibility.

Handsome is lightly raced after just five career starts and his current perch of 75 is workable.

Murphy can double up aboard the Owen Burrows-trained Zaammit in the Read Hollie Doyle's Column On attheraces.com Novice Stakes.

An eyecatching sixth on his introduction at Salisbury, the well-related colt was odds-on at Doncaster next time.

And while the margin of victory was ultimately small, Zaammit still looked a little green and left the distinct impression he has a lot more to give.

He is expected to be capable of defying a penalty before being stepped up in class in due course.

Auditor will surely make it third time lucky in the British EBF Maiden Stakes at Windsor.

There was plenty of promise in the youngster's debut fourth at Salisbury and even more so when third behind the exciting Bosh at Newbury at the start of July.

This assignment does not look as tough and it will be a shade disappointing if Auditor is unable to make the most of the opportunity.

Wolverhampton punters can rely upon Frow in the MansionBet's Betstival Beaten By A Head Handicap.

The five-year-old has won four times at Dunstall Park and looks poised to add to his tally.

Over the jumps at Newton Abbot, Chez Hans can extend his winning run in the Follow @attheraces On Twitter Handicap Hurdle.

He has won his last three for Paul Nicholls, seemingly thriving on good ground in striking gold twice at this track as well as at Stratford last time.

Ben Bromley has been in the plate on each of those victories and he takes 7lb off again here, helping to negate the penalty on Chez Hans' swift reappearance.

SELECTIONS:

AYR: 1.45 Circoloco, 2.15 Jordan Electrics, 2.50 RAVENSCRAIG CASTLE (NAP), 3.20 Global Humor, 3.55 Platinumcard, 4.30 Clay Regazzoni, 5.00 Lord Of The Glen.

GALWAY: 4.10 Anchorage, 4.40 Tall Story, 5.15 Ola Bonita, 5.45 Scott Lang, 6.15 Hook Up, 6.45 National Ballet, 7.15 Ciel D'afrique.

LINGFIELD: 1.55 Harston, 2.25 Handsome, 3.00 Regal Rhapsody, 3.30 Zaammit, 4.05 Cabrini, 4.35 Inner Circle, 5.10 Yanifer.

NEWTON ABBOT: 1.00 Ultimate Getaway, 1.30 Decoration Of War, 2.05 Chez Hans, 2.40 Manor Park, 3.10 Stanley Stanley, 3.45 Don't Stop Now.

WINDSOR: 5.25 Auditor, 5.55 Dubai Jewel, 6.25 Spanish Star, 6.55 Sir Edward Elgar, 7.25 Mafia Power, 7.55 Just Glamorous, 8.25 My Boy Charles.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.35 Dark Side Prince, 6.05 Lovely Mana, 6.35 Tathmeen, 7.05 Frow, 7.35 Bookmark, 8.10 Carpentier, 8.40 Sonnetina.

DOUBLE: Ravenscraig Castle and Zaamit.