Wednesday Tips

Anita Chambers previews Wednesday's action in the UK and Ireland including a tip for every race.

Lady Hayes could be the solution to what appears a competitive British Stallion Studs EBF Upavon Fillies' Stakes at Salisbury.

Roger Varian's charge was twice a winner as a juvenile, posting a particularly eyecatching effort in beating subsequent Group-race performers in Light Refrain and Noon Star on the first occasion.

Her own foray into Group Three company in France at the end of last year failed to pay dividends, but Varian opted to keep her to smart company on her seasonal bow in the Pretty Polly at Newmarket, where she really did not help her chances by failing to settle at all.

Lady Hayes then took her chance in a Goodwood Listed heat and given the tough weather conditions that day, her length second was a fine run.

Most recently she found Alpinista too good in the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock - form that was franked with the winner's Group One strike in Germany on Sunday.

While Lady Hayes was outstayed on Merseyside, it represented a huge leap forward that has seen her official rating jump from 95 to 103.

That mark leaves her with a bit to find against Technique, but Varian's filly appeals as a more unexposed type and while a drop back in trip is not certain to suit, Lady Hayes can still put her best foot forward.

Under Curfew can make it five from five this year in the Venture Security Handicap.

The five-year-old has struck up an excellent rapport with 7lb claimer Mollie Phillips, kicking off with victory at Goodwood in June before rolling on to Leicester, Bath and Chepstow.

Under Curfew's winning margins have been no bigger than a length, limiting the handicapper's ability to hit him hard, with a 4lb rise inflicted for his latest success.

Despite being on a career-high mark now, Under Curfew might not be finished winning yet.

Proud Archi relishes a trip to Beverley and he can be the star of the show on Ladies' Day.

A four-times winner on the Westwood, Proud Archi struck gold last time out at the track, making amends for a previous luckless run.

Cheekpieces seemingly had the desired effect as he ended a losing run stretching back to August 2018 when coming home three length clear over this extended seven-furlong trip.

Raised 6lb for that win, Proud Archi is off a mark of 70 in the Jill Willows Handicap, but given he has triumphed off 82 in the past, the task looks to be within his compass.

Thunder Legend can open his account for Hugo Palmer in the Clearanswer Call Centres EBF Maiden Stakes.

Not beaten far in third on his initial start at Newmarket, he can now step up on that.

Iconique could be good enough in the Get Hugh Taylor's Tips On attheraces.com Median Auction Maiden Stakes at Yarmouth.

She got the hang of things too late on her first run, finishing a well-beaten fourth, but can put the experience to good use.

Waleyfa make plenty of appeal in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap at Kempton.

She kicks off in this sphere on a mark of 70 following three placed efforts in novice and maiden company.

Owen Burrows' runner has not been beaten far on any of those runs, most recently finishing a two-length second at Leicester behind an odds-on favourite.

Roman Mist can add a third win for the season in the Star Sports Bet Pipped?! Offer Handicap at Ffos Las.

A two-and-three-quarter-length winner last time, Tom Ward's charge looked to have plenty in hand and a 7lb hike might not be insurmountable.

BEVERLEY: 1.45 Crocodile Tears, 2.15 Ayling, 2.50 Thunder Legend, 3.25 Hope Probe, 4.00 Proud Archi, 4.35 Kingson, 5.05 Outback Boy, 5.40 Burscough.

FFOS LAS: 5.15 Rose Tiara, 5.45 Mystical Music, 6.15 Helluvaboy, 6.45 Master Grey, 7.15 Frosted Angel, 7.45 Roman Mist, 8.15 Boy In The Bar.

GOWRAN: 4.30 Big Challenge, 5.00 Goodnight Kiss, 5.35 Alazenya, 6.05 Crystal City, 6.35 San Andreas, 7.05 Leviosa, 7.35 Scream, 8.05 Beyond Happy.

KEMPTON: 5.50 Streak Jazz, 6.25 Tinderbox, 6.55 Camerata, 7.25 Mr Trick, 7.55 Waleyfa, 8.25 Heath Rise.

SALISBURY: 1.55 Poet, 2.30 Ribhi, 3.05 Under Curfew, 3.40 Sevenal, 4.15 LADY HAYES (NAP), 4.50 Dual Identity, 5.25 Essme.

YARMOUTH: 1.00 Breezyandbright, 1.30 Brasil Power, 2.05 Iconique, 2.40 Yoshimi, 3.15 Twilight Song, 3.50 Rockesbury, 4.25 Sense Of Humour.

DOUBLE: Lady Hayes and Under Curfew.