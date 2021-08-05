Saturday Tips

Real World is Ashley Iveson's best bet for Saturday and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Real World can continue his upward trajectory with victory in the MansionBet Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock.

Placed on multiple occasions in Dubai earlier in the year, Saeed bin Suroor's charge made a fairly spectacular return to Britain when streaking clear of his rivals in the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot in June.

Whether it was the application of cheekpieces or a switch from dirt to turf that did the trick, it was comfortably a career-best performance from Real World and one that marked him down as much better than a handicapper.

The four-year-old was given the opportunity to prove that theory when stepped up to Listed class at Newbury last month and he was ultimately just as impressive in the hands of Marco Ghiani - giving weight and a beating to Enable's talented half-brother Derab.

Bin Suroor gave his charge entries on Champions Day at Ascot earlier this week - and if he can successfully graduate to Group Three level on Merseyside, a tilt at either the QEII or the Champion Stakes could loom large.

The main supporting race at Haydock is the British Stallion Studs EBF Dick Hern Stakes, which gives Potapova the opportunity to get back on the winning trail.

The Cheveley Park-owned and bred filly made a huge impression on her racecourse debut at Chelmsford in November.

Her sights were kept fairly low on her return to action at Redcar in the spring, but she justified prohibitive odds in the style of a horse destined for bigger and better things.

Connections wasted little time in aiming significantly higher, throwing her in at the deep end in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, where she floundered in the testing conditions.

Perhaps that Group One contest was a bridge too far for Sir Michael Stoute's charge in any case at this stage of her career, but back in Listed company and on better ground, she can reward those who keep the faith.

Wild Beauty sets the standard in the Group Three 100% Racing TV Profits Back To Racing Sweet Solera Stakes at Newmarket.

Charlie Appleby's Newbury and Haydock winner had to make do with the runner-up spot when bidding to complete her hat-trick in the Listed Star Stakes at Sandown a couple of weeks ago.

That said, she stuck her task well to beat the rest of her rivals and time may tell she bumped into a top-class prospect in Inspiral, who was soon promoted to ante-post favouritism for next year's 1000 Guineas.

If Wild Beauty can produce the same level of performance on the July Course, she should prove hard to beat.

Later in the afternoon, her stablemate Komachi must be followed in the Join Racing TV Now Handicap

The Kingman colt was a narrow winner of an all-weather novice event at Newcastle at the back-end of his juvenile year and returned from eight months off the track here in June.

Hindsight tells us he stood next to no chance against Baaeed, who has gone on to rout rivals in Listed and Group Three races and could well end the year as the top miler in Europe.

Komachi was best of the rest and an opening mark of 87 for his handicap bow may underestimate his potential.

It is more about the jockeys than the horses on Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup day at Ascot, but there are some very decent animals on show.

In the opening Shergar Cup Dash it could pay to side with the Clive Cox-trained Tis Marvellous.

The Harbour Watch gelding is winless so far this season, but has been beaten little over a length on his last two visits to Ascot.

The seven-year-old also has a course and distance victory on his CV and is not badly handicapped on the pick of his form.

Simon and Ed Crisford's Vintager is expected to go well in the Shergar Cup Mile.

The six-year-old won at Group Three and Group Two level for Godolphin a couple of seasons ago and has struck gold twice since switching stables.

He may well have added to his tally when suffering a troubled passage on his way to finishing third at Ayr on his latest appearance and compensation awaits.

SELECTIONS:

ASCOT: 12.50 Tis Marvellous, 1.25 East Asia, 2.00 Sam Cooke, 2.35 Vintager, 3.10 Barn Owl, 3.45 Popmaster.

AYR: 5.55 Flying Moon, 6.25 Tomily, 6.55 Ayr Poet, 7.25 Intriguing Lady, 7.55 Alsvinder, 8.30 Tanasoq.

CORK: 1.35 HMS Endeavour, 2.07 Sunset Nova, 2.42 Soul Search, 3.17 Affable, 3.50 Karlsberg, 4.20 Hell Left Loose, 4.55 High Heels, 5.25 Earl Of Tyrone.

HAYDOCK: 1.50 Arthur's Realm, 2.25 Thibaan, 3.00 Lion Ring, 3.35 Potapova, 4.10 REAL WORLD (NAP), 4.40 Acquisitor, 5.10 Entwistle.

KILBEGGAN: 4.45 Sicario, 5.15 Wonder Laish, 5.45 Darkened, 6.15 Profound, 6.45 September Lady, 7.15 Roi De Dubai, 7.45 Woodbrook Boy, 8.15 Call Me Jim.

LINGFIELD: 5.05 Winterwatch, 5.35 Thunder Ahead, 6.05 Manaafith, 6.35 Spirit Level, 7.05 Algheed, 7.35 Therehegoes, 8.05 Lilkian.

NEWMARKET: 2.15 Girl On Film, 2.50 Wild Beauty, 3.25 Uncs, 4.00 Komachi, 4.30 Lexington Dash, 5.00 You're Hired, 5.30 Autumn War.

DOUBLE: Wild Beauty and Real World.