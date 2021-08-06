Sunday Tips

Anita Chambers makes Ghaly her best Sunday bet and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Ghaly is expected to make a winning return to action in the Elizabeth Reddux Significant Birthday Handicap at Windsor.

Saeed bin Suroor's charge has two wins and two runner-up finishes to show from seven career starts to date, but has not been seen in competitive action since September.

The Dubawi gelding struck gold at Newmarket last summer, before finding only Shelir too strong in what was quite a strong handicap at Thirsk in the autumn.

The winner is now rated in the mid-90s and there is every chance Ghaly can progress from his current perch of 90 granted good health and good fortune in the coming weeks and months.

The obvious question is fitness after such a long time off the track, but the booking of champion jockey Oisin Murphy - who is firmly on course for a third successive title following a spectacular run of form - suggests connections mean business.

Kensington Agent was a head winner on her second attempt and the Racing League On Sky Sports Racing Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes should be well within her capabilities.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

Well beaten on her Windsor bow, soft ground probably counted against her and she showed much more back on a sounder surface at Bath.

She was always just doing enough that day and while the runner up was a shade unlucky, Kensington Agent should again feel the benefit of that run.

Sharp Riposte can bag a decent prize in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Nursery Handicap at Haydock.

Marco Botti's runner has progressed with each of his three runs, culminating in a dead heat for first at Newcastle on his most recent outing.

Having finished third at Haydock and Nottingham on his two previous outings, Sharp Riposte showed a really likeable attitude at Newcastle, being headed towards the finish before really sticking his head out to force his way back into a share of the honours.

A starting mark of 79 looks workable and given the way he was staying on at Gosforth Park, the move up to seven furlongs could be a good shout.

Turandot can repeat her course and distance success of last month in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Fillies' Handicap.

After four placed efforts as a juvenile, she opened her account at Ayr at the first time of asking this year, but then followed three luckless runs before she finally came good again.

The reapplication of a hood seemed to help her cause on Merseyside and while she hung under pressure in the finish, she was still two lengths too good for the runner up.

A Frankel half-sister to Amazing Maria, Turandot boasts a beautiful pedigree and looks as though she is capable of more.

Mafia Power is a consistent performer and can put his best foot forward again in the William Hill Double Your Odds Handicap at Leicester.

While he has just one win to his name, he has yet to run a bad race this season, just running into a more determined couple of rivals when third at Windsor on his last start.

The handicapper has eased him 1lb for that defeat and he remains in the right ballpark for success.

Group One action is on offer in Ireland, with Go Bears Go taken to confirm Railway Stakes form with Castle Star in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

David Loughnane's charge had a length and a quarter in hand that day and while Castle Star met trouble in running, Go Bears Go found that bit extra when challenged.

On what can be a good day for the British raiders, Light Refrain is the choice in the Rathasker Stud Phoenix Sprint Stakes.

She looked a sprinter of potential in her Summer Stakes victory at York.

SELECTIONS:

CURRAGH: 1.25 Cowboy Justice, 1.55 Livia Celeste, 2.30 Micromoon, 3.05 Light Refrain, 3.40 Jon Riggens, 4.10 Go Bears Go, 4.40 Eagle's Flight, 5.10 Ramiro.

DOWNPATRICK: 1.40 Ally Cay, 2.10 Humm Baby, 2.40 Deo Bellator, 3.15 Rain In Spain, 3.50 Recite A Prayer, 4.20 No Logic, 4.55 Quantum Realm.

HAYDOCK: 3.55 Buy Me Back, 4.25 Brian The Snail, 4.50 Laheg, 5.20 Sharp Riposte, 5.45 Turandot, 6.15 Tommy G, 6.40 Goobinator.

LEICESTER: 1.18 Modern Games, 1.48 Sweet Bertie, 2.20 Equate, 2.50 Mafia Power, 3.25 Jeans Maite, 4.00 Dajraan, 4.33 Foxy Femme.

WINDSOR: 1.00 Kensington Agent, 1.30 Gaius, 2.05 Anjella, 2.35 GHALY (NAP), 3.10 Lethal Blast, 3.45 Ruskin Red.

DOUBLE: Ghaly and Sharp Riposte.