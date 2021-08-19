Saturday Tips

Sonnyboyliston can deliver a knock-out blow to his rivals and win the Sky Bet Ebor at York on Saturday.

Irish trainer Johnny Murtagh knows what is needed to win Europe's top staying handicap, having saddled Mutual Regard to score in 2014.

The former top jockey gave Sonnyboyliston a sighter over the course and distance last month in the Group Three John Smith's Silver Cup.

The son of Power put up an eye-catching display in only being beaten four and a half lengths when sixth to the classy Hukum, who has won since. Surprisingly, the handicapper dropped him 1lb for that good effort.

Sonnyboyliston has excellent credentials for this race, having also won a Listed contest at Limerick and finished third to Japan in the Ormonde Stakes at Chester in May.

The Sky Bet Melrose Handicap, known locally as the three-year-old Ebor, can go to Dhushan.

William Haggas's lightly-raced son of Sea The Stars looks to be crying out for the step up to a mile and three-quarters judged on his runs over a mile and a half.

Having won twice over that trip, it looked inadequate at Ascot last time when he could not reel in First Light and was beaten half a length.

Haggas can also strike with My Oberon in the Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes.

Since winning at this Group Three grade at Newmarket in April, My Oberon has contested three Group One races. Of those, the pick was his third, beaten a neck by Skalleti in the Prix d'Ispahan at ParisLongchamp in May.

He can take full advantage of a drop in class.

Kevin Ryan's decision to bypass the Group One Nunthorpe Stakes with Boonie can be rewarded with victory in the Julia Graves Roses Stakes.

The Brazen Beau colt deserves to lift this Listed prize on the back of placed efforts in the Windsor Castle Stakes and the Molecomb Stakes.

Space Blues can capture the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes on the back of a highly-promising run at Goodwood on his return from a three-month break.

The Charlie Appleby-trained entire put in good late work to only be beaten three-quarters of a length in fourth place behind Kinross in the Lennox Stakes.

He was a Group One victor last summer but does not have a penalty in this Group Two heat and he won a highly-valuable prize in Saudi Arabia in February.

Saffron Beach can return to her best thanks to having her easiest task for a while in the Betway Atalanta Stakes.

Jane Chapple-Hyam's filly was runner-up in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket in May, then found a mile and a half too far in the Oaks and things did not pan out for her in the Falmouth Stakes.

The daughter of New Bay has a tremendous chance of getting her head back in front in this Group Three.

Reach For The Moon got off the mark in good style at Newbury after two second places and can grab the spoils in the Betway Solario Stakes.

Owned and bred by The Queen, the John Gosden-trained two-year-old was only caught close home by Aidan O'Brien's Point Lonsdale in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot on his previous start. His conqueror has gone on to pick up a Group Three at Leopardstown and looks an exciting prospect.

Reach For The Moon can show he too has a bright future.

Yesyes can claim a first Listed win in the Stella Artois Chester Stakes.

Ralph Beckett's runner lost her unbeaten record in the Chalice Stakes at Newmarket last time out, but the way she stayed on at the finish over 12 furlongs that day suggests this step up to an extended one mile and six furlongs will suit.

The Curragh has some quality evening action on offer, with Aidan O'Brien primed to take both the feature events.

The aforementioned Point Lonsdale is unbeaten in three runs so far, graduating from maiden success to the Chesham before landing the Group Three Tyros Stakes in fine style last time.

He moves up another level for the Galileo Irish EBF Futurity Stakes, but that should prove no problem to a colt who is already favourite for next year's 2000 Guineas.

O'Brien's Concert Hall took a run to get her eye in, but after triumphing over seven furlongs at the Curragh last time, she can kick on again in the Alpha Centauri Debutante Stakes.

SELECTIONS

CHELMSFORD: 6.00 Secret To Success, 6.30 Hot Spell, 7.00 Jilly Cooper, 7.30 Abbado, 8.00 Stylish Performer, 8.30 Vasco De Gama, 9.00 Star Approach.

CHESTER: 1.10 Invigilate, 1.40 Gioia Cieca, 2.10 Yesyes, 2.45 Little Miss Dynamo, 3.20 King Of Stars, 3.50 Ancient Times, 4.20 Khagan.

CURRAGH: 4.25 Scriptwriter, 4.55 War Effort, 5.30 Believe In Science, 6.05 Concert Hall, 6.40 Point Lonsdale, 7.10 Merroir, 7.40 Heavenly Power, 8.10 Ever Rock.

KILLARNEY: 1.15 Karakhan, 1.45 Call Me Freddie, 2.15 Early Derby, 2.50 Line Out, 3.25 Nero Rock, 4.00 Myth Buster, 4.35 Abbey Magic, 5.10 Street Fighter.

LINGFIELD: 5.05 Night Eagle, 5.40 Nasim, 6.15 Raise The Roof, 6.50 Maketh Believeth, 7.20 Dalby Forest, 7.50 Napping.

NEWTON ABBOT: 2.55 Independence, 3.30 Celestial Force, 4.05 Nikap, 4.40 Baron Nelson, 5.15 Dogon, 5.50 Right Destination, 6.20 My Lady Grey.

SANDOWN: 1.00 Vandad, 1.30 Implore, 2.05 Reach For The Moon, 2.40 Saffron Beach, 3.15 Soto Sizzler, 3.45 Lalania, 4.15 Divine Magic.

YORK: 1.50 My Oberon, 2.25 Dhushan, 3.00 Space Blues, 3.35 SONNYBOYLISTON (NAP), 4.10 Boonie, 4.45 Cockalorum, 5.20 Digital.

DOUBLE: Sonnyboyliston and Boonie.