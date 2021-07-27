Friday Tips

David Clough fancied Dragon Symbol to beat Battaash on Friday hand he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Dragon Symbol can crash Battaash's party in the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood.

Charlie Hills' all-time sprinting great Battaash has made this Group Two his own for the past four years, dismissing all-comers at a course which suits him perfectly.

Should he do so for a fifth consecutive year - and he is priced up as favourite to achieve the feat - he would be recording one of the most remarkable winning sequences in racing history.

At some point, though, even the majority of the greatest champions lose their title - and in Dragon Symbol, Battaash is this time taking on a young pretender with striking credentials.

Archie Watson's colt, four years Battaash's junior and consequently in receipt of 4lb, continues his rapid march up the ratings - despite having to play the bridesmaid as a very honourable runner-up on his last three starts.

Those admirable efforts have come once in Group Two and twice most recently in Group One company - following a four-race unbeaten start to the grey's career.

He has put together an impressive CV in a short period of time, having made his debut only four months ago.

This return to an out-and-out speed test, over one of Britain's quickest five furlongs, is not a concern for the son of Cable Bay who won well on his only previous attempt at the minimum trip and has demonstrated throughout his aptitude for similar tasks.

This year's renewal of the King George Stakes is notably strong, with last year's runner-up Glass Slippers - a two-time Group One and Breeders' Cup winner - among those in opposition as she returns for her first start in more than eight months.

But Dragon Symbol may just be capable of ambushing his elders as he seeks to make up for his recent series of near misses.

Baaeed is another three-year-old who has indicated huge talent, in his three career starts to date.

William Haggas' Shadwell colt is unbeaten and, having been especially impressive when he moved up to Listed class at Newmarket last time, he is an outstanding candidate for the Group Three Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes.

Dee Stakes winner El Drama and Royal Ascot handicap hero Perotto present interesting form lines in opposition, but Baaeed has so far signalled that he should be at least up to this level.

The Unibet 3 Boosts A Day Goodwood Handicap opens the card, and Rajinsky catches the eye as he moves up significantly in trip to this marathon extended two and a half miles.

Tom Dascombe's gelding has not previously gone beyond two miles two, in last year's Cesarewitch.

He was not remotely competitive on that occasion, but did not appear to be beaten by the trip and has hinted several times over a variety of distances that an extreme test of stamina could well bring about more improvement.

Rajinsky rallied to keep on well, after being hampered, for a place in the Northumberland Plate last month and has since performed creditably again over only 14 furlongs at Newmarket.

This is a radically different assignment for the five-year-old, but he has already shown he can be very competitive off his current rating.

Elsewhere on the card, Variyann could go well at a decent price too for Martyn Meade, in receipt of weight from the majority of the field in the Unibet Golden Mile Handicap - and the consistent Outbox should not be underestimated if the ground continues to dry, in the L'Ormarins Queen's Plate Glorious Stakes.

SELECTIONS:

BANGOR: 1.00 Sinndarella, 1.35 Isthebaropen, 2.10 Roi De Dubai, 2.45 Splinter, 3.20 Go Long, 3.55 White Turf, 4.25 Chosen Shant, 4.55 White Walker.

BATH: 5.25 Ruby Cottage, 6.00 Torvi, 6.35 Merlin's Beard, 7.05 Tynwald, 7.40 Silver Gunn, 8.10 Fernando Rah, 8.40 Gilt Edge.

GALWAY: 4.00 Skippin Court, 4.30 Say It Ain't So, 5.00 Ruaille Buaille, 5.30 Visionarian, 6.05 Flindt, 6.40 Darasso, 7.10 Aramax, 7.45 Lahinch Three.

GOODWOOD: 1.50 Rajinsky, 2.25 Baaeed, 3.00 Variyann, 3.35 DRAGON SYMBOL (NAP), 4.10 Outbox, 4.45 Adeb, 5.20 Barn Owl.

MUSSELBURGH: 5.40 Dream Point, 6.15 Shamlaan, 6.48 On The River, 7.20 Fille De La Lune, 7.52 Rory, 8.22 Clarendon House, 8.52 Spartakos.

NEWMARKET: 5.15 Mystery Fox, 5.50 Ancient Times, 6.25 Ms Gandhi, 6.55 Nellie Moon, 7.30 My Astra, 8.00 Top Secret, 8.30 Highfaluting.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.25 Snow Berry, 2.00 Frisky, 2.35 Crossing The Bar, 3.10 Crocodile Power, 3.45 Mabo, 4.18 Theonlywayiswessex, 4.50 Send In The Clouds.

DOUBLE: Dragon Symbol and Baaeed.