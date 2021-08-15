Tuesday Tips

Zuhair can bring up his hat-trick in the Leicester Racecourse Ideal Conference Venue Handicap.

The three-year-old heads to the Midlands track in excellent heart having thrived for a gelding operation over his winter break.

Marcus Tregoning's charge was well beaten on his only juvenile start last September, but he is a different horse in 2021, opening his account in decent style with a one-and-a-half-length maiden verdict at Nottingham in June.

Zuhair was then sent off at skinny odds to follow up at Ffos Los in a novice heat and made no mistake under a penalty, with just a brief moment when he looked as though he could be challenged, before he eased clear by a length in the manner of a decent prospect.

A 160,000 guineas recruit as a yearling, Zuhair still has some winning to do to recoup that price tag, but a starting mark of 82 gives him every chance of adding to funds and he could go a good deal higher in the handicap sphere over time.

Galileo Glass has seemingly found his level now and can make it two career victories in the Leicester Racecourse Ideal Wedding Venue Nursery Handicap.

Out of luck in three tries in novice and maiden company, the Darryll Holland-trained runner got his head in front on his initial handicap outing at Doncaster last month off a mark of 62.

A 7lb hike looks a bit harsh for a three-quarter-length verdict, but the margin of victory does not really reflect the manner of the win, so he could still be good value yet.

Hester Prynne has yet to really kick on from her debut win, but she should be able to get back on the upward curve in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies' Nursery Handicap.

Her win at Beverley could not be followed up back on the Westwood in the Hilary Needler Trophy, while a subsequent crack at Listed level in the Empress Fillies' Stakes saw her tailed off at Newmarket, although something looked amiss.

Back in novice company last time, she was no match for a 1-5 favourite but her second was a step back in the right direction at least and a switch to handicaps should pay dividends.

Rich Dream can return in style from a lay off in the Book Our On-Site Hotel Scottish Trophy Handicap at Hamilton.

He has won one of his three outings to date, but looks full of promise judged on his return second back in April.

A winner at Haydock on his final juvenile outing, the three-year-old was well supported at Wolverhampton earlier this year but had to settle for second conceding the best part of a stone to the winner.

He missed an intended run in May due to soft ground, so better conditions at Hamilton would be ideal.

Line Of Descent makes the long trip from Newmarket for the Hampton By Hilton Hamilton Park Maiden Stakes.

He perhaps just got slightly outstayed when second over a mile and a half at Newmarket, so dropping back a furlong here looks a smart move.

Line Of Descent represents the Simon and Ed Crisford team and the duo should also be in the mix with Samara Star at Wolverhampton.

A winner on her racecourse bow over the same 12 furlongs she faces in the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Fillies' Novice Median Auction Stakes, Samara Star did not have to be anything special to win that Dunstall Park heat.

That said, she won by a handy two and a half lengths and could still have more to come.

Swoon can further enhance her value in the MansionBet Proud To Support British Racing Fillies' Novice Stakes at Carlisle.

A Frankel half-sister to Group Two winner Military Law, Swoon showed she has ability of her own when easing to success over 12 furlongs at Wolverhampton last month.

Having been green on her previous start, Swoon was much more streetwise at the second attempt and looks the type to improve again for the victory.

SELECTIONS:

CARLISLE: 4.30 Hi Meh Darling, 5.05 Jill Rose, 5.35 La Pulga, 6.05 Written Broadcast, 6.35 Come On Linda, 7.05 Swoon, 7.35 Poet's Magic, 8.05 Detective.

HAMILTON: 1.15 Rosie's Return, 1.45 Whittle Le Woods, 2.15 Rose Bandit, 2.50 Line Of Descent, 3.25 Rich Dream, 4.00 Amourie, 4.35 Listen Again.

LEICESTER: 4.55 Pavlodar, 5.25 Galileo Glass, 5.55 Hester Prynne, 6.25 Hello Zabeel, 6.55 ZUHAIR (NAP), 7.25 Fire Eyes.

SLIGO: 4.45 Via Rosa, 5.15 Heliers Boy, 5.45 My Ladeen, 6.15 Tick Along, 6.45 Junior Rattler, 7.15 Doldido, 7.45 Andys Flame.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.00 Percy Prosecco, 1.30 Battle Of The Nile, 2.00 Deacs Delight, 2.35 Samara Star, 3.10 Colinton, 3.45 Arizona Gold, 4.15 Moonlit Night.

DOUBLE: Zuhair and Rich Dream.