Sunday Tips

Dakota Gold is Anita Chambers' best bet for Sunday and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Dakota Gold can assert his authority in the Children's Air Ambulance Queensferry Stakes at Chester.

Michael Dods' charge usually takes a run or two to warm up at the start of a campaign, but the seven-year-old turned in a highly-promising effort on his seasonal bow at York in early July, finishing fifth behind the classy Winter Power.

Beaten just three and a half lengths, he could well have been closer had he not met with a bit of trouble in running in the final furlong.

Dakota Gold showed last season just how good he is with three Listed wins and a Group Three triumph, earning a rating of 110 which puts him head and shoulders above his rivals here.

At his best with cut in the ground, any further rain would enhance his chances.

Fizzy Feet lost out by just a nose on the Roodee last time but can gain compensation in the #Thecrew Children's Air Ambulance Kids Club Handicap.

The five-year-old was in fine form once again over the winter months on the all-weather, but there is no doubt she is not quite as sharp on turf - a point underlined by her rating of 84, 15lb below her all-weather mark.

That said, Fizzy Feet is still a useful tool on grass, as she showed when winning at Windsor in May and with her last-time-out second.

Raised 2lb for that narrow defeat, she still is not weighted out of this and seems prefer a smaller field, which she gets again.

Devious Angel is the pick of Tom Dascombe's two runners in the opening Printworks Nursery Handicap.

Already a three-time winner, it is easy to see why stable jockey Richard Kingscote has sided with this filly over stablemate Roman Dragon after her narrow novice win on the Roodee at the beginning of July.

Having made all in her two previous victories, she instead made up late ground on that occasion to demonstrate her tactical versatility and while she has twice been found out in Listed company, Devious Angel looks an above-average performer in this kind of event.

Atrium made it second time lucky at Ascot recently and can follow up in the Chester FC Welcomes Fans Back EBF Novice Stakes.

He prevailed by half a length in Berkshire, but the performance can be marked up a little as he ducked right at the start and still won pretty comfortably.

Headingley can land the honours in the William Hill Summer Cup Handicap at Thirsk.

He recorded a second win at Chelmsford last time out, but that is not to say he cannot perform on the turf, having won at Redcar on his seasonal bow back in April.

Rated 84 on the turf and 89 on the all-weather, Headingley is another who can take advantage.

They race over jumps at Market Rasen, where Langafel will likely be well fancied in the Lindsey Lodge Hospice Juvenile Hurdle.

After drawing a blank in five Flat starts for Gary Moore, Langafel made quite a splash on his hurdling bow as he hacked up by nine lengths at Newton Abbot last month.

He made all that day and seemingly had plenty in hand at the line, looking as though a follow-up under a penalty would be a real possibility.

Chives can bring up his hat-trick in the Dash For Dan Novices' Handicap Hurdle.

Nicky Henderson's charge has taken a bit of time to find his feet over timber, but a move to handicap company has seen him thrive, registering victories at Bangor and Stratford in his last two runs.

He was a fortunate winner on the latter occasion as the first past the post was subsequently disqualified after losing his weight cloth, but it was a win nevertheless and Chives seemed to enjoy moving up to two miles and six furlongs for the first time.

Henderson edges up another furlong and that should suit.

SELECTIONS:

CHESTER: 2.10 Devious Angel, 2.40 Atrium, 3.10 DAKOTA GOLD (NAP), 3.45 Heart Of Soul, 4.15 Maglev, 4.45 Fizzy Feet, 5.15 Gabrials Boy.

GALWAY: 1.40 Karlsberg, 2.15 Cyclamen, 2.45 Zahee, 3.15 Sirjack Thomas, 3.50 Mollys Glory, 4.20 Arthurian Fame, 4.50 Wild Shot, 5.20 Franno.

MARKET RASEN: 1.00 Langafel, 1.30 October Storm, 2.00 High Noon, 2.30 Wishfull Dreaming, 3.00 Chives, 3.35 Near Kettering, 4.05 Eva's Diva, 4.37 Mourne Lass.

THIRSK: 1.50 Texas Man, 2.22 Shalaa Asker, 2.52 La Sensazione, 3.25 Safran, 3.57 Headingley, 4.30 Carigillihy, 5.00 Cliffcake, 5.30 Debated.

DOUBLE: Dakota Gold and Fizzy Feet.