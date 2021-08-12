Friday Tips

Nick Robson previews Friday's meetings in the UK and Ireland and he has a tip for every race.

Flotus is given another chance to confirm her debut promise in the BetVictor St Hugh's Stakes at Newbury.

Trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, the two-year-old filly was hugely impressive when making a winning debut at Goodwood in May and headed to Royal Ascot with big expectations.

Sent off favourite for the Albany Stakes, she was one of many to get bogged down in heavy ground that day and it was easy enough to simply put a line through the run.

The Crisfords retained all faith and actually upped her in grade for the Group Two Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket but she ran her race back to front, running far too keen in the early stages.

It probably speaks volumes about her ability that she was beaten just over five lengths ultimately by the classy Sandrine, and she drops back down to Listed grade on this occasion.

Siyata should be able to continue to progress now she has opened her account.

Trained by Roger Charlton, who is back among the winners again having had a slow start to the campaign, she was unraced at two.

Charlton then gave her three runs in six weeks where she did enough to earn an opening mark of 71.

Sent off favourite at Ffos Las for her handicap debut, the Siyouni filly won by half a length but was value for more and should be able to defy a 4lb rise in the Download The BetVictor App Handicap.

Clive Cox's Chimgan won nicely on his debut and was then thrown into the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood.

Time may prove that he was just outclassed there, but the ground had also turned pretty testing so it is too soon to write him off.

It means that he has been given a mark of 81 after just two runs and given how useful he looked on debut he could be the class act in the Newbury Bet 10 Get 40 For New Customers Nursery Handicap.

Hugo Palmer's Margaret Dumont outran her odds at Goodwood and should go well in the MansionBet Beaten By A Head Colwick Cup Handicap at Nottingham.

Sent off at 50-1 over two and a half miles, she kept on gamely to finish sixth of 20.

She may be in the grip of the handicapper, but has been running well all season and this race does not have the depth of some of those she has been contesting.

Richard Kingscote has been in the news this week for his decision to part company with Tom Dascombe in favour of Sir Michael Stoute, who could provide him with a winner through Hydros.

The Frankel colt won at Pontefract by six lengths last October after which he had wind surgery.

He did not reappear until last month when third of six at Newmarket, but he returns to HQ and should strip a good deal fitter.

Constana has shown a decent level of ability in four starts to date and should win the EBC Group Your Workplace Technology Partner Fillies' Novice Stakes at Wolverhampton for William Haggas.

The Michael Dods-trained Vaccine improved markedly from his first run to his second, winning by five lengths having finished last of eight on debut.

He can defy a penalty in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Stakes at Thirsk.

CURRAGH: 4.25 Head Mistress, 4.55 Tide Of Time, 5.30 Jarvis, 6.00 Leo De Fury, 6.30 Anthem, 7.00 Amhran Na Bhfiann, 7.30 Take My Hand, 8.00 Strange Times.

NEWBURY: 1.07 Persist, 1.40 Park Street, 2.10 Dubai Poet, 2.45 Siyata, 3.20 FLOTUS (NAP), 3.55 Chimgan, 4.30 Top Secret, 5.05 New Heights.

NEWMARKET: 5.00 Amazon Prince, 5.35 Al Saariyah, 6.08 Saga, 6.38 Hot Summer, 7.08 Sienna Breeze, 7.38 Hydros.

NOTTINGHAM: 1.15 Serenity, 1.50 Dana Forever, 2.25 Prince Of Abington, 3.00 Bashkirova, 3.35 Margaret Dumont, 4.10 Babindi, 4.45 Dream Point

THIRSK: 5.20 Vaccine, 5.53 Green Team, 6.23 Forgivable, 6.53 Soul Seeker, 7.23 Tromso, 7.53 Irv, 8.23 Fahad.

TRAMORE: 5.10 Myth Buster, 5.45 Humps And Bumps, 6.15 Full Aux Rois, 6.45 Miss Arccol, 7.15 Branson Missouri, 7.45 John Adams, 8.15 Young Leya.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.00 She's A Deva, 1.30 Billie's Girl, 2.00 Constanta, 2.35 Olimba, 3.10 Fard, 3.45 Electric Love.

DOUBLE: Flotus and Siyata.