Friday Tips

Nick Robson previews Friday's racing in the UK and Ireland with the nap running in the Nunthorpe at York.

Golden Pal can break Wesley Ward's duck in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

The American trainer is famed for his ability with real speedsters and has made a name for himself at Royal Ascot in the last decade.

However, there is one race that he has openly stated he would love to win - and that is this five-furlong Group One test on the Knavesmire.

Part of the reason is that, along with Frankie Dettori, they thought they had won it in 2017 when Lady Aurelia flashed by the post together with Marsha.

Dettori famously saluted the crowd thinking he had got the - but they came out on the wrong side of the photo finish.

Ward had been tempted to run Golden Pal in the race as a juvenile last year - but having seen his Acapulco finish second as a two-year-old, despite all the allowances, he felt it better to give Golden Pal another year to mature.

While Golden Pal was beaten at Ascot last year, he went on to win at the Breeders' Cup - and with the ground in his favour, he gets the nod over French challenger Suesa who was perhaps flattered at Goodwood. Winter Power rates a bigger danger.

It could be a very good day for Dettori - because with the ground likely to still be riding on the quick side, Stradivarius gets the vote to prove the fire burns as brightly as before in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup.

Winner of the race twice in the past, he looked good on his comeback in the Sagaro Stakes - and while it is true he met trouble in running in the Gold Cup, he still would have been only second at best.

With Gold Cup winner Subjectivist sidelined through injury and Trueshan needing plenty of cut, Spanish Mission may be the toughest opponent.

Andrew Balding's Berkshire Shadow can defy a penalty in the Al Basti Equiworld Gimcrack Stakes.

Having won the Coventry Stakes, it was disappointing to see him beaten at Goodwood next time out - especially because he had accounted for the winner Angel Bleu so comprehensively at Ascot.

That was over seven furlongs, though, and the ground had turned into a quagmire - which suited Angel Bleu, who had far more experience and a win on soft to his name.

Back down to six furlongs and on a sound surface, Berkshire Shadow can confirm the impression he made in the Coventry.

Wink Of An Eye can carry the Royal colours to victory in the opening Sky Bet Handicap.

Her Majesty's runner has been on a steep upward curve this term and arrives here on a four-timer, having struck gold at Haydock, Newmarket, Sandown and Goodwood - progressing from a mark of 70 to his new perch of 91.

His latest win in Sussex suggests Wink Of An Eye may not have reached the peak of his ascent just yet - and he still looks to be on a handy mark in what is a thoroughly competitive heat.

Umneyaat makes the trip from Ireland to tackle the Assured Data Protection EBF Fillies' Handicap.

Trained by Dermot Weld, the Galileo filly broke her maiden at the eighth time of asking at Ballinrobe in June, and moving up to 12 furlongs here looks sure to suit.

Middle Park entry Vintage Choice may make a perfect start in the British Stallion Studs EBF Convivial Maiden Stakes, while Wishaah should go well in the Sky Bet Mile Handicap.

Away from York, Power Of Beauty has a fine chance to graduate to Listed level in the Longines Irish Champions Weekend EBF Stonehenge Stakes at Salisbury.

He supplemented an eight-length maiden win with victory in a decent novice heat last time, and switching up to a mile looks likely to suit Hugo Palmer's charge.

KEMPTON: 1.00 Winter Siege, 1.30 Natasha, 2.05 Emblem Empire, 2.35 Badrah, 3.10 Taravara, 3.45 Toussarok, 4.20 Evasive Power, 4.50 Dual Identity.

KILBEGGAN: 4.45 Shamiyan, 5.15 Apple Crumble, 5.45 Jenny's Getaway, 6.15 Plan B, 6.45 Cluan Dara, 7.15 Makeyourcall, 7.45 Macgiloney, 8.15 Bella Bliss.

KILLARNEY: 4.25 Feigh, 5.00 Dysart Diamond, 5.30 Desir Du Large, 6.00 Busselton, 6.30 I'm Not Alone, 7.00 Stealthy Tom, 7.30 Eagle Moon, 8.00 Salvador Ziggy.

MUSSELBURGH: 2.15 Imperial Eight, 2.50 Novak, 3.25 Melody King, 4.00 Danzan, 4.30 Heart Throb, 5.05 Yukon, 5.40 Mi Capricho.

NEWCASTLE: 4.55 Haizoom, 5.35 My Little Queens, 6.07 Injazati, 6.37 Brasil Power, 7.07 Equidae, 7.37 Gleniffer, 8.07 Tyche, 8.37 Crocodile Power.

SALISBURY: 5.23 Fitzrovia, 5.53 War In Heaven, 6.23 Tartan Chief, 6.53 Power Of Beauty, 7.23 Mark Of Respect, 7.53 Temple Lock.

YORK: 1.50 Wink Of An Eye, 2.25 Stradivarius, 3.00 Berkshire Shadow, 3.35 GOLDEN PAL (NAP), 4.10 Vintage Choice, 4.40 Umneyaat, 5.10 Wishaah.

DOUBLE: Golden Pal and Stradivarius.