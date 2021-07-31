Monday Tips

Edraak is Ashley Iveson's best bet for Monday and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Edraak is expected to complete a Windsor hat-trick in the £70,000 Fitzdares Sprint Series Final Handicap.

The Shadwell cast-off has proved another shrewd purchase by trainer Mick Appleby - costing just £13,000 despite finishing second on his only start for Owen Burrows.

The five-year-old has won four races since switching stables, three of those victories coming this season, two of which have been recorded over this course and distance.

In handicapping terms Edraak has already improved 15lb this term, earning himself a career-high mark of 100 with an empathic success here in June.

It is a minor concern that the Elzaam gelding was reported to have burst blood vessel on that occasion, but he has had well over a month to recover, having sidestepped an engagement at Royal Ascot, and is certainly capable of being competitive off his revised rating.

The booking of champion jockey Oisin Murphy, who steered him to victory here in April, is another big plus.

Thefastnthecurious can make it third time lucky in the EPS Real Estate Fillies' Novice Stakes.

Richard Spencer's charge finished a promising fourth behind the 93-rated Seattle Rock on her Newbury debut in June.

She the contest a similarly strong race at Nottingham where she placed third behind subsequent winner Sweet Believer and Star Seeking, who already had a win under her belt.

On both occasions Thefastnthecurious has looked in need of the experience, suggesting there is more improvement in the locker.

This 10-furlong contest represents an excellent opportunity for her to get off the mark.

Macho Pride rates the best bet of the afternoon at Ripon.

The three-year-old has been set some tough assignments after making a winning start to his career at Newcastle last summer, but he was not beaten far in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, the Dragon Stakes at Sandown or the Roses Stakes at York.

Ben Haslam's charge has steadily improved after being switched to handicaps, with three successive placed efforts followed by a comprehensive Haydock strike on his latest outing.

He creeps into the Armstrong Memorial Handicap off bottom weight and should prove hard to beat.

Puchita will not be winning out of turn if coming good in the O.B.B. Racing Club Fillies' Handicap at Newcastle.

It has been a while between drinks for Anthony Brittain's mare, having run 17 times since her nose victory at Southwell in October.

She has been placed on several occasions during that period, however, and yet her rating has dropped to 61, which is 4lb below her last winning mark.

Puchita should make her presence felt once more.

At Kempton, Yorkindness looks a standout bet in the Unibet/British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes.

The Mark Johnston-trained youngster made a promising start over seven furlongs, running as he pedigree she suggests in doing her best work at the finish.

Third there, with that experience in the bank she is expected to go a couple of places better stepping up to a mile.

Carlisle's card is confined to female riders and punters in Cumbria could do worse than Gullane One in the Vl Aesthetics Honours Shona Cunningham Handicap, with Emily Easterby taking the ride for her father, Tim.

There is a huge prize fund of €300,000 up for grabs in the Irish EBF Ballyhane Stakes at Naas - and Richard Hannon's Bosh is fancied to take the lion's share back to Britain.

The York and Newbury victor has beaten several subsequent winners, perhaps most notably recent Goodwood scorer Sister In The Sky.

A stiff six furlongs at Naas should suit ideally.

SELECTIONS:

CARLISLE: 4.50 Quanah, 5.25 Gullane One, 6.00 Spiritofthenorth, 6.30 Strangerontheshore, 7.00 Only The Brave, 7.30 Tangled, 8.00 Be My Sea, 8.30 Kensington Art.

CORK: 1.40 Banntown Girl, 2.10 Junior Rattler, 2.45 Dark Spark, 3.20 All Class, 3.55 Citizen's Army, 4.25 Rock On Seamie, 4.55 Go Another One, 5.30 Don't Tell Grandad.

KEMPTON: 1.00 Vertiginous, 1.30 Golden Claim, 2.05 Yorkindness, 2.40 Ebtsama, 3.15 Koda Legend, 3.50 Golden Bugle, 4.20 Mejthaam.

NAAS: 1.15 Dabana, 1.50 Elanora, 2.25 Bosh, 3.00 Half Nutz, 3.30 Exquisite Acclaim, 4.05 Canford Art, 4.40 Arcland, 5.15 Beyond Happy.

NEWCASTLE: 2.18 Gleniffer, 2.53 Starter For Ten, 3.25 Puchita, 4.00 Trinity Girl, 4.33 Raise The Roof, 5.03 Masque Of Anarchy, 5.37 Rosie's Return, 6.07 Raabeh.

RIPON: 1.57 Summer's Day, 2.32 Morty, 3.07 Nakeeta, 3.42 Macho Pride, 4.12 Big Boy Bobby, 4.45 Mahrajaan, 5.20 Ascot Day.

WINDSOR: 5.45 Suns Up Guns Up, 6.15 Tregony, 6.45 EDRAAK (NAP), 7.15 Thefastnthecurious, 7.45 Lethal Blast, 8.15 Glen Esk.

DOUBLE: Edraak and Yorkindness.