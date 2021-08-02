Wednesday Tips

Kayfast Warrior is Anita Chambers' best Wednesday bet and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Kayfast Warrior can register a sixth win of the year in the Wainwright Brighton Mile Challenge Handicap on the first of three days at the seaside venue.

The three-year-old has been in sparkling form this term, improving from a mark of 55 to his current perch of 76 via victories at Thirsk, Lingfield, Wolverhampton, Hamilton and Sandown.

That latest win was by far the most visually impressive as he stormed home by six lengths in an apprentice at the Esher venue, where he was well suited by the heavy rain that fell there last week.

While he handled conditions best of all and was possibly flattered by the distance, there can be no arguing with his consistency and any rain would likely be welcomed by trainer Tom Dascombe.

Street Parade is another who arrives hot on the heels of a victory for the Cazoo Handicap.

The five-year-old dropped to his lowest ever mark of 68 ahead of a recent trip to Sandown and he took full advantage as he held off dual scorer Buy Me Back by a neck in a thrilling finish.

That was both his first victory for trainer Michael Attwater and his first win in over two years, but the narrow margin has limited his rise to 3lb and his confidence should be suitably boosted.

Incorrigible can finally get her head in front in the vickers.bet Try Our Bet Club Handicap.

Richard Hannon's charge has placed on three of her six runs, most recently finishing second at Chepstow nearly two weeks ago when she just bumped into a thoroughly determined rival in being beaten a length.

Her mark of 57 remains workable in what seems to be an average heat.

Anmaat was beaten by a stronger stayer last time but should not be discounted from the Sky Sports Racing Kelston Cup Handicap at Bath.

Having won one of his three previous outings over a mile, Owen Burrows opted to move up to 10 furlongs at Newbury last month and the decision only narrowly failed to pay off.

Anmaat set out to make all with Dane O'Neill executing a fine front-running ride, but he had no answer to the late flourish of Encourage who prevailed by three-quarters of a length.

That was a fine handicap bow and while a 3lb rise is not ideal, Anmaat could still defy the increase.

Noisy Night can make it two on the bounce in the Unibet/British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes at Kempton.

He left his controversial debut effort, when he threw away any chance with a dramatic swerve at the start, well behind when triumphing at Kempton in June.

The Roger Charlton-trained colt had clearly learnt plenty from that first outing as he impressed in coming from behind to assume control and push on to a comfortable length verdict over six furlongs.

Judged on that effort, a move up to seven furlongs should present few issues.

Summer's Knight has been a typical Sir Mark Prescott improver this season and can add to his laurels in the Unibet Extra Place Offers Every Day Handicap.

The three-year-old is another to benefit from a big jump in trip, having raced over seven furlongs last season before doubling in distance this term.

After winning at Doncaster and Bath, he was a short-priced favourite at Yarmouth and looked set for a comfortable verdict before just appearing to ease down a little in front, allowing a rival to close in before pushing on again.

Prescott turns him out again quickly under a penalty here.

Tashkhan inflicted defeat on Summer's Knight on his most recent appearance and should be able to follow up in the tiesplanet.com - Ladies Love Guys In Ties Handicap at Pontefract.

He is another who has progressed for a move up in distance, trying a mile and six furlongs for the first time when he beat Summer's Knight in decent style at Haydock.

Brian Ellison ups his charge again to two miles and a furlong and Tashkhan can rise to the challenge.

Sweet Enough is the pick for John and Thady Gosden in the Aeropak Fillies' Handicap at Yarmouth.

She opened her account in an average Newmarket maiden last time and could be good enough to strike again here.

SELECTIONS:

BATH: 1.00 Creek Harbour, 1.35 Prop Forward, 2.10 Sky Bright, 2.45 Anmaat, 3.20 Point Louise, 3.55 Artemis Sky, 4.30 Spirit Warning.

BRIGHTON: 1.52 Street Parade, 2.25 Jaffathegaffa, 3.00 Selecto, 3.35 Silent Partner, 4.10 KAYFAST WARRIOR (NAP), 4.45 Incorribigle, 5.20 Desert Marathon.

KEMPTON: 5.25 Azets, 6.00 Pride Of Priory, 6.30 Mango Boy, 7.00 Noisy Night, 7.30 Mint Julep, 8.00 Chai Yo Power, 8.30 Summer's Knight, 9.00 Impeach.

PONTEFRACT: 2.00 Temper Trap, 2.35 Skittlebombz, 3.10 Tashkhan, 3.45 Six Strings, 4.20 Captain Corelli, 4.55 Van Gerwen, 5.30 Dream Together.

SLIGO: 1.15 Swiss Army Officer, 1.45 Ten Ten Twenty, 2.17 Vera Verto, 2.52 Takana, 3.27 Hot Sunset, 4.02 Secret Road, 4.37 Clan Jock.

YARMOUTH: 5.15 Cazeva Princess, 5.45 Perfect News, 6.15 Aradena, 6.45 Hidden Pearl, 7.15 Sweet Enough, 7.45 Cheshire Plain, 8.15 Shesadabber.

DOUBLE: Kayfast Warrior and Noisy Night.