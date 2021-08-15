Monday Tips

Keith Hamer previews Monday's racing in the UK and he has a selection for every race.

Ford Madox Brown can make amends for an unsuccessful trip to Kempton last time by having better luck in the Follow At The Races On Twitter Handicap at Lingfield.

The three-year-old made the long journey south from David O'Meara's North Yorkshire stable only to ruin his chance at the start.

He could never get competitive after ducking left on leaving the stalls and was well beaten in fifth spot behind the 13-8 favourite Motorious.

Ford Madox Brown had been sent off the 5-2 second choice that day after winning at Wolverhampton and finishing fourth in a higher grade at York.

The Oasis Dream gelding can hit back at a venue where he has a 100 per cent success rate having struck there on his second career start in December.

Prince Rock lost out by a nose to Mr Tyrrell at Lingfield on his latest start but can go one better in the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Handicap.

It was tough luck on Simon Dow's six-year-old as the verdict could have gone either way following a hard-fought battle in the final half-furlong.

That race was over a mile and the drop back to seven furlongs can only be a bonus, as Prince Rock was successful over the course and distance in April.

Habanero Star can make it third time lucky in the Sky Sports Racing Sky Classified Stakes following two second places since returning from a near five-month break.

Gay Kelleway's four-year-old should now be at peak form after those promising efforts at Yarmouth.

Glen Esk can take his winning run to four in the Free Replays On attheraces.com Handicap at Windsor.

Chris Wall's Kyllachy gelding has been in a rich vein of form this summer with two wins at the Berkshire course and one at Haydock.

An 8lb rise for those victories does not seem harsh and the four-year-old is set to keep up the good work.

Mr Strutter can complete a six-week Catterick hat-trick with victory in the Watch Racing TV Now Handicap.

John Riches' seven-year-old has suddenly hit a purple patch with two wins at the North Yorkshire track this summer and yet has only gone up 7lb in the ratings.

He may not have won either race by a big margin, but he has been well on top at the end of both races to suggest there is more to come from the Sir Prancealot gelding.

Golden Rainbow can get back to winning ways in the Like Racing TV On Facebook Nursery Handicap.

The Archie Watson-trained youngster has been a model of consistency with one win and three seconds from four starts, though the Havana Gold colt has been sent off favourite every time.

In his defence, Golden Rainbow has finished runner-up to three decent youngsters in Navello, Adaay In Asia and El Hadeeyah.

His sole success came at Lingfield, but he made his debut on turf at Brighton. This looks a good opportunity for the two-year-old to strike back.

BANGOR: 5.00 Zafar, 5.35 Blazing Saddles, 6.05 Hurricane Ali, 6.35 Kabrit, 7.05 Drumlee Watar, 7.35 Sinndarella, 8.05 Rose Sea Has.

CATTERICK: 1.45 Golden Rainbow, 2.20 Dirchill, 2.55 Mr Strutter, 3.30 Oh So Woke, 4.05 Nadein, 4.35 Refuge, 5.08 Genesius.

LINGFIELD: 1.00 Sundayinmay, 1.30 Largo Bay, 2.05 Habanero Star, 2.40 Prince Rock, 3.15 FORD MADOX BROWN (NAP), 3.50 Katelli.

ROSCOMMON: 4.45 Mount Fairweather, 5.15 Malayan, 5.45 Split Reason, 6.15 Zephron, 6.45 Sagittarius Rising, 7.15 Anner Castle, 7.45 Mephisto.

WINDSOR: 4.50 Coco Bear, 5.25 Jazz Club, 5.55 Saras Hope, 6.25 Tall Order, 6.55 Glen Esk, 7.25 Tynwald.

DOUBLE: Ford Madox Brown and Mr Strutter.