Thursday Tips

Mashhoor is Anita Chambers' best bet for Thursday and she has a tip in every race at every meeting.

Mashhoor can make amends for a slightly disappointing result last time out by winning the Download The Casumo App Today Handicap at Sandown.

The three-year-old was sent off an odds-on favourite at Newmarket in June on what was his handicap bow, but had to settle for third against a winner who got a fine front-running ride.

Beaten a total of three lengths, Mashhoor did not run a bad race and his opening mark of 87 - which remains unchanged - looked workable for Sir Michael Stoute's charge.

Previously a neck winner of a Nottingham novice, he only narrowly failed to make it two wins in that company and the Kingman gelding remains a horse of promise in this kind of event.

Bullet Force hit the bar on his racecourse bow at the Esher track, but second time could be a charm in the British EBF Maiden Stakes.

Sent off a 20-1 shot for Karl Burke last month, he was keeping on all the way to the line over seven furlongs, grabbing second in the dying strides to be beaten three and a half lengths by a more experienced rival.

Bullet Force steps up to a mile in this event and, given his previous effort, that should suit.

Burke can also be on the mark with Silky Wilkie in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes.

At the other end of the scale to his stablemate, Silky Wilkie looks all speed with his second at York striking as decent form as the winner, Silken Petals, subsequently added to her tally earlier in the week.

Silky Wilkie was five lengths adrift and beaten four lengths in second on his first attempt, but he clearly has ability and this is possibly not the strongest race.

Aquaman has been knocking on the door lately and can take the spotlight in the Watch Racing TV Handicap at Redcar.

Roger Varian's charge made a sparkling start to the season when shedding his maiden tag at Catterick in April. However, he has not really been able to kick on in three subsequent outings.

He got an early bump which set him back at Chester in May when making his handicap debut, before posting a fair effort when second at York later that month, although it looked as though a mile was possibly as far as he wanted to go.

Switched back to seven furlongs at Newmarket last month, Aquaman was sent off favourite and it was slightly disappointing he just failed to hold on by a short head when attempting to make all.

The handicapper has edged him up another 2lb for that victory, but it looks a matter of time before things finally fall right for Aquaman.

Cragside is one to watch in the Visit racingtv.com Median Auction Maiden Stakes despite a heavy defeat first time up.

He finished nine lengths behind Zagato on his racecourse bow at Thirsk in June, but he was putting in all his best work at the finish and should be wiser for the outing.

Atalanta Breeze has shown she can run well off a long break, so it would be dangerous to rule her out of the Wainwright Handicap at Brighton.

Victorious on her seasonal bow in both 2019 and 2020, Atalanta Breeze has had one run so far this year, finishing last in a Kempton handicap back in March.

She has been off the track for 127 days since, but a return to Brighton - where she is a course and distance winner - might help to reignite her campaign.

Castana Dia should make it back-to-back six-furlong wins at Yarmouth in the Allan "Max" Miller Memorial Handicap.

She struck gold last month, with her narrow neck verdict limiting the handicapper to just a 3lb rise.

Foxtrot Sizzler is on a hat-trick in the William Hill Lengthen Your Odds Racing League R9 at Doncaster.

Trained by David Menuisier, the gelding has registered two tight wins at Newbury and he seems pretty adaptable in terms of ground.

In Ireland, Breeders' Cup Turf victor Tarnawa returns to action in the Grant Thornton Ballyroan Stakes at Leopardstown.

A three-times Group One winner last year for Dermot Weld, the five-year-old has her first outing since fending off another top-class mare, Magical, at Keeneland in November.

While entitled to be a bit ring-rusty on her reappearance, Tarnawa holds a huge advantage on the ratings and weights, so it will be disappointing if she cannot make a victorious return.

SELECTIONS

BRIGHTON: 1.00 Winnetka, 1.30 Turn Back Time, 2.00 Big Boy Bobby, 2.30 Atalanta Breeze, 3.00 Platinum Prince, 3.30 Pure Purfection, 4.00 Camerily Joe.

DONCASTER: 5.42 Tenaya Canyon, 6.13 Ivatheengine, 6.48 Foxtrot Sizzler, 7.20 Bake, 7.53 Sheer Chance, 8.25 Au Clair Du Lune.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 3.45 Turbine, 4.15 Take My Hand, 4.45 Changingoftheguard, 5.20 Tarnawa, 5.50 Handel, 6.20 Kaaranah, 6.55 Sydney Blues, 7.30 Parisienne Ways.

REDCAR: 1.15 Golden Gal, 1.45 Oh So Hot, 2.20 Cragside, 2.50 Sweet Believer, 3.20 Aquaman, 3.50 Eye Of Heaven, 4.20 Sea La Rosa, 4.53 De Mazzaro.

SANDOWN: 5.27 Diffident Spirit, 5.57 Silky Wilkie, 6.27 Bullet Force, 7.02 MASHHOOR (NAP), 7.37 Florence Street, 8.07 Prince Of Bel Lir.

SLIGO: 4.30 Game And Glory, 5.00 Hidden Land, 5.35 Go Gill Go, 6.05 John Adams, 6.35 Moakland, 7.10 Thousand Tears, 7.45 Agritime.

YARMOUTH: 2.10 Lucayan, 2.40 Dig Two, 3.10 Super Proud, 3.40 Lady Dauphin, 4.10 Media Blitz, 4.40 Castana Dia, 5.15 Haidarah.

DOUBLE: Mashhoor and Foxtrot Sizzler.