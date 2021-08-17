Wednesday Tips

Mishriff is Anita Chambers' best bet for Wednesday and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Mishriff can make the most of St Mark's Basilica's absence in the Juddmonte International Stakes, the feature race on the first day of the Ebor meeting at York.

While the 10-furlong affair is undoutedly a top-class heat, a little of its lustre has been lost in the late defection of the dual French Classic winner and Eclipse hero due to a setback.

However, his loss is Mishriff's gain as John and Thady Gosden's charge can confirm King George from with Ballydoyle supersub Love.

The pair both had to settle for minor honours behind Derby victor Adayar at Ascot, with Mishriff seemingly outstayed when conceding 11lb to the length-and-three-quarters winner, while Love just never seemed to really fire when beaten a further length and three-quarters, getting 3lb from Mishriff.

The Gosden colt had previously found St Mark's Basilica too good in the Eclipse, although the son of Make Believe was again up against it giving weight to a high-class winner on what was his first start since winning the Sheema Classic back in March.

While Mishriff is a Group One winner over 12 furlongs, a mile and a quarter really does look to be his optimum trip, with good ground or faster in his favour too.

Mishriff and Love reoppose on identical terms here and given Aidan O'Brien had initially planned to run his star filly in France at the weekend, confidence is further underlined in the home defence.

The three-year-old squad obviously pose a new challenge, with Alcohol Free an interesting adversary if she stays, but Mishriff is a proven performer with an ideal opportunity to win a first Group One on home shores.

Sir Lucan is seemingly destined for Australia later in the year, with the colt given a late entry into the Melbourne Cup last week by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott.

He continues to represent the O'Brien team in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes though, and on his recent Goodwood effort, he could be the one to beat in the traditional St Leger trial.

A full-brother to Cox Plate winner and 2019 Leger fourth Sir Dragonet, Sir Lucan seems to have found his groove now after a lacklustre effort on his initial run in the Sandown Classic Trial back in April, when he was beaten 18 lengths by Alenquer.

Clearly in need of that, he took a huge step forward when winning the Listed Yeats Stakes from stablemate Wordsworth, who was again behind him at Goodwood last time.

While Sir Lucan had to settle for second on the Sussex Downs, he was keeping on all the way to the line and Frankie Dettori was certainly not too hard on him in being beaten three-quarters of a length in the Gordon Stakes.

Given that was his first outing since May, he can be expected to improve a bit for the run and he can usurp stablemate High Definition.

Dubawi Legend is the pick in a cracking renewal of the Group Three Tattersalls Acomb Stakes.

Hugo Palmer's charge was a five-length winner on his debut at Doncaster last month, showing an impressive turn of foot to put the result beyond doubt over seven furlongs.

He sticks at that trip here and with a sterling pedigree, much is expected of Dubawi Legend, although Noble Truth and Ehraz command maximum respect.

Arcadian Sunrise landed a competitive event at the Galway Festival and may be the solution to another tricky puzzle in the Sky Bet Handicap.

An extended two miles seemed to suit him perfectly, as Denis O'Regan produced a sublime waiting ride to make his challenge in the final furlong and go on to secure a cosy half-length verdict.

John Queally has booked the master of the patient ride in Jamie Spencer, and Arcadian Sunrise rarely fails to give his supporters a good run.

Saffie Osborne and Tenaya Canyon struck at Doncaster at the start of the month and can add another Yorkshire verdict in the IRE Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish Stakes.

Representing Team Swish in the Racing League, Tenaya Canyon was a comfortable three-quarter-length victor and a 5lb rise does not look insurmountable.

Twilight Calls can take the opening honours in the Sky Bet And Symphony Group Handicap, while Wonderful World should send his backers home happy after the Sky Bet Nursery Handicap.

SELECTIONS:

BATH: 1.40 Moonshiner, 2.15 Jen's Gift, 2.50 Sea Oscar, 3.25 Ascot Day, 4.00 Nibras Gold, 4.35 Kenstone, 5.10 Al Simmo.

CARLISLE: 1.00 Global Humor, 1.30 Round Acre, 2.05 Azure Blue, 2.40 Arranmore, 3.15 Goobinator, 3.50 Truth In Jest, 4.20 Don't Joke.

KEMPTON: 6.15 Vitalline, 6.45 Tamra's Rock, 7.15 Fire Eyes, 7.45 Love Dreams, 8.15 Heavenly Rose, 8.45 Super Proud.

WORCESTER: 4.25 Zip Pearl, 5.00 Pisgah Pike, 5.30 Bathiva, 6.00 Irish Prophecy, 6.30 Ambassador, 7.00 Dorking Rogue, 7.30 Fivetotwelve, 8.00 Get An Oscar.

YORK: 1.50 Twilight Calls, 2.25 Dubawi Legend, 3.00 Sir Lucan, 3.35 MISHRIFF (NAP), 4.10 Arcadian Sunrise, 4.45 Tenaya Canyon, 5.20 Wonderful World.

DOUBLE: Mishriff and Dubawi Legend.