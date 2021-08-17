Thursday Tips

Snowfall faces her biggest challenge of the season so far in taking on Wonderful Tonight at York, but her weight-for-age allowance could prove crucial in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks.

There is no doubt both are exceptional fillies, with Snowfall having annihilated her Cazoo Oaks opposition before adding a similar effor in the Irish equivalent, while Wonderful Tonight was a dual Group One winner last year and is two for two this term, having won the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot before following up in the Lillie Langtry at Goodwood.

Just 3lb separates them on official ratings, but Aidan O'Brien's charge gets the three-year-old allowance, putting her a theoretical 12lb in front of Wonderful Tonight - an advantage which looks tough to surmount.

Snowfall started her incredible progression with a front-running victory in the Musidora on the Knavesmire back in May, and the Deep Impact filly's subsequent surge has been relentless, powering through the Epsom mud to win by a record margin before showing quicker conditions were equally to her liking at the Curragh.

Her versatility in ground conditions is a definite plus and while she is unlikely to be much of a price, Snowfall is the logical choice for the feature on day two of the Ebor meeting.

Zain Claudette can take the next step up the ladder in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes.

She surprised Desert Dreamer at Ascot last time, finishing with a flourish to bag Group Three honours in the Princess Margaret Stakes for trainer Ismail Mohammed.

Beaten by a decent yardstick in Hellomydarlin on her initial run, Zain Claudette stepped up to a win a Newmarket maiden - holding off a subsequent dual winner in the process - before graduating to Pattern class.

Jockey Ray Dawson felt he had given her plenty to do that day, but Zain Claudette's change of gear saw her prevail by a nose on the line and she should certainly be in the mix again here, although Desert Dreamer will undoubtedly give another good account.

Wings Of War can prevail in the ultra-competitive Goffs UK Premier Yearling Stakes.

A £140,000 purchase last September, this son of Dark Angel made a promising start when beaten three-quarters of a length in second first time out before making the necessary progress to shed his maiden tag at Nottingham.

Stepped up to six furlongs from the minimum trip, Wings Of War made all to win by two and a half lengths, with the third having franked the form with a win subsequently too.

It was an impressive performance and a repeat might be good enough.

Ametist can get back on the winning trail in the Clipper Logistics Handicap for William Haggas.

The four-year-old disappointed on his most recent outing in the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket, finishing 10th behind Motakhayyel on ground that may have been a touch too quick over seven furlongs.

While he had previously scored under similar conditions in a less competitive heat, Ametist only really took control in the final strides, suggesting this move up to a mile may be just what he needs.

Ametist was also wrong at the weights in the Bunbury as he shouldered a penalty, so racing off his true mark here will also be a help.

Bastogne defied odds of 50-1 to take third at Goodwood and it would be dangerous to underestimate him in the OR8Wellness EBF Stallions Nursery Handicap.

He has yet to run a bad race in four spins and can be relied upon to put up another good show.

Portfolio can triumph in the royal silks in the British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes.

She has made swift strides this term and showed herself to be at home in Listed company when beaten less than a length in third at Newmarket recently.

Star Of Emaraaty has struggled to make her mark since winning the Sweet Solera last year, but she can snap her losing run in the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Handicap.

The Racing League continues at Windsor and it could be a much-needed good night for the Irish team courtesy of Night Of Romance and Gaheris.

Both are trained by Joseph O'Brien, with the latter making particular appeal in the William Hill Lengthen Your Odds Racing League R23 after lifting a Leopardstown maiden on his most recent start.

SELECTIONS:

CHEPSTOW: 1.10 Adace, 1.40 Willingly, 2.15 Flip Mode, 2.50 Fashion Free, 3.25 Inner Circle, 3.55 Bahia Star, 4.25 Strike.

KILLARNEY: 4.40 Bellabel, 5.10 Overheer, 5.45 Tazaral, 6.15 Dark Design, 6.45 Is Fantastic, 7.15 Presto, 7.45 Sea Appeal, 8.15 Ebendi.

STRATFORD: 1.00 Andapa, 1.30 Darling Du Large, 2.05 Crystal Gazing, 2.40 Cracking Destiny, 3.15 Throckley, 3.45 Lawtop Legend, 4.15 Eglantine Du Seuil, 4.52 Luke San.

WINDSOR: 5.25 Fernando Rah, 5.55 Night Of Romance, 6.25 Dark Lion, 6.55 Greek Kodiac, 7.25 Gaheris, 7.55 Luigi Vampa.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.05 On The River, 5.35 To Everest, 6.05 Anjella, 6.35 Teemlucky, 7.05 Roman Mist, 7.35 Send In The Clouds, 8.05 Odd Socks Havana.

YORK: 1.50 Zain Claudette, 2.25 WINGS OF WAR (NAP), 3.00 Ametist, 3.35 Snowfall, 4.10 Bastogne, 4.45 Portfolio, 5.20 Star Of Emaraaty.

DOUBLE: Wings Of War and Snowfall.