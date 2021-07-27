Thursday Tips

Ashley Iveson is backing Lady Bowthorpe to claim Group One honours at Goodwood and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Lady Bowthorpe can provide William Jarvis with a first Group One triumph in almost 30 years in the Qatar Nassau Stakes.

Not since Grand Lodge won the 1994 running of the St James's Palace Stakes has the Newmarket handler tasted Group One glory, but that could all change in the feature event on day three at Glorious Goodwood.

Having progressed from handicap company to Pattern class last season, Lady Bowthorpe has taken her game to another level in 2021, with a comeback victory in the Group Two Dahlia Stakes over nine furlongs followed by three excellent efforts over a mile.

The daughter of Nathaniel found only proven top notcher Palace Pier too strong in the Lockinge at Newbury in May, since when she has finished second in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot and fourth in the Falmouth at Newmarket.

Lady Bowthorpe was flying home when beaten only a length on the July Course three weeks ago, having endured a troubled passage, suggesting not only that she would have come out on top in another few strides but also that she is crying out for a step up in trip.

The five-year-old gets the opportunity to test the water over a mile and a quarter for the first time on the Sussex Downs, and has already proved herself versatile when it comes to underfoot conditions.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

Breeders' Cup heroine Audarya and French Oaks winner Joan Of Arc represent stiff competition, but Lady Bowthorpe gets the vote.

The Hannon team has an excellent record in the Unibet Richmond Stakes, and can add to the tally with Gubbass.

Between them Richard Hannon senior and junior have saddled seven previous winners of the six-furlong Group Two, with Mehmas - the sire of Gubbass - the most recent five years ago.

Gubbass made a smart start to his career when justifying favouritism at Leicester in the spring, marking him down as a potential Royal Ascot candidate.

He ultimately missed out on an appearance at the summer showpiece meeting, but gained ample compensation by providing the Hannons with an 11th success in the lucrative Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury a couple of weeks ago.

That has already been boosted by the third home Delmona, who was beaten only narrowly in a Group Three at Ascot last week.

Gubbass is open to further improvement, and the prospect of stepping up from five to six furlongs should not hold any fears.

Third Realm has obvious claims in the John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes.

Roger Varian's charge beat subsequent Derby and King George hero Adayar on soft ground at Lingfield in May - but the tables were turned comprehensively at Epsom, with Third Realm finishing an honourable fifth.

He did well to finish as close as he did, in truth, because he looked likely to be out with the washing at one stage.

The Derby form has been well advertised by not only the winner but also his stablemate Hurricane Lane, who has won the Irish Derby and the Grand Prix de Paris since finishing third in the premier Classic.

It is considered a good move by Varian that he has given Third Realm plenty of time to recover from his Derby effort, and it may pay off with a Group Three success on Thursday.

Highland Premiere can provide Mark Johnston with another success in the Goodwood Racecourse Patrons Nursery.

The Middleham maestro's excellent record at the meeting is well documented, and he has saddled three winners of this particular race in the past seven seasons.

Highland Premiere lines up on a hat-trick, having followed up a narrow novice win at Hamilton with a dominant victory on his handicap debut at Catterick.

Those triumphs came on good to firm and soft ground, so there are no weather worries - and 5lb hike for his latest win might not be enough to stop him going in again.

The best bet on the opening night of the Racing League at Newcastle is Joseph O'Brien's Irish challenger French Rain.

The daughter of Siyouni has been narrowly beaten on each of her two starts since moving to O'Brien from Ger Lyons, and appears to have been found an excellent opportunity to make it third time lucky at Gosforth Park.

The Guinness Galway Hurdle is the main attraction at Ballybrit, and it is difficult to escape the claims of Belfast Banter.

Peter Fahey's charge completed a huge double in the spring, winning the County Hurdle at Cheltenham and a Grade One novice event at Aintree's Grand National meeting.

He has been trained with this race in mind and does not look badly handicapped on a mark of 144.

SELECTIONS

EPSOM: 6.00 Millions Memories, 6.35 Foresee, 7.05 Royal Patronage, 7.35 Lethal Talent, 8.05 Hope Probe, 8.35 Bowland Park.

GALWAY: 4.35 Farout, 5.10 Bleu Berry, 5.45 Gin On Lime, 6.15 Belfast Banter, 6.45 Karakhan, 7.15 Fakir D'alene, 7.45 Captain Kangaroo, 8.15 Ultima Thule.

GOODWOOD: 1.50 Qaader, 2.25 Gubbass, 3.00 Third Realm, 3.35 LADY BOWTHORPE (NAP), 4.10 Highland Premiere, 4.45 Shoutout, 5.20 Whenthedealinsdone.

NEWCASTLE: 6.25 Spoof, 6.55 Mohareb, 7.25 French Rain, 7.55 Smash Hit, 8.25 Fame N Fortune, 8.55 Mr Curiosity.

NOTTINGHAM: 1.25 Dark Tulip, 2.00 Isladaay, 2.35 Fleetwood Pier, 3.10 Imperial Eight, 3.45 Dartington, 4.20 Encourage, 4.55 Yagood.

STRATFORD: 1.00 Hasankey, 1.35 Fred Bear, 2.10 Franz Klammer, 2.45 See The Sea, 3.20 Ruthless Article, 3.55 Air Hair Lair, 4.25 Aye Aye Charlie, 5.00 Kazontherazz.

DOUBLE: Gubbass and Lady Bowthorpe.