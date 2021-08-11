Thursday Tips

Nick Robson previews Thursday's racing in the UK and Ireland including a bet for every meeting.

Sir Busker can make the most of a drop in class and gain just reward for a string of consistent efforts in the D & N Construction Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury on Thursday.

William Knight's stable star arguably produced a career best effort at Royal Ascot in June when third to Palace Pier in the Queen Anne.

It has to be said nearly all his best efforts have come on Ascot's straight mile, including when he was fourth in the QEII last October on Champions Day and winning the Silver Royal Hunt Cup at last year's Royal meeting.

He is far from a one-trick pony, however, as he finished second in last year's Celebration Mile at Goodwood to Century Dream.

While Sir Busker has yet to run at Salisbury, it is not too dissimilar in configuration to Goodwood so there is hope he may enjoy it and all ground seems to come alike to him.

Mistrix is almost a winner without a penalty in the Byerley Stud British EBF Restricted Maiden Fillies' Stakes.

George Scott's youngster went to Doncaster for her debut and was beaten just a short head by an expensive breeze-up purchase.

Given Scott has yet to train a first-time-out juvenile winner this season that bodes very well for her future, particularly as she was slowly away.

Also, she has the assistance of red-hot champion jockey Oisin Murphy in the saddle.

Roger Varian's Timeless Soul bumped into an improver last time out and should go well again in the British EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap.

She finished second to Andrew Balding's Achelois at Goodwood, with the victor having now won three of her last four outings.

Ismail Mohammed's Zain Nibraas can be seen to better effect in the Welcome To Beverley Nursery Handicap on the Westwood.

He massively outran his 80-1 odds at Yarmouth recently when fourth to the useful Power Of Beauty, closing the gap markedly on the winner who had beaten him previously.

An opening mark of 62 is not too harsh.

Bryan Smart has enjoyed a good season with his juveniles and Politicism is worth close inspection in the EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes.

The Churchill filly is a half-sister to the speedy pair Tis Marvellous and Mythmaker, with both rated over 100 at one stage.

Mark Johnston only usually sends juveniles he thinks are above average to Goodwood, so the fact Harb could manage only fifth on debut was a bit of a let down.

However, the ground was very soft by the time he ran and he showed enough speed early to suggest there is a big engine there.

He is back out in the tote Placepot Your First Bet Maiden Stakes at Chelmsford and should take the beating.

West Side Glory is still relatively unexposed ahead of the foreverpuppy.co.uk Maiden Handicap at Ffos Las.

Richard Fahey's Strike Red was on target at the first Racing League fixture and can secure a second series win in the William Hill Extra Places Racing League R13 at Lingfield.

The return to an all-weather surface could also see Fahey's Double Dealing get back to winning ways in the William Hill Double Your Odds Racing League R16 on a night in which his eToro team could make a move up the table.

BEVERLEY: 2.00 Zain Nibraas, 2.35 Politicism, 3.10 Wade's Magic, 3.45 Selsey Sizzler, 4.20 State Patrol, 4.55 Mikmak, 5.25 Transition.

CHELMSFORD: 6.22 Harb, 6.52 Baba Reza, 7.22 Geremia, 7.52 Puffin Island, 8.22 True Hero, 8.52 Fox Leicester.

FFOS LAS: 1.00 Hey Teacher, 1.35 Summer's Knight, 2.10 Three Dons, 2.45 Gosnay Gold, 3.20 Bama Lama, 3.55 Tazaman, 4.25 West Side Glory.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 4.30 Limiti Di Greccio, 5.00 Snaffles, 5.30 Prince Hector, 6.00 Flagged, 6.30 Create Belief, 7.00 Interpretation, 7.30 Annexation.

LINGFIELD: 5.38 Strike Red, 6.08 Benefit Street, 6.38 Eagle Creek, 7.08 Double Dealing, 7.38 Toro Dorado, 8.08 Tombolo.

SALISBURY: 1.15 Mistrix, 1.45 Unique Cut, 2.20 Red Genesis, 2.55 She Do, 3.30 Incorrigible, 4.05 SIR BUSKER (NAP), 4.40 Timeless Soul, 5.10 Stay Well.

TRAMORE: 5.15 Alice Avril, 5.45 Pat Coyne, 6.15 Trebizond, 6.45 Walking Fame, 7.15 Mr Caplan, 7.45 Optional Mix, 8.15 Line Out.

DOUBLE: Sir Busker and Mistrix.